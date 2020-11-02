BROCKWAY — Scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the first half, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs ended a 24-year title drought with a 20-6 win over Smethport in Saturday afternoon’s District 9 Class A Championship game at Varischetti Field.
A year ago, the Bulldogs were actually leading in the early moments of the fourth quarter in their finals matchup with Coudersport before falling 42-13. Last week, they knocked the Falcons out of the playoffs with a 28-12 win, then finished things off for the first time since 1996 against the previously unbeaten Hubbers.
Next up for the 6-0 Bulldogs is a trip to District 5 champion Northern Bedford this Friday or Saturday in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The game time wasn’t known by press time Sunday night.
The key word for Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold: Finish.
“For 11 months, our motto we said over and over has been to finish,” he said. “With 11 minutes to go, we were winning and we just couldn’t finish and this year they finished and with all the adversity they had to deal with this year and every athlete in the country had to deal with COVID … then you look at the adversity we dealt with going into the Coudersport game. I told our team last week that it doesn’t just happen that teams lose 18 players for a week and they come out and win. It really is a special group.
“What really makes it all the more special is we beat all the hard teams with winning records in D9 Class 1A, so nobody can say it’s cheap and we dealt with adversity all year, which makes it special.”
Junior quarterback Gunner Mangiantini threw two touchdown passes to Chris Marshall and scored himself on a 4-yard run, all of the points coming by the 2:14 mark of the second quarter.
Against Coudersport, the Bulldogs got three second-quarter TD passes from sophomore backup Cam Wagner, but Mangiantini was effective and built off one of the team’s better running performances in awhile as he completed 6 of 11 passes for 62 yards while rushing for 51 yards on eight carries. Ray Shreckengost led the way with 90 yards on 14 attempts.
“We challenged the offensive line and felt that if we could run the ball we were going to be pretty successful,” Gold said. “We felt like if we could get three scores, we were going to win the game and that’s essentially what happened. Not only that, but the play of Gunner Mangiantini … The last two games he’s played, we’ve sat him and gone with our backup quarterback to win games and to show up and play the best game that he’s played all season under that adversity is just incredible and I can’t say enough about the kid.”
Smethport, which had its season end at 6-1, took the initial lead of the game after forcing the Bulldogs to punt and driving 53 yards on just eight plays. Quarterback Noah Lent hit Brandon Higley with a 10-yard TD pass at the 5:50 mark of the opening quarter. A failed conversion made it 6-0.
While that was it for the Hubbers, they appeared to be grabbing quick control of the momentum when Logan Christie intercepted Wagner three plays later to give the Hubbers the ball again near midfield.
But Aiden Ortz intercepted Lent two plays after that and that started a Bulldogs 20-0 run. Five plays after the turnover, Mangiantini hit Marshall on a 25-yard TD pass on third-and-eight.
After forcing a Hubbers punt, the Bulldogs drove 82 yards on 10 plays to score again. A Marshall 39-yard option pass to Marquese Gardlock set up the Bulldogs at the Hubbers’ 16 and four plays later, Mangiantini went in himself from four yards out.
A Hubbers three-and-out punt led to another Bulldogs scoring drive that covered 61 yards on eight plays with Marshall grabbing an 8-yard pass from Mangiantini. The two-point try failed and the Bulldogs led 20-6 with 2:14 left in the half.
From there, the Bulldogs didn’t find the end zone, but they managed to run some clock and stop the Hubbers on two drives to the Bulldogs’ 38 to start the third quarter and then at the Bulldogs’ 11 after losing a fumble midway through the fourth quarter.
After the stop at the 11, the Bulldogs were able to run out the final 6:53 of the game, securing their first title since 1996 and third by virtue of a victory with the others coming in 1993 and 1992. In 1991, the Bulldogs were the only Class 2A team to enter the postseason and went straight to the state playoffs.
For Smethport, Lent completed 5 of 15 passes for 52 yards while running for 62 yards on 21 attempts that included four Bulldogs sacks totaling 26 yards in losses.