DuBOIS — The Brookville and DuBois Central Catholic boys soccer teams squared off Wednesday in a matchup of squads looking to end tough 2019 seasons on a high note.
And in the end, both sides got what they were looking for — although DCC was the team to come away with a back-and-fourth 4-3 victory on a cold, damp day at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
Four different Cardinals scored in the win, including seniors Colin Barnett and Tristen Engle in their finals game for DCC. Engle netted the game winner, which put DCC up 4-3, just 4:43 into the second, and the Cardinals held on from there.
Senior newcomer Parker Meholick recorded five of his eight saves in the second half to get the win in net as the Cardinals ended their season with a 4-14 record.
“I guess we saved the best for last,” said DCC coach Phil Esposito. “We told them we weren’t going to go to the playoffs, but take this as a playoff-type game. We knew Brookville plays an opposite side trap, so we’ve been practicing on making or runs to almost make it a breakaway chance, and it happened a lot today. And, we finally capitalized on some chances.
“Parker made some big saves and is probably the most improved player on the team. There are a couple others who have improved a lot too. I wish we had some of these kids for another year or two. Our season may have ended, but we’re going to start working for next year right off the bat.
“Today was a great way to end the year though.”
On the other side, Brookville (4-13-1) also left the field feeling good despite the season-ending loss as they sent their three seniors — Darius Sorbin, Bryce Kunselman and Jake McKinley — out on a high note as well.
The team switched up its lineup and allowed the seniors to play where they wanted, and as result three-year starting keeper Sorbin played at striker, while Kunselman went into net.
Sorbin didn’t look like a player who has spent his varsity career as a goalkeeper, as the senior scored twice and had several other good scoring chances in the contest. His second goal gave Brookville a 3-2 lead late in the first half, but the Raiders were held off the scoreboard in the final 40 minutes.
“We let our seniors pretty much play where they wanted today and filled in around them,” said Raiders coach Dave Reitz. “Sorbin’s two goals today were the first goals of his life. Even at halftime when we had the lead, I asked the boys if they wanted to go back to how we normally pdo it or keep doing what we were doing in the first half.
“They wanted keep doing what we were doing in the first half, and it was a good way to send our seniors off. It would have been better with a win, but the seniors never left the field and got to play in positions they wanted to and had never done before.
“That doesn’t take away from Central. They came out on fire in the second half and really wanted to win. We didn’t lose for lack of opportunity ... we just didn’t finish (shots). In the end, today was all about fun, and they seemed to have fun.”
Brookville came out the aggressor and pressured the DCC net from the opening whistle.
Vince Doan sent a shot wide just over three minutes in only to see DCC counter with a scoring opportunity by senior Johnny Ritsick.
Sorbin put the Raiders up 1-0 in the ninth minute when he rose in the box and headed a cross by teammate garner McMaster past Meholick, who came out in an attempt to get the ball in the air.
Sorbin’s header rolled slowly towards an open net, and once he landed, he ran after it and took a sliding sot to assure it got over the goal line before defender Shane Paisley could clear it away.
Brookville’s Hayden Kramer scored just over four minutes later to make it a 2-0 game as it appeared the Raiders had seized control of the game.
However, all that changed in a blink of an eye as the Cardinals countered with a Harrison Starr goal less than two minutes later at 25:41 to make it a 2-1 game. Barnett had the initial shot on the play, which was denied by Kunselman, but Starr scored on a rebound shot.
Starr had ttwo more good scoring chances over the ensuing 14 minutes but had a once shot sail just hight over the crossbar and the other go just wide right.
Meholick then stopped a shot by Raider Logan Oakes with just over 10 minutes left in the half to keep it a one goal game. Central Catholic then made a quick rush up the field, and Barnett found himself wide open with the ball on the left side of the box.
The Cardinal fired a shot that found the far side of the net to even the score at 2-2 with 9:34 remaining in the half.
Brookville responded with a quick scoring by Zakk Wolfe that Meholick turned away. The Raiders didn’t miss on their next opportunity, which came on a corner kick in the 34th minute.
After a battle in the box off the corner, the ball eventually found its way to Sorbin, who blasted a shot into the back of the to put Brookville back up 3-2.
The Raiders took that 3-2 lead into the break, but DCC came out firing on all cylinders as it scored twice in the opening five minutes to regain the lead — one the Cardinals never relinquished.
Central Catholic pulled even just three minutes in an a nice goal by freshman Neel Gupta, who made a strong run to the back post with the ball on the right side. Teammate Ethan Kness got the the ball in the middle of the box and crossed it to Gupta, who one-timed a shot into the net before flipping over Kunselman as the keeper came over late to challenge the shot.
Engle found the back of net just 43 seconds later to put the Cardinals up for good.
Central Catholic played defense from there, with Meholick making a handful of nice saves in the final 30 minutes to preserve the season-ending victory.