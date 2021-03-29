DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic and Elk County Catholic baseball teams played their first games in two years Saturday as part of DCC’s season-opening four-team tournament at Stern Family Field.
Central Catholic and ECC squared off in one of the two semifinal games, with the Cardinals outslugging the Crusaders in a wild 13-9 game that also served as one of the team’s regular season league matchups.
The game was DCC’s first since the then top-seeded Cardinals were was shockingly knocked out of the District 9 Class A playoffs in the semifinal round by ECC during the Crusaders’ magical postseason run in 2019.
It appeared the Cardinals might open the new season 2-0 and win the tourney’s championship game against Moniteau. Central led that game 3-0 after one inning and eventually took a 5-3 advantage to the seventh.
However, DCC couldn’t get the final out as a key two-out error opened the flood gates in what proved to be a 10-run frame for the Warriors. Had that play been made, the game would have went to the bottom of the seventh tied 5-5, and as it happened, DCC scored a run in its final at-bat that would won it the game otherwise.
Moniteau, which lost its season opener 8-6 at DuBois Friday, bested South Allegheny in the opening game Saturday on its way to a pair of wins and a 2-1 record while playing three games in a 24-hour span.
As for ECC, it closed out a long day with a tough 18-0, 5-inning loss to South Allegheny in the consolation game.
For local fans, the day was largely about the matchup between ECC and DCC, and it was the host Cardinals who jumped out to a quick lead with a four-run bottom of the first after starter Brandin Anderson struck out the side in the top half.
Matt Pyne reached on an error to led off the frame, went to second on wild pitch and took third on a groundout. Walks by Damon Foster and Anderson against ECC starter Joe Tettis loaded the bases for Dante Armanini, who smacked a two-run single to left.
A wild pitch moved up the runners before Kaden Brezenski reached on another ECC error that allowed both courtesy runner Jalen Kosko and Armanini to score to make it 4-0.
Anderson made the lead hold up into the third, as he struck out five and walked two in the first two innings. Elk County finally broke the ice in the third when Tommy Slay drew a one-out walk and scored on a two-out triple to right by Tettis. Anderson got a no decision after going 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, both earned, on three hits while striking out eight and walking four.
Central got that run back in the bottom of the third.
The Cardinals loaded the bases on an Anderson single, Armanini walk and an infield single by Brezenski. That spelled the end for Tettis, as ECC went to Mark Kraus on the mound. The lefty did his job as DCC managed just one run out of the bases-loased, no-out situation, and that run scored on a one-out error.
The teams then traded runs fourth.
In the top half, Luke Ginther led off with a double for ECC and scored on a single by Kraus. Central reliever Zach Spellen held the Crusaders to just that one run though, as he notched the win in relief.
The Cardinals scored in the bottom of the fourth on a RBI triple by Armanini, who was 2-for-3 with the triple and four RBIs in the win.
Runs continued to come for both teams late in the game.
Elk County scored twice in the fifth to make it a 6-4 game.
Ginther had a RBI single in the inning, while Kraus plated the other on a fielder’s choice. Ginther finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
Central Catholic countered with a five-run bottom of the fifth to push its lead back to seven at 11-4.
The Cardinals had four hits in the inning as they batted around. Pyne and Armanini each drew bases-loaed walks to force home runs, while Carter Hickman had a RBI single. Brezenski punctuated the big inning with a two-run double. Brezenski was 2-for-4 with the double and three RBIs in his first varsity game.
Elk County didn’t go quietly though and put together a a four-run top of the sixth to fight back into the game at 11-8.
The Crusaders loaded the bases with one out on an error and two hit batsmen. Dominic Zambanini then plated a run with a single, while a walk by Ginther forced home another. Jordan DePator capped the inning with a two-run single to make it a three-run game. Zambanini had two hits on the day.
Central Catholic responded, though, and scored twice in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI single from Hickman and groundout by Anderson. Hickman was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
The Crusaders tried to put together one last rally in the seventh against Brezenski but could only muster a run on a RBI triple by Joey Geci. Brezenski would up with a save after he entered the game with the tying run on deck in the middle of the sixth and tossed the final 1 2/3 innings.He allowed the one run on two hits.
“I was really pleased with today despite the scoreboard,” said ECC coach James Slay after the loss to the Cardinals. “It was our first inning in almost two years now. To see these sophomores who haven’t played an inning of varsity to come out and start ... I though they did a great job.
“Certainly, there are some things we want to clean up defensively, and some batting situations where i thought we should have taken advantage of. Later in the season, we will. Right now, I can’t be too critical.”
The Cardinals were right back at in the finals after the win against ECC and again got off to a fast start while getting a strong effort from its starting pitcher. This time it was Hickman on the mound, and he three the first three innings, allowing an earned run on two hits while striking out two and walking two.
Central got Hickman the lead with a three-run bottom of the first that featured RBI singles by Anderson and Brezenski. Spellen forced home the third run when he was hit with the bases loaded.
The Cardinals struggled to add on from there despite having 11 hits in the game.
Meanwhile, Moniteau got on the board with a run of Hickman in the third.
Central countered with a run in the fourth on a run-scoring single by Foster only to see the Warriors push two across in the fifth to make it 4-3. That Cardinals scored what looked like a big insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Anderson singled home Hickman. Anderson was 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs, while Hickman went 2-for-5.
That extra didn’t proved not to matter when the wheels came off for DCC in the top of the seventh after Moniteau capitalized on a two-out error to score 10 runs and take a commanding 13-5 lead.
Central loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh before getting a RBI single from Foster. However, that proved to be the only run the Cardinals got in the inning in a 13-6 setback.
“We played 13 and half innings today, and I’m proud of the kids. They did a nice job,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “A lot of the things we’ve been working on they applied in the games. These guys had a year off, and everybody is in the same boat. No excuses. We have a good ball club and happy with how they matched up today.
“We just couldn’t get the last three outs in that second game. That’s going to happen early on, we’re just trying to figure who’s going to go out there on the mound and compete. Hats off to Moniteau. They didn’t give up and had three games in two days. They kept bringing it and have a nice ball club and did the little things
“That one (win) vs. ECC felt good. That game (2019 loss) was still in the back of my mind, but this is a different group of kids and different scenario here. At the same time, it was a league game, and we’re going to go after those league games. We’re going to lose some games, but our expectation is that’s we’re a .500 ball club and I want them (kids) to prove me wrong.”
In the consolation game, South Allegheny jumped on ECC for seven runs in the top of the first and never looked back in the 18-0 mercy-rule win.
The Crusaders mustered just three hits, with Tommy Slay going 2-for-2 with a double. Anderson also had a triple.
Semifinals
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 13,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 9
Score by Innings
ECC 001 124 1 — 9
DCC 401 152 x — 13
Elk County Catholic—9
Tommy Slay ss 4100, Joey Geci lf 4111, Joe Tettis p/dh-3b 2111, Isaac Dellaquila c 0000, Dominic Zambanini c-1b-c 5121, Tommy Brannock pr 0100, Luke Ginther cf 2222, Jordan DePrator 3b-2b 3012, Mark Kraus 1b-p 3012, Mason McAllister rf 3000, David Anderson 2b-p 3100, Shawn Geci pr 0100. Totals: 29-9-8-9.
DuBois Central Catholic—13
Matt Pyne cf 4311, Carter Hickman ss 5222, Damon Foster 2b 4120, Brandin Anderson p-dp 4311, Jalen Kosko cr 0000, Taven Lukehart 1b 0000, Dante Armanini rf 3124, Kaden Brezenski 3b-p 4023, Cartar Kosko lf 3111, Andrew Green pr-lf 0000, Zach Spellen 1b-p-3b 2001, Jack Adair p 2110, Ben Gritzer c 2100. Totals: 33-13-12-13.
Errors: ECC 2, DCC 1. LOB: ECC 10, DCC 9. 2B: Ginther; Foster, Berzenksi, C. Kosko. 3B: J. Geci, Tettis; Armanini. HBP: J. Geci (by Adair), Tettis (by Adair), Anderson (by Brezenski). SB: Ginther; Pyne; J. Kosko.
Pitching
ECC: Joe Tettis-2+ IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Mark Kraus-3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; David Anderson-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Brandin Anderson-3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO; Zach Spellen-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Jack Adair-1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB; Kaden Brezenski-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Spellen. Losing pitcher: Tettis. Save: Brezenski.
Finals
MONITEAU 13,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6
Score by Innings
Moniteau 001 020 (10) —:13
DCC 300 101 1 — 6
Moniteau—13
Tanner Williams 1b3300, Keagan Book 2b 4232, Mason Mershimer cf 4223, Branson Corson dh 3212, Caden Roxberry lf 0000, Dawson Wallace ss-p 4112, Brock Matthews p-ss 5000 Brady Thompson c 3111, Dean Hershey 3b 3121, AJ McElvany rf 3110. Totals: 32-13-11-11.
DuBois Central Catholic—6
Matt Pyne cf 1200, Jalen Kosko ph 1010, Cartert Hickman p-2b 5220,
Damon Foster ss 3122, Dante Armanini rf 4000, Brandin Anderson 1b 5032, Kaden Brezenski 2b-3b-lf 4011, Cartar Kosko lf-p 4010, Zach Spellen 3b-p-3b 1001, Andrew Green p 0000, Taven Lukehart p 1000, Jack Adair p 0000, Neel Gupta ph 1100, Ben Gritzer c 1000, Dylan Hanna 2010, Peyton Maurer ph 1000. Totals: 33-6-11-6.
Errors: Moniteau 2, DCC 1. LOB: Moniteau 8, DCC 14. 2B: Book, Mershimer, Carson, Wallace. SAC: Foster. HBP: Mershimer (by Kosko), McElravy (by Green); Spellen (by Matthews). SB: Armanini. CS: Hershey (by Gritzer).
Pitching
Moniteau: Brock Matthews 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Dawson Wallace-3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
DCC: Carter Hickman-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, SO; Andrew Green-1+ IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Taven Lukehart-2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 B, 1 SO; Jack Adair-0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Zach Spellen-0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Cartar Kosko-2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Dante Armanini-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wallace. Losing pitcher: Jack Adair.
Consolation Finals
SOUTH ALLEGHENY 19,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
S. Allegheny 713 07 — 18
ECC 000 00 —0
South Alleghney—18
Jorden Rhodes 3222, Zachory Jordon 3111, Sawyer Pribanic 1201, Ethan Rendulic 1411, Damon Campano 3223, Drake Nesky 0100, Dakotah Morabeto 2110, Jimmy Knapton 1012, Jaxon Champ 3224, Logan Heister 0000, Brandon Cortes 2102, Jacob Peebly 0000, Nick Bryner 3001, Trenton Popovich 1100; Matt Hresko 2000, Garrett Kent 0100. Totals: 29-8-9.
Elk County Catholic—0
Tommy Slay p-ss 2020, Joey Geci lf-cf-rf 3000, Joe Tettis 3b-lf 1000, Dominic Zambanini c-1b-c 1000, Isaac Dellaquila c 0000, Luke Ginther cf-p-cf 2000, Jordan DePrator ss-2b-3b 2000, Mark Kraus 1b 2000, Mason McAllister rf 2000, Timmy Brannock rf-p 0000, David Anderson 2b-p-2b 2010. Totals:17-0-3-0.
Errors: SA 0, ECC 2. LOB: SA 10, ECC 5. 2B: Rhodes, Rendulic; Slay. 3B: Campano; Anderson. SB: Morabeto, Rendulic; Slay.
Pitching
SA: Matt Hresko-5 IP, 3 H. 0 R, 4 BB, 3 SO.
ECC: Tommy Slay-1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; David Anderson-1 2/3 P, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Luke Ginther-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO, 4 HB; Timmy Brannock-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hresko. Losing pitcher: Slay.