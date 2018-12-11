DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School boys basketball battled Calvary Christian Academy for three quarters Monday night in its home opener, but in the end the Meckley Brothers (Shane and Noah) proved too much to handle as the Patriots pulled away for a 59-37 victory.
Calvary Christian jumped out to a 14-4 after one quarter, with Gabe Hoover —one of DuBois Christian’s top players — picking up two early fouls.
However, the Eagles (1-3) didn’t fold after their slow start and played the Patriots pretty much even in the second and third quarters. The Eagles got as close as six points (27-21) in the second before finding themselves down 12 (43-31) entering the fourth quarter.
Those final eight minutes belonged to Calvary Christian though, as the Patriots outscored DCS 16-6 to win going away by 22 points (59-37).
The Meckleys combined for 46 of those 59 points, with Shane scoring a game-high 24 and Noah adding 22. Joe Shank and Nathan Helman chipped in seven and six, respectively.
On the other side, Zaden Thomas was the lone Eagle to reach double figures with 14. Hoover added nine despite being in foul trouble most of the night, while Colin Thomas had six. Alex Hallowell and Adam Mowrey each added four.
“The Meckleys proved to be too much for us tonight, but we need to get our emotions under control,” said Eagles coach Barth Thomas. “Our adrenaline was running and we weren’t playing the way we can.
“We had our share of scoring chances, and that’s when our kids got frustrated and whipped the ball around — which turned into some easy buckets for the other teams. I expect better when we get our act together, and we’ll compete, but that was a rough one because those two boys (Meckleys) go hard to the boards.”
Calvary Christian scored the game’s first six points before DCS got baskets from Zaden Thomas and Colin Thomas to make it 6-4. However, the Patriots closed out the opening quarter on an 8-0 run to lead 14-4.
The teams traded hoops to open the second quarter before Calvary Christian pushed its lead to as many as 13 points at 24-11 on bucket by Shane Meckley.
DuBois Christian responded with an 10-3 spurt to get back within six points at 27-21 with 1:35 left in the half.
Zaden Thomas and Mowrey jump-started that run with back-to-back baskets. Hoover had four points in that stretch and Colin Thomas two. Hoover scored seven of his nine points in the quarter.
The Patriots countered with four straight points by Shane Meckley in the final minute-plus to push their lead back to 10 (31-21) at the half. Meckley had 11 points in the second quarter.
Hoover scored his final points of the night to open what was a back-and-forth third quarter. Calvary Christian managed to extend its lead back out to 13 only to see Alex Hallowell scored back-to-back baskets to make it 36-27.
After Shank scored for the Patriots, Zaden Thomas dropped in four straight points to cut the Eagles’ deficit to seven again at 38-31 with 48 seconds left in the third.
That’s close as DuBois Christian got though, as the Patriots went on a 13-0 run that spanned the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter to push their lead to 20 (51-31) before eventually winning by 22 points.
DuBois Christian opens Allegheny Christian Athletic Association play this evening with a home game against Great Commission.
