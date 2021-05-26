SMETHPORT — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team made the long trip north to Smethport in its playoff opener Tuesday, and used a strong finish to overcome a shaky start defensively to knock off the fourth-seeded Hubbers, 10-6.
The fifth-seeded Cardinals committed three errors in the first four innings, and the Hubbers (7-8) took advantage of those miscues to grab a 4-2 lead after four innings.
Smethport scored three on those runs on a failed pickoff attempt at first base by DCC starter Brandin Anderson with the bases loaded and no outs in the third. Anderson’s throw hit the fencing and down the right-field line, inititially allowing two runs to score.
However, when Hubber Alex Cole slide into home, he kicked a loose baseball towards the DCC dugout which in turn allowed teammate Alex Ognen to score all the way from first. Smethport had loaded the bases on a hit batsman and back-to-back walks.
Trailing 4-2, things started to turn in DCC’s favor in the bottom of the fourth after Hubber Cole Szuba walked and Kameron Rounsville reached on the Cardinals’ third error of the game.
Anderson promptly picked Rounsville off third, then a couple pitches later catcher Ben Gritzer threw out Szuba trying to take third on ball four in the dirt to Noah Lent. Gritzer’s play ended the inning.
Anderson then crushed a long solo home run in the top of the fifth. The blast only made it 4-3 but breathed life back into the Cardinals. It was all DCC from there, as the Cardinals scored two in the fifth to tie it before batting around in the sixth while scoring five runs to take a 9-4 lead.
Central outscored Smethport 8-2 over the final three innings and finished the game with an impressive 16 hits — 13 off Smethport starter Alex Ognen who allowed seven runs, six of which were earned.
Seniors Dante Armanini and Zach Spellen powered the Cardinals as they combined for seven of the team’s 16 hits. Armanini was 4-for-5 with a RBI, two stolen bases and a pair of runs scored, while Spellen finished 3-for-4 with a steal and two runs hitting in the No. 9 spot.
Damon Foster added a hit and two RBIs as DCC’s three seniors came up huge in what could have been their final high school game. Sophomore Carter Hickman went 3-for-5 with a key two-run triple in the sixth and scored twice.
The Cardinals’ big sixth made a winner of Anderson, who gave up four runs, two earned, on three hits in five innings of work. He struck out seven and walked four. Cartar Kosko tossed the final two innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits while recording four strikeouts and one walk.
“Brandin put us in a spot to compete in the this game, and they had a good guy (ognen) on the mound too,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “I know he’s had a good year, and hats off to Smethport. They are a tough club. When you come up here, you never know what you’re going to run into, and they were tough.
“But we had a plan and approach today, and the kids put it all together today. We’ve been waiting all year, and I told them we need to peak at the right time. And, I thought today was probably one of the best games they played overall offensively.
“The seniors came up huge today too. Spellen had his best game of the year, Dante hit the ball well again and Foster drove in a couple runs and had a couple big at-bats in situational times.
“Pyne was a great leadoff hitter, and Carter Hickman stayed hot and drove in a few runs and had that triple. And, Anderson picked us up with that home run. Even after him throwing the ball all over the field, he held his composure and out together a great at-bat there and got us five innings (on mound).”
Both teams stranded a runner in the first after infield singles, and it was DCC who threatened to score first in the second.
Armanini got things started when he beat out an infield single. After Kaden Brezenski walked with two away, Kosko ripped a single to left. Armanini tried to score and was called out on what was a very close play at the plate.
Smethport capitalized on that play and grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom of the second when Travis Cooney hit a leadoff single and scored on a throwing error by Anderson on a combacker.
The Cardinals answered right back in the third.
Spellen led off with a single and was bunted to second by Matt Pyne. Hickman then hit a single of his own to put runners on the corners before he swiped second. That brought Foster to the plate, and he reached on an error that would have scored Spellen even if the play was made.
Another infield single by Armanini loaded the bases for Gritzer, who drew a walk to force home Hickman to make it 2-1 DCC.
That lead was short-lived, though, as the Hubbers scored the three runs on the botched pickoff attempt in the bottom of the third.
The Cardinals didn’t hanf their head though, as used the two big defensive plays in the fourth and Anderson’s homer in the fifth to get back into the game.
Armanini singled after Anderson’s blast, and quickly stole second to put himself in scoring position for Gritzer, who delivered a single to right to plate Armanini and tie the game at 4-4.
Anderson then retired the side in order in the bottom of the fifth, striking out the final two batters he faced.
The Cardinals then erupted for five runs in the sixth to make a winner of their big righty.
Spellen and Pyne were again in the middle of starting another rally, as this time both singled to open the inning. Hickman followed with a triple to right-center to score both to give DCC the lead for good at 6-4.
That spelled the end for Ognen, but the Cardinals were far from done as they scored three more times against reliever Brandon Higley in the frame.
Foster greeted Higley with a RBI single that chased home Hickman before Higley finally got the first out when Anderson flew out to deep center. Armanini then singled home Foster for an 8-4 lead.
Armanini later scored on a late, errant throw to first on an infield single by Kaden Brezenski to make it 9-4 entering the bottom half of the sixth.
Smethport mustered an unearned run off Kosko in the sixth, but the righty stranded a pair of runners when struck out Lent to end the inning.
Central got that run right back in the seventh when Pyne drew a leadoff walk, stole second and third and scored on an Anderson sacrifice fly.
Smethport put together three singles in a row with one out in the bottom of the seventh, with Ognen scoring on the last of those hits, but that’s all the Hubbers got in the inning as Kosko retired the next two hitters — ending the game on a strikeout.
Next up for the Cardinals is top-seeded Clarion-Limestone on Thursday at a site and time to be determined. The Lions had a a bye into the semifinals.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10,
SMETHPORT 6
Score by Innings
DCC 002 025 1 — 10
Smethport 013 001 1 — 6
DuBois Central Catholic—10
Matt Pyne cf 3210, Carter Hickman 2b 5232, Damon Foster ss 4112, Brandin Anderson p/dh 4112, Taven Lukehart rf 0000, Dante Armanini rf-lf 5241, Ben Gritzer c 3012, Kaden Brezenski 3b 3010, Cartar Kosko lf-p 3010, Zach Spellen 1b 4230. Totals: Totals: 34-10-16-9.
Smethport—6
Noah Lent ss-p 2100, Alex Cole rf 2110, Keegan Watson 1b 1000, Brandon Higleycf-p-cf 4010, Travos Cooney c 4231, John Adamoski 1b-cf 2000, Chase Burdick lf 4000, Cole Szuba 3b 1000, Kameron Rounsville 2b-rf-2b 2011. Totals: 25-6-7-2.
Errors: DCC 4, Smethport 2. LOB: DCC 10, Smethport 7. 2B: Cooney. 3B: Hickman. HR: Anderson. SAC: Pyne; Lent 2, Adamoski 2, Rounsville. HBP: Lent (by Anderson). SB: Pyne 2, Hickman 2, Foster 2, Armanini 2, Hanna, Spellen; Lent, Burdick. CS: Cooney (by Gritzer). PO: Rounsville (by Anderson).
Pitching
DCC: Brandin Anderson-6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB; Cartar Kosko-2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Smethport: Alex Ognen-5+ IP, 13 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Brandon Higley-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Noah Lent-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Anderson. Losing pitcher: Ognen.