The release of the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State teams for boys basketball kicks off with Class A, with one area player — Clarion-Limestone junior Hayden Callen — garnering honors.

Callen was voted to the Class A Third Team, making him the second Callen sibling to earn All-State accolades in their career. His oldest brother Dan was a Second Team All-State selection in Class 2A in 2017 and finished his career with 1,524 points — the third most in school history.

A third brother, Ian, graduated in 2019 and also was a 1,000-point scorer, finishing with 1,297.

As for Hayden, his All-State selection comes on the heels of putting together a monster junior campaign for the Lions as he helped lead C-L to a 21-6 record and a trip to the state playoffs as the third-place team out of District 9.

Callen scored a team-high 533 points (19.7 ppg.) and also led the team in rebounds with 8.6 per game. The junior surpassed the 1,000-point milestone with a 28-point performance in a 67-47 win against A-C Valley on Jan. 24.

He also led C-L in steals per game (3.7), while adding 2.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.

Callen will enter his senior year with 1,211 career points, which ranks eighth in school history.

No other District 9 player made the three All-State teams in Class A.

The remainder of the All-State teams will be announced each day this week by classification.

Here is the full list of players to earn Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State honors in Class A this year:

First Team

Kaden DiVito, 5-11 Sr. G, Cornell

Tanner Colflesh, 6-1 Jr. G, Turkeyfoot Valley

Davion Hill, 6-0 Fr. G, St. John Neumann

Angelo Reeves, 6-6 Jr. F Vincentian Acad.

Tristan McDannell, 5-11 Sr. G Bishop Carroll

Elijah Sechler, 5-11 Jr. G, Berlin Brothersvalley

Second Team

David Hill, 6-1 Jr. G, St. John Neumann

Nathan Blasick, 6-3 Sr. G, Halifax

Vinnie Cugini, 5-11 Fr. G, Aquinas Academy

Grant Sareyka, 5-11 Sr. G, The Christian Academy

Vince Fyock, 6-0 Jr. G, Shade

Symir Preister, 6-4 Jr. G, Sankofa Freedom

Third Team

Isaiah Langston, 6-2 Sr. F, Cornell

Kegan Hertz, 6-6 Jr. F, Nativity BVM

Malik Cook-Stephens, 6-3 Jr. G, Chester Charter

Hayden Callen, 6-4 Jr. F, Clarion-Limestone

Darian Keyser, 6-6 Sr. F, Jamestown

Isiah Mitchell, 5-9 Sr. G, The Christian Acad.

Marquis Ratcliff, 6-5 Soph. F, Nativity BVM

Player of the year: Kaden DiVito, Cornell

Coach of the year: Dan Spangler, Chester Charter.

