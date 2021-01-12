BROCKWAY — DuBois Central Catholic used a balanced scoring attack and a smothering defense, particularly in the first half, to run past host Brockway, 55-36, Monday night in the season opener for both teams.
The Cardinals fed off their full-court press defense in the first half, forcing the Rovers in 11 first-half turnovers and 22 overall. Central had its own struggles maintaining possession as the Cardinals had 21 turnovers themselves, 13 of which came in the second half.
However, it was DCC that converted those miscues into points better. The Cardinals jumped out to a 12-2 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Central Catholic extended its lead to 19 points at the break (33-14) before pushing that advantage to as many as 23 twice (37-14, 39-16) early in the third quarter.
Brockway didn’t fold though as turned the tables on DCC in regards to defensive pressure and turnovers, which sparked a 16-4 run that split the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter. That spurt saw the Rovers cut DCC’s lead to 11 at 43-32 following a 3-pointer by Marcus Copelli just 16 seconds into the fourth.
That’s as close as the Rovers got though, as DCC quickly countered with an 8-0 spurt of its own to push the lead back out to 19 points (51-32) before eventually winning by that margin.
Central Catholic had eight different players score in the win, led by Jalen Kosko and Dante Armanini who had 13 and 12 points, respectively. Armanini added six rebounds. Harrison added eight points, while Damon Foster and Peyton Maurer chipped in seven and six off the bench. Foster and Maurer each had seven rebounds, with Maurer also blocking a couple shots.
“Our defense and intensity in the first half really set the tone,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “We had an attack mindset from the tip, which really helped set he environment. I thought we dictated the pace of the game, and when we focused on attacking, it really got us in positions to succeed.
“We got up and down a little, and I think you did see on both ends (teams) some things that happen with only having four, five six practices. I was impressed with Brockway as far as losing Alec (Freemer) and Jon Wood from las year and how their JV guys from last year stepped up and handled some pressure. Credit goes to them for what they brought to the table at the guard position without a whole lot of varsity experience back.”
Armanini opened the scoring 48 seconds in, but both teams struggled offensively from there in the opening four minutes. Kosko scored on a hoop of his own, while Armanini added his second bucket before Lewis Painter netted Brockway’s first points to make it 6-2 at the 4:28 mark.
Central then upped the tempo more and got six straight points on hoops by AJ Jenkins, Starr and Maurer to make it 12-2. The teams traded scores from there as DCC led 14-6 after one quarter.
Starr and Brockway’s Noah Adams traded baskets to start the second quarter before DCC seized control of the game with a 17-6 spurt in the final 5:17 of the half to take a 33-14 lead into the break. Kosko scored seven of his 13 points during that run, while Foster had five and Maurer four.
The Cardinals carried that momentum into the second half, with Armanini scoring a hoop and Starr hitting two free throws to open the third to make it 37-14.
That’s when Brockway finally caught fire a little and used some turnovers to put together a 13-4 run of its own to end the third to get back into the game at 43-29.
Marcus Bennett had five points in that spurt, while Austin Schmader scored back-to-back baskets off turnovers on the press. Copelli’s trey to open the fourth put Brockway on the verge to cutting its deficit back to single digits, but the Rovers couldn’t capitalize on four straight missed free throws by the Cardinals.
Foster helped right DCC with a putback with 5:32 remaining, while Kosko scored on a fastbreak just 16 seconds later to promptly make it a 15-point game again. Those four quick points seem to take what wind was left out of the Rovers’ sails.
“We let them speed us up is our thinking and our process, and we really just didn’t see some opportunities that we had,” said Brockway coach Rick Clark. ‘I thought in the second half we did a lot better job playing with our eyes and playing through the pressure and finding some open guys.
“That’s when we made the run, but we just dug ourselves too deep a hole.”
Central Catholic (1-0) is back in action tonight at home against Karns City, while Brockway (0-1) travels to Punxsutawney on Wednesday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 55, BROCKWAY 36
Score by Quarters
DCC 14 19 10 12 — 55
Brockway 6 8 15 7 — 36
DCC—55
Harrison Starr 3 2-4 8, Ethan Kness 2 1-2 5, Jalen Kosko 6 0-2 13. Alec Srock 0 2-2 2, Dante Armanini 5 2-5 12, Damon Foster 3 0-0 7, Loren way 0 0-2 0, Peyton Maurer 3 0-0 6, AJ Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Brendan Paisley 0 0-0 0, Neel Gupta 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 7-17 55
Brockway—36
Jared Marchiori 0 2-2 2, Marcus Bennett 3 0-1 7, Noah Adams 1 0-0 2, Marcus Copelli 1 0-0 3, Lewis Painter 4 0-2 8, Austin Schmader 3 2-6 8, Aiden Bullers 1 2-2 4, Alex Carlson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 6-13 36.
Three-pointers: DCC , Brockway 2 (Bennett, Copelli).