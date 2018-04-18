DuBOIS — Tuesday’s inclement weather wiped out most of the area’s sports action, but the Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic baseball teams were able to sneak in their game at City Park despite the cold and snow.
And, as they have all year, the Cardinals (6-0) brought their bats with them to score early and often in a 15-0, 3-inning win against the Crusaders. The mercy-rule win was DCC’s fourth in six games to open the season
Central Catholic combined 11 hits with nine walks to put the game away quickly with nine runs in the second and five more in the third — batting around in both innings.
Justin Miknis, Garrett Prosper and Thomas Grecco each had two hits to lead that attack. Miknis ripped two doubles and had two RBIs.
Anthony Kness collected a team-high four RBIs on the day on a two-run single and a pair of bases-loaded walks. Teammate Brandon Walker had two RBIs without a hit, scoring runs on a sacrifice fly and bases-loaded walk.
Dom Torretti was the beneficiary of all that offense, as the righty tossed a one-hit shutout to collect his second win of the season.
“It was tough conditions today, obviously, but you have to get these games in and unfortunately the weather isn’t cooperating,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “We have a stretch coming up where we’re playing almost every day or at least every other day. Thank God we have this turf, and that the City is letting us play here.
“It was cleared up for the majority of the game ... it was just cold before the snow started late there. And, their guys jumped out and were swinging the bat and hit some balls hard right at us. It was one of those games where me made a couple plays early, Dominic (Torretti) was pounding the zone and when it was our turn to hit we stayed aggressive. I give our guys credit for doing that. It’s not easy to hit in cold weather like this.”
Torretti got two quick outs to open the game before ECC put together a rally in the first when Dan Wimer was hit by a pitch. Alex Fedus followed with a double to left-center before Hunter Cashmer was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Elk County couldn’t push a run across though as Torretti got Will Uberti to fly out to left to end the inning and leave the bases loaded. The Crusaders managed just two base runners, both on errors, over the final two innings.
Central went right to work in the bottom of the first as Tyler McIntosh led off with a single to right. He promptly stole second and third before scoring on a sac fly to left by Walker.
That proved to be DCC’s lone run of the first, but the Cardinals broke the game wide open in the second with nine runs.
The first nine Cardinals who came to the plate in the second reached safely — either on a hit, walk or hit batsman.
Kness deilvered the first big hit of the inning, a bases-loaded single to right that scored Garrett Prosper and Grecco — both of whom had singled. Bloom also raced around to score from first on the play when an errant throw home rolled around the backstop.
Central then loaded the bases when Damon Foster doubled and McIntosh was hit by a pitch. Walker forced home a run with a bases-loaded walk before Miknis belted a two-run double to right-center.
Torretti plated another run with a single, while Prosper did the same on a fielder’s choice that gave ECC the first out of the inning. Kness later forced home DCC;s ninth run of the inning with another bases-loaded walk.
Elk County relievef Alec Wehler finally got his team out of the inning by striking out McIntosh with the bases loaded. Central sent 15 hitters to the plate in the frame.
With the snow falling harder in the third, DCC managed to score five more runs _ four with two outs — to end the game via the 15-run mercy rule.
Miknis jump-started the inning with a double to left-center, then Torretti walked and Prosper singled to load the bases. A groundout by Grecco plated Miknis to make it 11-0.
Bloom drew his third walk of the game to reload the bases, and a free pass to Kness scored Torretti. Pinch-hitter Zane Felix then reached on an infield single that scored Prosper.
Two more pinch-hitters — Loren Way and Kaleb Elias then helped finish off the victory for DCC. Way was hit by a pitch to scored a run, while Elias collected the game-ending RBI with yet another bases-loaded walk.
The Cardinals return to action Thursday at Curwensville.
