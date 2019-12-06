DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic High School boys basketball team has a wealth of depth and potential, and they’ll need it to pan out quickly if it hopes to be successful this season.
The Cardinals (12-12) lost 10 seniors from last year’s squad including the school’s all-time leading scorer in Justin Miknis.
What they do return is a quick but relatively small group, at least in terms of size, with just two seniors. A knee injury to another, Jonathan Kurtz, cost DCC it’s top returning scorer (7.7 points per game) some valuable experience.
That leaves the Cardinals with just one player, junior Harrison Starr (3.1 ppg), with any sizable varsity time.
“He started about half the year for us so we’re going to expect him to be one of our leaders,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “Also, Parker (Meholick), Ethan (Kness), Jalen (Kosko), Zach (Spellen) and Dante (Armanini) also got some minutes last year in limited roles so we’ll see if they can expand on those this year. We’ll have to grow quick but these guys have put in the work over the summer and fall.”
One of the bigger questions they’ll have to answer this year is how well they’ll do on the glass against larger teams.
“I think even with our size we’ll be a good rebounding team,” Varacallo said. “A lot of rebounding is about effort and who wants it more. We have some fighters here and with our energy, effort on the glass and good positioning I think we’ll be able to battle.”
The Cardinals have a sizable junior class which is likely to grab a hefty amount of minutes throughout the year.
In addition to Starr, Kness, Spellen and Armanini, the Cardinals will also likely get contributions from Loren Way, Damon Foster and Alex Jenkins, who all played junior varsity last season but saw some time on varsity.
Senior Shane Paisley also figures to be in the mix while DCC is also hoping to keep Kurtz in the fold in some fashion this season.
“What’s great about this group is that they’re not afraid of the moment and they’re ready,” Varacallo said. “They’ve put themselves in position with all the work that they’ve put in and I expect them to take advantage of it.”
And DCC his hoping that practice and perseverance pays dividends.
“This group has gotten better each day,” Varacallo said. “They’ve worked for everything they’ve got, have come this far and are going to continue to work. I believe that says a lot about their character and will make them better because of it. I think that’s why we have so much potential this year.”
The Cardinals will open the season against Marion Center in the opening round of the DCC Tip-Off Tournament this evening.
ROSTER
Seniors: Parker Meholick, Shane Paisley, Jonathan Kurtz. Juniors: Dante Armanini, Loren Way, Zach Spellen, Harrison Starr, Damon Foster, Alex Jenkins, Joseph Piccirillo, Ethan Kness. Sophomores: Jalen Kosko, Peyton Maurer, Alec Srock, Ian Boland, Aaron Bohley. Freshmen: Brendan Paisley, Carter Hickman, Neel Gupta.