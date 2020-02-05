DuBOIS — The DuBois Central boys basketball team saved their best for Senior Night, picking up their third win of the season with an impressive 54-37 win over the Curwensville Golden Tide on Tuesday night.
Eight different players contributed on the score sheet for DCC. Parker Meholick made four three-pointers on his way to finishing with 12 points to help lead the way for the Cardinals as Damon Foster contributed 12 points, while Jalen Kosko added 10. Harrison Starr added 9 as well.
“Our team really came together tonight, Cardinal coach Dom Varacallo said. I am really happy for our seniors. We have had our ups and downs but it was really nice to put it all together tonight.”
Curwensville jumped out to an early 10-6 lead, thanks in part to Scott Condon’s six early points, but DuBois Central got a last second three-pointer from Foster to close out the first quarter.
DuBois Central carried the momentum into the second quarter, outscoring Curwensville 17-7 to take a 26-17 lead into the half. Foster would score seven of his 12 total points in the second quarter.
Starr and Kosko each had a pair of buckets to help Central go up by nine at halftime. Meholick made two of his four three-pointers in the third quarter to help widen the DuBois Central lead to 42-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Curwensville was plagued by foul trouble, in particular, Trevor Lansberry as three first half fouls forced Curwensville coach Matt Wassil to take him out of the game for a long stretch in the first half.
Lansberry made a pair of three-pointers when he came back in the game in the third quarter, but another foul forced him to the bench again until the start of the fourth quarter.
“We commited some bad fouls in the early stages of the game, Curwensville coach Matt Wassil said. We had to put Lansberry on the bench when he picked up his third foul before halftime. Turnovers hurt us as well. DuBois Central shot their 3 pointers really well tonight.”
On the night, DuBois Central made a combined seven three-pointers. The win secured a season sweep over Curwensville.
Despite the foul trouble, Lansberry was able to lead the way for the Golden Tide with 10 points. Condon and Adam Miller scored nine and eight points respectively.
Curwensville got to the line 20 times, but was only able to make nine of the 20 foul shots.
DuBois Central will close out its regular season home schedule on Thursday night against St. Josephs Catholic Academy before closing out their season on the road next Monday night against Cameron County.
Curwensville fell to 2-16 on the season. They will travel to Sheffield on Friday night followed by three road games next week to close out their season. DuBois Central defeated Curwensville 45-30 in their previous meeting back on January 7th.