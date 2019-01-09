DuBOIS — There’s something to be said about maintaining consistency throughout a game.
It certainly wasn’t an issue for the DuBois Central Catholic High School boys’ basketball team as it started quickly and maintained its pace throughout in a 67-36 rout over Curwensville Tuesday.
The Cardinals (5-6 overall, 2-1 Allegheny Mountain League South) were helped along by getting scoring from 11 different players in the contest led by seniors Justin Miknis, who scored a game-high 22 points, and Josh Solnosky who finished with 11.
Miknis was a mirror of the team’s consistency as he not only hit shots from the field in each of the four quarters but also added a 3-pointer in each frame as well to help drive the Cardinals’ offense.
In fact, there was little that DCC did wrong in terms of scoring as it also converted 7 of its 10 shots from the line.
That basically left the Golden Tide (0-8, 0-3 AMLS) to play catch-up throughout the game and, with a limited bench, had some issues doing that.
But Curwensville did what it could, getting points from eight of the nine players it sent to the floor, including a team-high 15 from Christian Bakaysa and another seven from Dakota Bloom.
The Cardinals took a little over a minute to pick up the lead on a bucket by Miknis before Bakaysa tied things a little more than 30 seconds later.
However, after that, it was off to the races for DCC as it rolled off on a 15-1 run over the next six minutes before the Tide’s Jeremy Bloom hit a 3-pointer for the final bucket of the quarter to cut the DCC lead to 17-6.
While Curwensville nearly doubled its offensive output in the second quarter, it did nothing to help in the grand scheme of things as DCC outscored it 19-11 in the second to take a 36-17 advantage to the break.
A couple of 3s by Curwensville’s Jeremy Irwin and Bakaysa helped the Tide to its best offensive quarter of the game in the third but it wasn’t enough to stop DCC from pushing the margin to 21 points, 51-30, to start the fourth.
That lead continued to grow in the fourth, despite a generous helping of substitutions by the Cardinals, before DCC senior Kenny Starr finally put the finishing touches on the victory by hitting a pair of free throws to cap the scoring.
Curwensville will now host Harmony Thursday while DCC will play host to Kane Friday.
