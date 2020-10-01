NEW BETHLEHEM — Purists call a 10-7 final a defensive struggle.
But in today’s inflated offensive numbers, perhaps Thursday night’s Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley showdown did have a theme of an offensive struggle.
Let’s give both defenses its due — a combined 341 yards of offense — in Redbank Valley’s 10-7 win over Union/A-C Valley on what turned out to be Senior Night for all fall sports teams. The Bulldogs scored the game’s first points on a sack for a safety, fittingly, but it took a few offensive plays to nail down a big win.
The Bulldogs (3-0) led 2-0 at halftime, but the Falcon Knights (3-1) took the opening drive of the second half 67 yards on seven plays and scored on Tanner Merwin’s huge 28-yard touchdown pass to Karter Vogle on a fourth-and-eight play.
But Redbank Valley answered that score with a 12-play, 60-yard drive with quarterback Gunner Mangiantini hitting Trenten Rupp for a 24-yard TD pass on third-and-seven. Mangiantini’s two-point pass to Marquese Gardlock set what would be the final at the 4:24 mark of the third quarter.
“We felt confident with the way the defense is playing that if we could get one score and go up at least 9-0 (to start the third quarter), obviously we didn’t envision them scoring first, but we felt like if we could get one score, we were going to be able to control the game,” said Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold.
While the Bulldogs managed just 23 yards over their final four possessions of the game, they put their trust in their defense. The Falcon Knights reached the Bulldogs’ 20 on the ensuing possession after the Bulldogs’ go-ahead touchdown, but stalled on downs.
The furthest the Falcon Knights could get the rest of the way was their own 36.
Overall, the Falcon Knights outgained the Bulldogs, 195-146. The Bulldogs punted eight teams, getting one of them blocked, and the Falcon Knights punted six times. The offensive numbers obviously weren’t pretty.
“They’re fast and they fly to the ball and they have a line that fires off the ball and they got backers that read the run and they fly to the ball,” Gold said. “We knew that coming in and I told you is going to be a dogfight. That’s probably the best way to describe how tonight went.”
Mangiantini completed 9 of 17 passes for 79 yards with his TD pass to Rupp, but the Bulldogs went nowhere on the ground, 33 attempts for 67 yards. Hudson Martz ran for 33 yards on 11 carries.
The Falcon Knights weren’t much better. Merwin completed 11 of 28 passes for 154 yards and his TD pass to Vogle, who caught four balls for 81 yards. Caden Rainey caught five passes for 58 yards, including an acrobatic 26-yard pass in the second half.
But the Bulldogs bottled up their running game as well, 41 yards on 34 attempts with Kylar Culbertson gaining 44 yards on 13 carries.
In the first half, both teams had their chances to score offensively but came up empty. Mangiantini was stripped of the ball on what looked to be a 30-yard TD run on a brilliant play by Merwin and the Falcon Knights recovered the ball at their own 9.
The Bulldogs reached the Union/ACV 13 on their next possession, but they gave it away four plays later on a fumbled lateral play.
Superior field position held by the Bulldogs led to their safety. On first down from their own 8, the Falcon Knights were caught in their own end zone when the Bulldogs’ Joe Mansfield sacked Merwin.
The Falcon Knights’ misfired on a big opportunity to score at the end of the half when they blocked a Hudson Martz punt and took over at the Bulldogs’ 41 with 3:57 left. They reached the Bulldogs’ 6, but on the last play of the half, Merwin was pushed out of bounds after a 2-yard run.
Union/ACV coach Brad Dittman considered kicking a 23-yard field goal with Colton Murray, but thought otherwise.
“We did need a couple plays offensively,” Dittman said. “(Redbank Valley’s) front four brings a ton of pressure and we struggled with it tonight. You know, being without (injured) Drayk (Wolbert) being a starting (lineman) down. It’s a combination of things but at times we were able to get some things going and we just didn’t make a few plays when we needed to.”
Next Friday, the Bulldogs visit Keystone while the Falcon Knights head to South Side Beaver in a game that’s filling an open date left by Sheffield.
REDBANK VALLEY 10,
UNION/A-C VALLEY 7
Score By Quarters
Union/ACV;0;0;7;0;—;7
Redbank Valley;0;2;8;0;—;10
Second Quarter
R — Safety, Tanner Merwin tackled in end zone, 4:56.
Third Quarter
UA — Karter Vogle 28 pass from Tanner Merwin (Colton Murray kick), 9:08.
R — Trenten Rupp 24 pass from Gunner Mangiantini (Marquese Gardlock pass from Mangiantini), 4:24.
___
;R;UA
First downs;8;10
Rushes-yards;33-67;34-41
Comp-Att-Int;9-17-0;11-28-0
Passing Yards;79;154
Total Plays-Yards;50-146;62-195
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;4-0
Punts;8-35.1;6-27.3
Penalties-Yards;5-35;4-25
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Redbank Valley—Hudson Martz 11-33, Gunner Mangiantini 8-23, Ray Shreckengost 10-18, Tate Minich 2-2, Brenden Shreckengost 2-(-9).
Union/ACV—Kylar Culbertson 13-44, Tanner Merwin 6-7, Eli Penny 10-3, Caden Rainey 4-(-3), Karter Vogle 1-(-10).
PASSING
Redbank Valley—Gunner Mangiantini 9-for-17, 79 yards, 1 TD.
Union/ACV—Tanner Merwin 11-for-28, 154 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Redbank Valley—Trenten Rupp 2-31, Marquese Gardlock 2-14, Ray Shreckengost 1-12, Chris Marshall 1-9, Dalton Bish 2-7, Tate Minich1-6.
Union/ACV—Karter Vogle 4-81, Caden Rainey 5-58, Kylar Culbertson 1-8, Eli Penny 1-7.