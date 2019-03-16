DuBois Area High School graduate Paul Butler is doing everything he can during the offseason to earn playing time with the Oakland Raiders for the upcoming 2019 season.
Butler, a Reynoldsville native, was signed by the Raiders May 7 of last year and spent most of the 2018 season on the practice squad before earning a spot on the 53-man roster for the team’s final two regular season games.
With his signing, Butler was believed to have been the first player from District 9 to sign an NFL contract since Tyler McMeans, a Clarion Area grad, signed with the Chicago Bears in 2006 as an undrafted offensive lineman.
Butler was invite to the Raiders’ rookie mini-camp the weekend prior to signing and impressed first-year head coach Jon Gruden and his coaching staff.
He then had to battle it out during training camp with a couple other players to earn playing time in the preseason, where he saw action in all four games and caught four passes for 59 yards on seven targets.
The preseason playing time proved to be all Butler saw last season, as he worked his way onto the roster, but was listed as an inactive for each of the team’s two final games of the year.
“I ended up doing well enough that they liked me enough to put me on the practice squad and essentially used it as like a red-shirt year for me,” Butler said. “That helped me adjust and learn the game better.”
Butler noted that he practiced hard on the scout team throughout the season, where he learned a lot about the game at its highest level.
He said prior to earning a spot on the Raiders’ 53-man roster, the Detroit Lions tried to sign him to their active roster and Butler had packed his bags and was getting set to go to Detroit before Gruden made the move to sign him.
“I got the call saying the Raiders wanted to activate me, so I ended up going back in and signing a new contract,” Butler said. “When I went to thank him (Gruden) for the opportunity, he said he was not going to let me walk out the door and that he needs guys like me to build this team.”
Now heading into his second season with the team, the Tight End has been going through intensive workouts in order to gain muscle and weight prior to official team workouts beginning in the spring.
Butler, who was listed at 6-6, 252 pounds last season, said he is working out in Harrisburg with his trainer Ryan Mackes and said he has already put on about 15 pounds this offseason.
“It’s nice because now this is my job, so this is all I have to do and it’s great to put everything I have into this,” Butler said. “I’m just trying to get as big, as strong and as fast as I can going into next year.”
After the Raiders made sure to keep Butler at the end of last season and moved him onto the roster, he expects to have a role in the offense this coming season.
“I think if they didn’t have a plan for me they would’ve just let me go on to Detroit,” Butler said. “Coach Gruden has told me multiple times he wants to use me like George Kittle and plug me in with the offense in different places.”
Kittle, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, had a breakout campaign last year in his second season with the team, finishing third in the NFL in receiving yards at the position.
The Raiders finished 4-12 overall last season and last in the highly-completive AFC West, but have been one of several teams making key moves during the offseason to better themselves for the 2019 campaign.
“It’s been really awesome seeing him (Gruden) work because when I got there nobody was really giving him any credit and now he is making some serious moves,” Butler said. “I think he is really setting us up for some serious success in the future and to be serious contenders this year.”
Butler added that he feels that Gruden doesn’t want to continue to try to rebuild, but instead wants to win right now and that is what his expectations will be.
The team’s biggest move, which is one of if not the biggest moves any team has made this offseason, is the acquisition of Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Brown, who was 11th in the NFL last season with 1,297 receiving yards, will trade the black and yellow for black and silver as he will had previously spent his entire career with the Steelers since being drafted in 2010.
The wide receiver work No. 84 in Pittsburgh, the same number Butler wore for the Raiders in his first season, as most people believe it will be Brown who will wear that jersey next season.
Butler said people have been asking him about the number issue, and he is still working to figure out how the situation is going to be worked out.
“It’s not about me, it’s just a number and that dude (Brown) has definitely earned the right to wear that number,” Butler said. “It will work itself out and I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to be doing what I love, so I’m not worried.”
Butler, who said he grew up a huge Miami Dolphins fan, said it will be great to practice alongside ‘a future Hall of Famer’ in Brown.
“I’m going to be able to watch him and learn a lot from him and hopefully I can try to take as much as I can from his game and adapt it to my game,” Butler said. “It’s going to be really fun to watch him work, all I’ve ever heard is good things about how he competes and his work ethic.”
Butler will continue to work out on his own before the Raiders begin team workouts in mid-April, before minicamp in early June and the preseason kicking off in early August.
