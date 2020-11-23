MECHANICSBURG — To say Clarion senior Brenna Campbell was born to play volleyball is a huge understatement given her bloodline.
Her mother, Shari Campbell was a player herself — both at the high school and college levels — before getting into coaching at the scholastic level at Clarion-Limestone High School while serving as a part-time guidance counselor at Clarion High School.
All the elder Campbell has done since then is win, whether it was at C-L or Clarion Area — a program she took over in 1999 and has since turned into a state power.
While she wasn’t there at the start, Brenna has been around for a lot of the success her mother has helped create and enjoy the last 22 years at Clarion. And, what better way for a future volleyball standout to grow than to be around a program that consistently turns out winners not only on the court but off it as well.
Brenna tagged along as a youth as her mother and Lady Cats won District 9 titles and made deep PIAA playoffs runs at almost a yearly rate. She was there when Clarion made three straight PIAA Class A state finals from 2010-12 — a historic run that culminated in the Lady Cats winning their first state title in 2012.
More D-9 titles and state appearances ensued before Brenna finally got to be a freshman in 2017 and could play at the varsity level for her mother. That dynamic might be hard for some parents and children, but not the Campbells.
Brenna basically became an extension of Shari on the court with her vast knowledge of the game, becoming the team’s starting setter from the get-go as a ninth grader. All Brenna did on the court was rack up 3,108 assists, with a single-season high of 895 as a junior. She had 689 as a senior.
Because of that, it should come as no surprise the winning continued the last four years. Clarion won three District 9 Class A titles and made four trips to the state playoffs, including three to the state semifinals during Brenna’s career.
However, something major was missing — winning a state title together on the court. That dream finally came true Saturday as Clarion swept District 11 champ Marian Catholic, 25-16-25-14, 25-15, to cap a perfect 24-0 season with the program’s second PIAA title.
The victory was a highly emotional one for all involved, particularly the Campbells, who experienced heartache each of the previous three years as each of those seasons ended in the PIAA postseason with a loss to the eventual state champion.
Two of those setbacks came in the state semifinals against Maplewood and Northern Cambria in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Northern Cambria also topped Clarion in the quarterfinals in 2018 on its way to the first of its back-to-back crowns.
All of that heartache was taken away Saturday as the Lady Cats captured PIAA gold to help the Campbells add yet another chapter to the program’s storied history.
“It’s awesome,” said the younger Campbell of finally getting a gold medal around her neck. “Being in the gym and seeing so many great players, and now to finally be one, is something I dreamed about for so many years. And, I love that I get to do it with these girls (teammatea) because they deserve it more than anyone.
“It’s also awesome do this with my mom. I wouldn’t want to be coached by anyone else. She’s the best.”
The elder Campbell had nothing but praise for her daughter.
“As a kid growing up, she was in the gym and around the legacy of the teams from the past,” said Coach Campbell. “They were players who would take kids in and be role model and show them how to work hard and give them examples of what to work for. She looked up to all those kids and just wanted to do it be like them. That’s what it’s all about, to pass it on and leave your legacy, leave the place better than you found it, and those (past) kids past did that for my kids.
“She just wanted to get what she saw them get and worked so hard to be a leader and be the setter this team needed to achieve it.
It’s been a long journey. She tried so hard all four years to get one. We’ve gotten close all four years, and it’s so gratifying to her get it. I made eye contact with her at the end, and she was just so proud of herself.
Up until this moment, I didn’t care if it was her last practice or her last match. I just kept saying let’s go win this. I’m sure there will be a moment where I feel it all and I’ll be sad soon that I don’t have her in the gym (anymore). But, she’s ready to go on. It’s a blessing and so special to connect with your kid this way and achieve something like this.”
With Saturday’s win, Campbell now sports a career record of 404-64. In her 22 years at Clarion, she has now led the Lady Cats to 14 District 9 titles and 17 appearances in the state playoffs — including eight state semifinal berths and a 2-2 record in four trips to the state finals.