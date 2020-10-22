DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic was unable to build on an early lead as visiting Redbank Valley scored the final two goals of the game to secure a 2-1 victory in both teams’ regular season finale Wednesday afternoon.
The Cardinals needed just 1:57 to get on the board with the game’s first goal as Ethan Kness delivered a through ball into the box to Lenny Swisher.
Redbank Valley goalkeeper Owen Magagnotti charged off his line in attempt to pick the ball off of Swisher’s foot, but the Cardinal senior was able to chip the ball around the Bulldogs net minder.
Swisher then beat a pair of Redbank Valley defenders to the loose ball inside of the 6-yard box before sending a shot between them into the vacated net to give the home side a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
The teams then traded scoring opportunities over the next several minutes before the Bulldogs pulled even in the 12th minute.
Redbank Valley got its first shot of the afternoon in the fourth minute, before recording its first shot on goal six minutes into the game, as DCC keeper Ian Boland was up to the task for his first save of the game.
The Cardinals responded by putting on the pressure on the other end, as they had a pair of shots less than two minutes apart, the first on a shot from Isaac Gray and the second on a deep free kick taken by Cade Peck, both turned away by Magagnotti.
Owen Clouse looked to get Redbank Valley on the board in the 10th minute, but saw his shot from the edge of the 6-yard box deflected by a defender and sail over the cross bar.
The Bulldogs eventually broke through to tie the game less than two minutes later, as Koltin Kline hit a low well-struck shot just inside of the left post from outside of the 18-yard box to tie the game at one 11:35 into the game.
Each team had chances to take the lead over the remainder of the opening half, but ultimately the teams headed into the half knotted at one.
Of those scoring chances, Redbank Valley had the best chance to pull in front as Kline looked to tally his second of the game on a shot from well outside the box.
Kline’s shot sailed towards the right post, but Boland jumped and got a hand on the ball, sending it off of the post and out of bounds to keep the game tied.
A pair of scoring chances for DCC followed, as the first came with a little under three and a half minutes to play as a corner kick eventually found its way to Dylan Hanna, who fired a shot towards net, but saw it turned away by a Bulldog defender.
With 1:20 to go in the first half, Neel Gupta fired a shot on goal from outside of the box, but Magagnotti was up to the task.
The final scoring opportunity of the half came with just seven seconds remaining, as Kline sent a free kick wide of the left post as the teams remained tied at the break.
DuBois Central Catholic looked to take the lead early in the second half as Swisher looked to double up, making a long run into the box around a Redbank Valley defender before seeing his shot sail just over the bar.
Kness had the Cardinals’ second opportunity of the second half in the 48th minute, but his shot was turned away by Magagnotti, who made six saves in the win, while Boland had five saves for DCC.
Redbank Valley finished with a 24-14 edge in shots, as well as a 6-3 edge in corner kicks in the win.
The Bulldogs then began to put the pressure on in the attacking third, as they had three scoring chances within the span of 2:58.
First it was Owen Harmon sending a shot over the bar, then Kline saw a shot from deep sail just wide before Clouse had a shot saved by Boland.
Harman had another opportunity to give his team the lead just over 13 minutes into the second half, but saw his shot off a cross from Kline sail just wide of the left post.
Less than two minutes later, DCC had its best opportunity of the second half to take the lead as Magagnotti was called for a hand ball as he crossed the line of the 18-yard box with the ball.
Gupta looked to take the free kick from the edge of the box quickly, as Magagnotti was not set on the play, but a Bulldogs defender came away with a goal-saving deflection on the shot.
After a Cardinals corner kick ensued, Redbank Valley took the possession all the way down the field and put the pressure on in DCC’s third of the field.
Nolan Smith eventually forced a turnover at the top of the box before curving a shot into the net and out of the reach of a diving Boland to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 edge with 24:02 left in the game.
DuBois Central Catholic had a few scoring chances over the final 20 minutes, including a shot from Swisher from outside the box that deflected off a Redbank Valley defender and rolled just wide of the right post.
The deflected shot led to a corner in the final minute of the game, but the Cardinals were unable to get a shot away off of the set piece and Redbank Valley cleared the ball away, running out the final seconds of the game to secure the 2-1 win to close out the season.
REDBANK VALLEY 2,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Score By Halves
RBV 1 1 — 2
DCC 1 0 — 1
First Half
D—Lenny Swisher (Ethan Kness assist), 1:57
R—Koltin Kline, 11:35
Second Half
R—Nolan Smith, 55:58
Statistics
Shots: Redbank Valley 24, DuBois Central Catholic 14. Saves: Redbank Valley 6 (Owen Magagnotti), DuBois Central Catholic 5 (Ian Boland). Corner kicks: Redbank Valley 6, DuBois Central Catholic 3.