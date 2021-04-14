DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team has had a penchant for starting fast and struggling to add on runs during its 1-3 start to the season.
The Cardinals did the opposite on Tuesday, as they rallied from a 2-1 deficit against Brockway to eventually pull away from the Rovers late for an 8-2 victory at Stern Family Field to end a three-game losing skid.
Brockway (0-5) didn’t make it easy for DCC as its starter Conner Ford went toe-to-toe against Cardinal Brandin Anderson through four innings.
The Rovers used a two-run top of the third to give Ford a one-run lead (2-1) to work with. However, DCC answered right back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the third to regain the lead before scoring three times in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to win going away, 8-2.
Anderson gave DCC five strong innings, allowing the two runs (both earned) on three hits while striking out five and walking two. Ford was right there with him entering the bottom of the fifth, having allowed three runs, all earned, on five hits to that point.
However, a pair of walks to opening the inning started the end for Ford, who was pulled after a RBI single by Kaden Brezenski made it 4-2. A second rjun scored on the play as the Rovers threw the ball around the infield.
Ford ultimately was responsible for a third run that scored in the frame, as hs ilined finished with him allowing six runs, all earned, on six hits with five walks and four strikeouts.
Central Catholic tacked on two more insurance runs in the sixth against reliever Cartar Kosko.
The Cardinals finished with a balanced attack the posted seven hits on the day. Brezenski led the way, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Teammate Dante Armanini had a double and two RBIs.
“Anderson has been a workhorse for us so far and been doing really well,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “The work he put in all offseason is showing up, and that’s why he’s able to last a little longer into the game than most guys right now and also bounce back quicker. He pounded the zone and the guys caught the ball behind him. He kept himself in the game for five innings. What more can you ask for.
“We’ve been waiting for this team to kind of bust out midway to the end of the game at some point this season. We’ve been a fast starter in all the games we’ve played so far and then kind of fizzled off. So, it was nice to see that today.
“I’ve been telling them they need to learn more in their first ABs to build up for those last few ABs because they are the ones that are more important later in the game. There were some situations you’d like to have back, bu twe also had some guys get some two-out RBIs in tough situations today.”
Brockway threatened from the get-go in the top of the first against Anderson.
Ben Glasl reached on an error to start the game, while Matt Brubaker followed with a single. Glasl was then erased at third on a fielder’s choice. After a strikeout, Andrew Brubaker was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Anderson got Lance Fitzgerald to ground out to end the threat.
Central carried that momentum of keeping Brockway off the board into the bottom half of the inning and plated a run to grab an early 1-0 lead.
Matt Pyne led off the inning with a walk, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch — all with no outs. A groundball by Carter Hickman then scored Pyne.
That’s all DCC could muster in the frame as Ford settled in, just like Anderson did for DCC.
The Rovers big inning came in the third as they scored both their runs in the frame to take the lead.
Matt Brubaker and Ford drew back-to-back walks to open the inning. Brubaker then took third on a wild pitch. Courtesy runner Marcus Bennett stayed at first on the play, but promptly stole second, and when the throw rolled out towards center, Brubaker sprinted home to tie things at 1-1.
Daniel Shugarts then ripped a single to center to plate Bennett to put the Rovers up 2-1.
That lead proved to be short-lived as DCC answered right back in the bottom half.
Ford retired the first two batters of the inning before Damon Foster flared a ball up the first base line. Ford couldn’t quite catch it in the air, and his flip to first was just late as Foster beat out what appeared to be an innocent two-out, infield single.
Instead, it ignited a rally for the Cardinals.
Dante Armanini stepped to the plate next and blasted a Ford pitch to center for a RBI double. Anderson followed with a walk before an infield single by Brezenski plated Armanini to put DCC back on top 3-2.
Anderson made that lead stand up, as he retired the side in the fourth and fifth.
The Cardinals then added to their lead with a three-run bottom of the fifth.
Once again walks factored into a rally in the game, with Foster and Armanini each drawing one to get things rolling.
Anderson then popped up a bunt attempt for the first out before Brezenski picked up his teammate with a single to center that scored Foster. Armaninin was alert and hustled home when Brockway tried to get Brezenski advancing to second on the initial throw home.
Ben Gritzer capped the Cardinals’ inning with a two-out double that chafed home Brezenski for a 6-2 advantage.
Reliever Cartar Kosko then tossed a 1-2-3 top of the sixth before DCC added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth when Armanini walked with the bases-loaded and Anderson was hit with the sacks full.
Brockway tried to make some noise in the seventh down six runs (8-2).
Ezra Swanson led off with a single before Bennett beat out a bunt single to put two runners on.
Kosko then got Glasl to pop up to the mound for the first out before a single by Ford loaded the bases. Kosko stopped the Rover rally there, though, and got bacl-to-back outs to end the game with the bases loaded.
“We had a couple errors that absolutely killed us and a few walks that hurt, and if we can make some of those (defensive) plays, it makes the score a lot closer,” said Brockway coach Terry Moore. “One thing I really liked about tonight, though, was the kids had a better approach at the plate. We had more hits today than I think we had all season.
“We also had a lot of balls we hit they made great plays on them. You have tip your cap to them. Their shortstop (Foster) made two or three fantastic plays in the hole. When we learn to do that on defense, we’re not going to lose by six and be in it there at the end.
“The kids are gaining confidence and playing better. Obviously, we’re not getting the results we want, but we’re moving in that direction. That’s what our teams have done in the past, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”
Central Catholic (2-3) travels to Kane Thursday, while Brockway plays at Smethport Saturday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 8,
BROCKWAY 2
Score by Innings
Brockway 002 000 0 — 2
DCC 102 032 x — 8
Brockway—2
Ben Glasl 2b-cf 4000, Matt Brubaker ss 3120, Conner Ford p-2b 3100, Daniel Shugarts 3b 4011, Andrew Brubaker c-p 2000, Lance Fitzgerald dh 3000, Evan Botwright cf 0000, Chad Young p 0000, Seth Stewart c 0000, Dylan Bash 1b 3000, Ezra Swanson rf 3020, Dylan Antonuccio rf 0000, Garret Park lf 1000, Marcus Bennett ph-lf 2010. Totals: 28-2-6-1.
DuBois Central Catholic—8
Matt Pyne cf 2210, Carter Hickman 2b 4101, Damon Foster ss 1210, Dante Armanini rf-lf 2212, Brandin Anderson p 1001, Andrew Green rf 0000, Kade nBrezenski 3b 4122, Cartar Kosko lf-p 3000, Taven Lukehart ph 1000, Ben Gritzer c 3011, Jack Adair ph 1000, Zach Spellen 1b 3010. Totals: 25-8-7-6.
Errors: Brockway 2, DCC 2. LOB: Brockway 8, DCC 8. DP: Brockway 1, DCC 0. 2B: Armanini, Gritzer. HBP: A. Brubaker (by Anderson); Anderson (by A. Brubaker). SB: Bennett; Pyne 2, Hickman, Foster 3, Spellen.
Pitching
Brockway: Conner Ford-4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Chad Young-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB 1 SO; Andrew Brubaker-1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
DCC: Brandin Anderson-5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Cartar Kosko-2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Anderson. Losing pitcher: Ford.