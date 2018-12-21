DuBOIS — While it wasn’t quite the horse-racing version of a trifecta, the DuBois Central Catholic hit its own version capped by a one-sided 67-40 victory over Marion Center on Homecoming Thursday.
The rout by the Cardinals (2-3) was the final piece in a three-game sweep over Marion Center on the day as DCC hit for wins in the 9th-grade, junior varsity and varsity contests.
DCC broke out early in the varsity contest and led wire-to-wire as the Stingers couldn’t keep pace.
Senior Justin Miknis led the Cardinals with a game-high 17 points while fellow senior Brandon Walker came in with 11.
However, the Cardinals were very generous with the ball as 13 of the 16 DCC players scored at least once.
Marion Center’s Seth Carneal hit a trio of 3-pointers to pace the Stingers with 13 points.
DCC used an up-tempo defense to create some issues for Marion Center early, resulting in seven unanswered points in the first 2:30 of the game.
The pace certainly didn’t slow for the Cardinals throughout the first quarter as Miknis rolled up eight points in the frame to help open up a 16-point, 21-5 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
After that, DCC began to substitute generously, keeping plenty of fresh legs on the floor, and eventually pushing the margin to as many as 21 points, 32-11, less than halfway through the second quarter.
While the Stingers were able to cut in to that slightly over the final 4:30 of the quarter, DCC still took a comfortable 37-18 lead into the break.
However, things got even worse for Marion Center after the intermission as it went scoreless over more the first four minutes of the third while allowing DCC to score 10-unanswered points over the same span to open up a 29-point lead at 47-18.
While the Stingers did score six over the rest of the quarter, DCC still saw eight different players score in the third as it pulled out to 59-24 lead to open the fourth.
DCC rotated its personnel on the floor more quickly in the final frame allowing Marion Center to pull the lead back under 30 points, 67-40, at the final horn.
The Cardinals will host Youngsville Saturday before facing Brockway in the opening round of the DuBois Holiday Tournament Friday.
