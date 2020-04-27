The release of the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State teams for boys basketball kicks off with Class A, with one area player — Clarion-Limestone junior Hayden Callen — garnering honors.
Callen was voted to the Class A Third Team, making him the second Callen sibling to earn All-State accolades in their career. His oldest brother Dan was a Second Team All-State selection in Class 2A in 2017 and finished his career with 1,524 points — the third most in school history.
A third brother, Ian, graduated in 2019 and also was a 1,000-point scorer, finishing with 1,297.
As for Hayden, his All-State selection comes on the heels of putting together a monster junior campaign for the Lions as he helped lead C-L to a 21-6 record and a trip to the state playoffs as the third-place team out of District 9.
Callen scored a team-high 533 points (19.7 ppg.) and also led the team in rebounds with 8.6 per game. The junior surpassed the 1,000-point milestone with a 28-point performance in a 67-47 win against A-C Valley on Jan. 24.
He also led C-L in steals per game (3.7), while adding 2.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.
Callen will enter his senior year with 1,211 career points, which ranks eighth in school history.
No other District 9 player made the three All-State teams in Class A.
The remainder of the All-State teams will be announced each day this week by classification.
Here is the full list of players to earn Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State honors in Class A this year:
First Team
Kaden DiVito, 5-11 Sr. G, Cornell
Tanner Colflesh, 6-1 Jr. G, Turkeyfoot Valley
Davion Hill, 6-0 Fr. G, St. John Neumann
Angelo Reeves, 6-6 Jr. F Vincentian Acad.
Tristan McDannell, 5-11 Sr. G Bishop Carroll
Elijah Sechler, 5-11 Jr. G, Berlin Brothersvalley
Second Team
David Hill, 6-1 Jr. G, St. John Neumann
Nathan Blasick, 6-3 Sr. G, Halifax
Vinnie Cugini, 5-11 Fr. G, Aquinas Academy
Grant Sareyka, 5-11 Sr. G, The Christian Academy
Vince Fyock, 6-0 Jr. G, Shade
Symir Preister, 6-4 Jr. G, Sankofa Freedom
Third Team
Isaiah Langston, 6-2 Sr. F, Cornell
Kegan Hertz, 6-6 Jr. F, Nativity BVM
Malik Cook-Stephens, 6-3 Jr. G, Chester Charter
Hayden Callen, 6-4 Jr. F, Clarion-Limestone
Darian Keyser, 6-6 Sr. F, Jamestown
Isiah Mitchell, 5-9 Sr. G, The Christian Acad.
Marquis Ratcliff, 6-5 Soph. F, Nativity BVM
Player of the year: Kaden DiVito, Cornell
Coach of the year: Dan Spangler, Chester Charter.