BOALSBURG — The DuBois Central Catholic and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy baseball teams found themselves locked in a good, old fashion pitchers’ duel Saturday before the Cardinals exploded four four runs in the top of the seventh to pull out a much-needed 6-2 victory.
Central Catholic (3-4) entered the matchup having lost four of five after winning its season opener and again struggled to get its offense going.
However, a strong days from sophomores Carter Hickman and Ben Gritzer eventually led the Cardinals to victory. Runs came at a premium early on, though, as both teams’ starter took a shutout into the fifth while allowing only a handful of combined hits.
On the Central Catholic side, that starting pitcher was sophomore Carter Hickman, who allowed just one hit and two other runners on walks through five innings. Full names were not available for the Wolfpack, whose starter only gave up two hits through four.
The Cardinals were the team to finally break the ice in the top of the fifth.
Gritzer got things started with a one-out walk, then Matt Pyne kept the inning going with a two-out single. That brought Hickman to play, and he helped his own cause with a single to center to plate courtesy runner Neel Gupta to put DCC up 1-0.
Central Catholic added to its lead with another run in the sixth.
The Cardinals loaded the bases with one out on a walk by Damon Foster and singles from Dante Armanini and Cartar Kosko. Gritzer then worked a bases-loaded walk to force home Foster to make it 2-0.
Hickman worked into the sixth holding that 2-0 lead, but the Wolfpack finally got to the righty as a dropped third strike help St. Joseph’s score two runs, one unearned, to even the score 2-2 as Brandin Anderson came on in relief. Anderson allowed a single to the first batter he faced that scored one of the runs before striking out the next three batters to end the inning.
Central Catholic answered right back with its huge four-run top of the seventh.
Hickman jump-started the inning with a leadoff double, then stole second and scored on a throwing error on the play to put his team up 3-2.
After a strikeout, Foster singled and stole second before Armanini walked. Both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch and both scored when Kosko struck out on a pitch in the dirt but reached first base. Andrew Green came on to run for Kosko.
Gritzer kept the inning going with his second hit of the day, while Zach Spellen was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Pyne then drew a walk to force home Green with DCC’s fourth run of the inning to make it a 6-2 game.
That proved to be more than enough for Anderson, who pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh to finish things off and earn the win in relief. Anderson tossed two scoreless inning, allowing the one hit while striking out five and walking none.
Hickman wound up with a no-decision after his strong start. He threw 5-plus innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on just two hits. He struck out seven and walked three.
Hickman also was 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and run scored. Gritzer finished 2-for-2 with two walks and the one RBI.
“Carter Hickman was a one man wrecking machine today,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “We saw a really good arm, and Hickman matched him inning for inning on the bump. Then Hickman came up with a huge two-out RBI single in the 5th. They(Wolfpack) fought back and tied it, but Anderson came in and got us out of 6th inning jam.
“Hats off to Benny Gritzer, as well, who caught a great game and was able to have a perfect day at the plate.”
The Cardinals are off until Thursday when they travel to Indiana.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6, ST. JOSEPH’S 2
Score by Innings
DCC 000 011 4 — 6
St. Joseph’s 000 002 0 — 2
DuBois Central Catholic—6
Matt Pyne cf 4011, Carter Hickman p-2b 5121, Kaden Brezenski 3b 4010, Damon Foster ss 3210, Dante Armanini lf-rf 3110, Brandin Anderson dh-p 4000, Dylan Hanna 2b 0000, Cartar Kosko rf-lf 4010, Andrew Green pr 0100, Ben Gritzer c 2021, Zach Spellen 1b 3000, Neel Gupta 0100. Totals: 32-6-9-3.
St. Joseph’s—2
Coach p-ss 4000, Dreibelbis ss-cf-p 2100, Forstmeier 2b 3110, Delahoy c 3021, Warner cf-p-cf 2000, Cornali 1b 1000, Weller 1b 1000, Welsh 3b 2000, 3b Thomas 1000, lf Rogan 3000, Pase rf 1000, N. Fisherrf 2000. Totals: 25-2-3-1.
Errors: DCC 0, SJ 3. LOB: DCC 11, SJ 5. 2B: Hickman, Brezenski. HBP: Spellen (by Dreibelbis). SB: Hickman, Foster Gupta; Breibelbis 2, Forstmeier 2, Delahoy, Warner.
Pitching
DCC: Carter Hickman-5+ IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO; Brandin Anderson-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO.
St. Joseph’s: Coach-5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO; Warner-1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Dreibelbis-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Anderson. Losing pitcher: Warner.