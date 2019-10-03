DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic soccer team went toe-to-toe with Clarion-Limestone in the first half, but the duo of Paul Leonhardt and Beau Verdill proved to be too much for DCC to contain as the Lions pulled away in the final 40 minutes in a lopsided 7-0 victory.
Leonhardt scored twice in the first half, the second of which came on a fluke play in the final nine munutes as the Lions took a 2-0 lead into halftime despite outshooting the Cardinals 13-4. Central keeper Parker Meholick did his part to keep it a game as he made eight of his 12 stops in the opening 40 minutes.
The Cardinals, who have struggled to find goals this season, had a couple good scoring chances in the first half but once again couldn’t find the back of the net.
Things then snowballed on DCC in the second half as C-L scored three times in less than five minutes in the opening 16 minutes to take a commanding 5-0 lead. The Lions eventually tacked on two more scores as part of a five-goal performance in the second half.
Leonhardt powered the Lions with four goals and an assist, while Verdill added a hat-trick of his own in the second half.
“The first half we just didn’t look like ourselves,” said C-L coach Don Montgomery. “We were flat and chemistry wasn’t there. There was some bickering (between players) and it just wasn’t us. We talked about that (at half) and in the second half they came out and played the way the always play They put it together and that’s what a good team does.
“We’ve got enough wins now to qualify for the Class A playoffs, and we now can look at effecting our seeding. We want a home game and first round bye. And if we don’t get that bye, we at least want the first game on our home field. Those are the goals we are working towards now.”
Clarion-Limestone came out strong from the opening whistle, as Meholick had to make a save just over a minute in. However, DCC countered with a shot of its own a minute later as C-L keeper Reece Geiger turned away an effort by Tristen Engle.
The Lions then seized control of the action over the ensuing 25 minutes or so and kept the pressure on the DCC defense and Meholick in net. However, C-L could muster just one goal during that stretch.
And, that came from leonhardt on a strong run into the box where he got the angle on a pair of DCC defenders and fired a shot past Meholick in the 17th minute.
Otherwise, Meholick turned away a handful of C-L shots during the barrage, while the Lions also had a couple shots be just off the mark. Leonhardt had two shots stopped by Meholick and third be just side.
It looked like C-L had added to its lead in the 23rd minute off a Leonhardt direct keept from outside the box on the right side. The Lion crossed a ball high into the box, and it appeared all the players assumed it was going over the net.
However, Lion Nate Megin raced in from the back side as the ball dropped perfectly to him at the far post. Meholick watched as Megnin redirected the ball into the net with his leg. His effort went for naught though, as the referee ruled he was offsides on the play before Leonhardt took the kick.
Meholick stopped two more shots after the negated goal, including one by Bailee Verdill to keep it a 1-0 game.
Central had a chance to tie it just past the 30-minute mark when Jon Ritsick made a nice cross in the box to Harrison Starr, but Starr’s redirect try sailed just high over the crossbar.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, C-L made a rush up the field after the near-miss and scored just over a minute later.
Verdill started the scoring play with a nice run into the box, making a move around Meholick who came way off his line to challenge. Verdill got a shot off, but it didn’t have much pace and DCC defender Colin barnett got back to stop it before it reached the net.
However, as he turned to fire the ball out of harm’s way, his clearing try deflected off Leonhardt’s chest and into the DCC net to make it 2-0 with 8:38 left in the half.
Central Catholic had one more scoring chance before the break, but a long shot by Engle on a direct kick was stopped by Geiger, who made three saves to record the shutout.
After Clarion-Limestone came up empty on a shot 20 seconds into the second half, both sides had a prime scoring chance in the first 10 minutes.
Both also came up empty. Verdill had a shot go just side of the left post in the 47th minute, while Barnett slipped on an open shot on the left side of the box and his shot go wide also.
Verdill broke the ice in the second half when he took a pass from Leonhardt and made a strong run through the DCC box before blasting home a shot to make it 3-0 with 29:17 to play.
Verdill found the net again just under four minutes later as C-L used some nice ball movement on the scoring play. Leonhardt got things rolling with a nice run in the midfield towards the DCC box. He played a ball out wide to Tyler Bingham, who made a perfect cross in to Verdill as the Lion one-timed it home to put C-L up 4-0.
Leonhardt completed his hat-trick just over a minute later with 24:27 remaining.
A steady rain began to fall later in the second half, during which the C-L duo each scored one more time. Verdill completed his hat-trick in the 64th minute, while Leonhardt netted his fourth with 11:40 left in the game.
Central Catholic nearly scored during one of the heavier downpours in the 67th minute as Cade Peck made a long cross into the box from near the DCC sideline. Ritsick tried to run on to the cross, but Geiger hauled the ball in just before Ritsick could try to head it into the net.
“If soccer was a 40-minute game, we’d be all right,” said DCC coach Phil Esposito. “We’ve be in our past five or six games at the half, losing by only a goal or two (at break). I just think with the inexperience, which will obviously get better, the games get away from us in the second half.
‘”nd, we’re just not producing many goals. In the past couple games, we’ve had more chances than we have ever had. We switched some kids around and have three or four guys who can make good runs and get shots off. It’s just a matter of scoring goals now.”
Central Catholic is back in action tonight aagainst Elk County Catholic at Angela Huey Memorial Field in Kersey at 7 p.m.