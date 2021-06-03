DuBOIS — Shrugging off a blowout loss to DuBois Central Catholic two days ago in the District 9 Class A final, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team claimed its first-ever trip to the state tournament Wednesday afternoon at Heindl Field.
In what was called a “true second” game, the No. 7-seeded Lady Lions broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh with four runs compliments of three Clarion errors and beat their next-door rivals, 6-2.
Next up: A trip to District 10 somewhere on Monday to play D10 champion Cambridge Springs.
The 12-2 loss in five innings to DCC in the final was long gone by the time the Lady Lions (9-7) were ready to square off against Clarion for a third time. The teams split their regular-season games, 11-10 Clarion at C-L and 11-9 C-L at Clarion, both coming in April.
“First of all, we were playing for second in the district and the program had never done that and they’re playing against Clarion, so that’s an easy game for us to get up for,” Lady Lions head coach Jason Craig said. “They’ve been playing against and with these girls for 16, 17 years so that’s not hard.
“Playing against DCC Monday, you could clearly see that the girls were nervous in that game. They came out here and the nerves went away and we made plays. We were a lot better team than we were Monday.”
A complete-game six-hitter thrown by Cassidy Makray gave the Lady Lions a shot. She walked just two and struck out six, working out of jams in the fifth and sixth innings where she stranded runners and first and third, and second and third respectively.
“Cassidy struggled at the beginning of the year and we didn’t have that many games, so we didn’t have time to wait around and we went with whomever had the hot hand and it was Regan (Husted) and she did well and then it was Cassidy,” Craig said. “She had been pitching for a long time and well at the end of the season when you wanted her to and she brought it home for us. That was a good effort on her part.”
With the score tied at 2-2 and one out to start the top of the seventh, Kendall Dunn and Makray reached on infield errors before Clarion starter Payton Simko walked Husted to load the bases.
Abby Knapp then delivered a bloop single to left that turned into a two-base error and three-run play when left fielder Makenzie Aaron mishandled the ball. Knapp then scored on a wild pitch for the fourth run.
C-L grabbed a 2-1 lead with runs in the second and third innings. Alyssa Wiant was hit by a pitch, Jocalyn Henry walked and after a second out, Frances Milliron reached on a throwing error by third baseman Ava Kiser and that allowed Wiant to score.
In the third, with two outs, Wiant smashed a hard grounder off Kiser playing inside the third-base bag with runners on first and second and the ball bounced far enough away to allow Kendall Dunn to score from second and Wiant to pull into second with a double.
Aaron’s one-out single in the third got Clarion on the board and in the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Cats ran themselves out of what could have been a bigger inning although they tied it at 2-2.
With one out, Aaron’s bloop hit to right turned into a long single with Emily Troese thrown out trying to score from first base. Noel Anthony did double in Aaron to tie the game and after Jordan Best’s infield single pushed Anthony to third, Makray got No. 3 hitter Brenna Campbell to pop out to center.
That’s all Clarion would score as Makray struck out Brianna Forrest and Troese to pop out to her to end the sixth with runners on second and third. She retired Clarion in order in the bottom of the seventh.
CLARION-LIMESTONE 6,
CLARION 2
Score By Innings
C-L 011 000 4 — 6
Clarion 001 010 0 — 2
Clarion-Limestone—6
Frances Milliron 3b 4000, Abby Himes c 4000, Kendall Dunn ss 3210, Cassidy Makray p 4110, Regan Husted 2b 2100, Abby Knapp cf 4121, Alyssa Wiant 1b 3111, Jocalyn Henry dp 3000, Brinna Bailey rf 0000, Olivia Smith lf 3000. Totals: 30-6-5-2.
Clarion—2
Noel Anthony 2b 3011, Jordan Best c 4010, Brenna Campbell ss 3010, Payton Simko p 2000, Kylee Beers 1b 3000, Ava Kiser 3b 3000, Brianna Forrest cf 3100, Emily Troese rf 2010, Makenzie Aaron lf 2121, McKayla Kerle ph 1000. Totals: 26-2-6-2.
Errors: Clarion 4, C-L 2. LOB: C-L 8, Clarion 6. DP: C-L. 2B: Wiant, Anthony. SAC: Husted, Troese. SB: Milliron. HBP: Wiant (by Simko).
Pitching
C-L: Cassidy Makray-7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Clarion: Payton Simko-7 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: Makray. Losing pitcher: Simko.