DuBOIS — With the recent weather, games have been hard to come by for the area baseball and softball teams, so a little snow wasn’t going to stop the Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic baseball teams from playing Monday afternoon at City Park.
That little snow turned into steady showers throughout the game, which made pitching tough on both sides as the teams combined for 18 walks (12 by DCC pitchers).
But, it did little to phase the DCC hitters as the host Cardinals put together a 17-hit barrage in a 17-7, 5-inning win against the Rovers.
The game was a tight one entering the bottom of the fourth, with DCC clinging to a 7-5 advantage. That’s when the Cardinals broke the game wide open by scoring 10 runs on nine hits to take a commanding 17-5 lead.
Brockway (0-1), which stepped on a field for just the second time all spring, answered back with two runs in the top of the fifth and flirted with extending the game. However, DCC’s Garrett Prosper got the final two outs and left the bases loaded to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
Prosper and winning pitcher Dom Torretti led the Cardinals’ offensive outburst. Prosper was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Torretti went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and four runs.
Brandon Walker added a 3-for-4 day with a RBI and two runs for DCC, while Thomas Grecco was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Torretti picked up the win in relief of starter Anthony Kness. Torretti allowed two runs, both earned, on two hits while striking out three and walking two in 2 2/3 innings.
“That’s a tough day for both teams,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “They (Brockway) really haven’t even been on a field yet, so I give credit to them for just playing tough today. That was a fun game to watch, but also an ugly game to watch.
“It was a horrible day for baseball, especially the pitchers, to be honest, but the kids had fun. It’s Northern baseball. You’re just trying to get games in when you can. With the turf, it’s nice to be able to get this game in today.
“I told the pitchers that I feel for them, because it’s hard to pitch in this, hard to find a rhythm. The guys battled out there, and I give both teams credit for putting on a good show. Brockway hung in there, and it was a game going into the bottom of the fourth.”
Brockway grabbed a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Cam Baka drew a leadoff walk and later scored on an error on a late throw to first after Angelo Inzana beat out an infield single. Inzana was the lone Rover with two hits.
Kness quickly ended the tally with back-to-back strikeouts before his team answered back with five runs in the bottom of the first against Baka.
Central (3-0) scored its first run much like Brockway did. Justin Miknis led of the inning with a walk, stole second and scored from there on a throwing error on an infield single by Walker.
Tyler McIntosh followed with a walk before Torretti ripped a two-run double to right-center. Prosper then singled home Torretti, while Prosper later scored on a two-out single by Damon Foster to make it 5-1 after one inning.
Brockway countered with two runs in the second without a hit. Five walks around three strikeouts pushed the two runs across, with Ben Glasl and Tyler Serafini each darwing bases-loaded free passes.
Central got those two runs right back in the bottom of the second as Brandon Walker and Torretti, who both singled, scored on a passed ball and error, respectively, to put DCC up 7-3.
The back-and-forth battle continued in the third as Brockway scored on a RBI double by Matt Holt and a RBI groundout from Baka to get back within two at 7-5.
The score remained that way until the bottom of the fourth when the Cardinals exploded for 10 runs. Central sent 16 batter to the plate in the inning.
Grecco had a two-run double and RBI single in the inning, while Prosper had two singles — the second of which scored two runs. Torretti added a RBI double in the frame, while Miknis, Walker and Kness each had run-scoring singles.
Brockway didn’t go silently in the fifth though. The Rovers loaded the bases on three walks before Glasl drew his second bases-loaded walk of the game. Serafini then knocked in his second run of the game with a single to make it 17-7.
That’s as close as Brockway got though as Prosper got a strikeout and flyout to end the game.
“It was nice to actually get out and play a game,” said Rovers coach Terry Moore. “The weather conditions were tough, but that’s not an excuse. We didn’t play as well I thought we could have, but Central has a great hitting team and took advantage of every opportunity they had and that’s credit to them.
“We can take some positives out of this game for sure, things we can build off of. Obviously, there are some mistakes we need to correct. We just need to forget about this one and move on to the next one.”
Brockway is at home Wednesday against Johnsonburg, while Central Catholic hosts Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday.
