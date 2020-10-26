NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s been awhile since the Redbank Valley Bulldogs have won a football title. Way back in 1996, the Bulldogs beat Port Allegany for the District 9 Class 2A crown.
Since then, it’s been an 0-3 run in the finals, including last year’s 42-13 loss to Coudersport in the Class A final.
But Saturday at home in this year’s Class A semifinal against the two-time defending champion, the Bulldogs ended a rough three-game losing streak to the Falcons with a 28-12 win. The Bulldogs now face Smethport this Saturday in Brockway at 1 p.m.
Smethport, a 12-10 winner over Union/A-C Valley Friday night, hasn’t won a crown since 1998.
The Bulldogs prepared for the Falcons without 18 players who were quarantined for the previous 10 days, unable to practice physically with the rest of the team.
One couldn’t tell, really, as the Bulldogs contained the big play — Coudersport ran a whopping 71 plays from scrimmage with three going for 20 or more yards and six others 10 or more — and won the line of scrimmage at least on the defensive side of the ball most of the game. Some 18 running plays went for negative yards for a total of minus-43.
“That’s just a testament to (the kids),” Bulldogs head Blane Gold said. “Coudersport beat us 150-20 in two games last year and then back to our playoff loss in 2018, but we felt confident with two things. I have a senior-lead defense, and when you defend the triple option (Coudersport offense), you have to play assignment football. So as long as they were mentally prepared, we were going to be OK.”
The Bulldogs didn’t let standout quarterback Hayden Keck hurt them. He did throw a touchdown pass, but finished 9-for-22 for 106 yards with two interceptions. He was limited to 10 yards rushing on 14 attempts.
The Bulldogs kept the Falcons out of the end zone until they were up 28-0 early in the third quarter. Wagner replaced starter Gunner Mangiantini and threw TD passes in three straight possesions, a 15-yarder to Dalton Bish on fourth-and-13 at the 8:56 mark of the second quarter, a 31-yarder to Marquese Gardlock with 5:44 remaining in the half and then a 54-yarder to Trenten Rupp with 1:23 left before halftime.
The Falcons and Bulldogs traded end zone interceptions to start the game, a hint of what was to be an eight-interception game with four committed by each team. Coudersport came up short on a chance to score at the end of the first half, but Hayden Keck’s pass to the end zone as time ran out fell incomplete.
On the first play of the second half, the Bulldogs pounced on a bad option pitch by Keck and after a scramble for the loose ball, the Bulldogs’ Joe Mansfield went 22 yards for the score and it was 28-0 13 seconds into the third quarter.
The Falcons scored on Brandt Kightlinger’s 4-yard run on the last play of the third quarter and Keck’s 21-yard TD pass to Kightlinger with 6:43 left in the game to set the final score.
Wagner completed 12 of 16 pass for 146 yards with his three TDs while Mangiantini completed 7 of 11 for 67 yards and an interception. Gardlock caught four passes for 70 yards.
The Bulldogs went nowhere on the ground as the Falcons limited them to 30 yards on 25 attempts.
Kightlinger ran for 120 yards on 27 carries and caught two passes for 21 yards, scoring both of the Falcons’ TDs.