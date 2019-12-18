DuBOIS — Call it a day that started slow and ended even worse.
After inclement weather forced a two-hour delay to start the day, the Bradford Owls swooped in on the backside to rout the DuBois Central Catholic High School boys’ basketball team, 64-37, on Homecoming for the Cardinals Tuesday.
Bradford stepped on the gas early, running out to a 20-6 lead after the first eight minutes of play then simply added a little along the way to score the 27-point victory.
Tyler Gigliotti, who broke the 1,000-point mark in his high school career last week, led all scorers with 20 points while Cam Austin finished with 14 for the Owls.
Ethan Kness led DCC with 10 points while Dante Armanini had nine and Zach Spellen finished with six.
Even with a slow start, DCC (1-3) managed to lead early as Kness drained a 3-pointer less than two minutes into the game.
However, after that, Gigliotti and Austin took off, leading Bradford on an 11-0 run while also combining for 12 of the Owls’ 20-first quarter points.
The Owls led by as many as 16 before Kness closed the frame with a basket to make it 20-6.
That bucket also seemed to get the Cardinals moving in the right direction as they eventually cut the lead back to 10 before a flurry of Bradford points pushed it back to 15, 33-18, at the intermision.
The margin grew to 19 on a pair of Bradford baskets to open the third then to 21 less than three minutes into the frame.
The two teams traded points evenly the rest of the quarter as the Owls closed the quarter on top, 53-31.
With both teams going to the bench down the stretch the margin extended to as many as 29 points before DCC’s Alex Jenkins canned the final shot of the game to set the final at 64-37.
The Cardinals will now travel to Youngsville Saturday before returning home against Brookville Monday.