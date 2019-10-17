As the regular season winds down, a pair of Small School Week 8 games will play a vital role in determining seeding heading into the District 9 playoffs.
Redbank Valley will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season and clinch the Small School South Division title with a win.
In the other contest, Elk County Catholic will look to keep its winning ways going as it hosts Keystone.
Both games kickoff Friday at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this week’s Small School games:
Union/A-C Valley (6-2)
at Redbank Valley (7-1)
Entering Week 7, Redbank Valley had been rolling through its Small School opponents as it headed into a matchup with Coudersport Saturday night in a meeting of the final two undefeated teams in District 9.
The Bulldogs, who had allowed just 60 points in their first seven games of the season combined, nearly matched that total in one night as the Falcons came away with a 56-0 rout at home to hand Redbank its first loss of the year.
Redbank Valley entered its game with Coudersport having scored at least 21 points per game, but was unable to get on the board in the loss.
Despite the loss, the Bulldogs still currently hold the top seed in the Class A standings as they sit with 940 power points at 7-1 while Coudersport sits at 7-0 with 930 points.
With a victory over the Falcon Knights, Redbank Valley would clinch the Small School South regular season title before the final week of games.
The Bulldogs will have to get it done without sophomore quarterback Gunner Mangiantini, who went down with a broken collarbone during last week’s loss to Coudy.
Mangiantini finished his season with 754 yards passing along with 388 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
With the QB out, the Bulldogs will likely lean even more on their rushing attack led by Ray Schreckengost, Kobe Bonanno and Hudson Martz.
Schreckengost has 485 yards on 62 carries for six scores, Bonanno follows with 387 yards and eight scores on 49 totes and Martz adds 281 yards on 48 carries and five touchdowns.
Union/A-C Valley quarterback Luke Bowser will look to surpass 1,000 yards through the air this week as he enters the game with 947 yards on 75-of148 passing for 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Caden Rainey is the top target in the passing game with 28 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns, while Tanner Merwin has 371 yards and six scores on 24 catches.
Bowser also leads the Falcon Knights’ with six touchdowns on the ground on 30 carries for 152 yards, while Kyle Culbertson has carried the ball 60 times for 455 yards and four scores.
Keystone (7-1)
at Elk County Catholic (4-3)
Elk County Catholic will look to make it three wins in a row as it hosts a Keystone squad looking to stay alive in the Small School South race.
A Keystone win over the Crusaders, paired with a Union/A-C Valley win over Redbank Valley, would make it a three-way tie atop the division between the Panthers, Falcon Knights and Bulldogs.
The Panthers have been powering their way through their Small School slate since an opening week 29-8 loss at the hands of Redbank Valley, as they have since won seven straight games.
Despite playing mainly Class A opponents during the regular season, Keystone will partake in the Class 2A bracket come D-9 playoff time as it currently sits in fourth out of four 7-1 teams with 810 power points.
The Panthers are behind Clarion (980), Ridgway (950) and Brookville (930) in the standings and will likely earn the No. 4 seed for the playoffs.
For the Crusaders, it has been back-to-back commanding victories on the road over Cameron County and Sheffield as ECC currently sits fourth in the Small School South Division standings and fifth overall among Class A teams.
Keystone has used its balanced offensive attack to go on the seven-game win streak as Isaak Jones leads the offense behind center.
The senior quarterback has 1,025 yards on the year on 52-of-88 passing for 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Jones has also carried the ball 58 times for 212 yards and six scores, tied for second most on the team.
Nick Weaver will look to surpass 1,000 rushing yards this week as he enters with 845 on 96 carries for a team-high 11 touchdowns, while Taylar Altman adds six scores on 83 totes for 670 yards.
Elk County Catholic will look to continue its strong turnover margin as the Crusaders enter tied for third in the area with a +8 margin with 15 takeaways and just seven turnovers.
The Crusaders lead the area in yards allowed per game with 209.8, as their pass defense is also tops in the area with 86.3 yards surrendered per game.
On the other side of the ball, ECC’s 241.1 rushing yards per game are second-best among Tri-County teams.