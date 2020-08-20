Reynoldsville native and DuBois Area High School graduate Paul Butler is still following his dream of landing on an NFL roster full-time, and the former Beaver is now pursuing an opportunity with the New England Patriots.
New England announced Tuesday that Butler was among a handful of new signees. The Patriots are Butler’s third NFL team this offseason since being let go by the Oakland Raiders following the 2019 season.
Butler, a 6-5, 250-pound tight end who graduated from DuBois in 2011, played collegiately at California University of Pennsylvania. He signed with the Raiders following a tryout in early May of 2018 and spent the entire 2018 season with Oakland.
He played in the preseason before ultimately being signed to the practice squad — a group of players who are paid but don’t count towards the a team’s official 53-man roster. It’s typically used to develop younger players while allowing them to practice alongside the main roster players. Other teams can also sign players from another organization’s practice squad.
Butler spent a vast majority of the 2018 season on that squad before Oakland promoted him to the main 53-man roster for the final two games of the year. He did not play in either of those games though.
He stayed with the Raiders that offseason and was back at it 2019 before a broken hand in the final preseason game sidelined him. Butler said he and the Raiders agreed an injury settlement at the time, although he rejoined the team late in the season as a member of the practice squad again.
Once the 2019 was over, Butler made the tough to move on from the Raiders and signed with the Detroit Lions early in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic began and halted offseason workouts for NFL squads.
The Lions released Butler in early May and he was picked back up by Oakland later that month. His latest stay with the Raiders lasted just over two months though. Oakland once again released him on Aug. 3, which led to the move to the Patriots.