DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic’s second-half comeback bid came up short as visiting St. Joseph’s Catholic used a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away en route to a 55-42 victory.
The host Cardinals, who trailed for most of the night, faced a double-digit deficit near the midway point of the third quarter before fighting back to make it a one-passion game early in the fourth.
DuBois Central Catholic (3-17) closed the third on a 10-4 run over the final 3:15, as Ethan Kness sparked the team with three-pointers on back-to-back possessions.
Harrison Starr and Jalen Kosko each added scores down the stretch, as the Wolfpack got a pair of free throws from Brendan Scanlon and Danny Dawson in the final minute and change as they saw their lead shrink to six (39-33) heading to the final quarter of play.
The Cardinals quickly cut that deficit in half, as Damon Foster drilled a three just 37 seconds into the fourth to make it a three-point game.
St. Joseph’s responded by converting open looks from three on its next three trips down the court to push its lead back to double figures as Aidan Cross hit a pair from deep around a trey by Scanlon.
After Foster’s shot from deep, DCC went more than four minutes without a point and nearly six minutes without a made field goal.
Kosko snapped the scoreless drought by going 1-of-2 from the foul line with 3:19 left in the game before Loren Way scored n the inside with just over a minute and a half left to play.
DuBois Central Catholic got a three-pointer from Starr with 14 seconds remaining for its final points of the night, as Cross made a pair from the free-throw line with 10.6 ticks to go to bring the final score to 55-42.
The Cardinals’ lone lead of the night came right out of the gate, as Starr drew a foul on the inside on the opening possession and hit 1-of-2 at the line 23 seconds into the game.
St. Joseph’s scored the next five points as part of a 10-2 run as it took the lead for good.
Starr, who scored five of his team-high 12 points in the opening frame, closed the first quarter by beating the buzzer with a floater in the lane to trim the deficit to 14-9 after eight minutes of play.
The visitors continued to build on their lead in the second quarter, taking a nine-point (28-19) advantage into the half.
The Wolfpack opened the second half on a 7-4 run to push their lead to 12 with 3:29 left in the third quarter before DCC fought back before seeing its comeback attempt fall short in the fourth.
Foster also finished in double figures for the Cardinals with 10 points, while Kness followed with nine and Kosko chipped in seven.
“I was proud of the way we battle back, we didn’t play well all night and we really didn’t shoot the ball well, but we kept battling,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “Our press helped us get back in the game, we got some turnovers and some easy buckets.”
“We can’t put ourselves in that position to be down 12 in the third (quarter) in the first place.”
DuBois Central Catholic wraps up the regular season Monday on the road against Cameron County.