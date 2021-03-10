HERSHEY — Nineteen years.
That’s how long it has been since Johnsonburg had a wrestler place at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships, but that drought will come to end Friday night when senior Cole Casilio has a coveted PIAA medal hung around his neck.
The only question left is one kind of medal will that be after the Ram enjoyed a strong day Saturday at the PIAA Class AA West Super Regional as he went 2-1 and went toe-to-toe with the state’s top-ranked wrestlers, Burrell’s A.J. Corrado, before finishing as the runner-up.
Corrado (31-0), a three-time state medalist who was a state runner-up a year ago, escaped in the final 30-second ultimate tiebreaker period in that finals match to edge Casilio, 3-2, in what was the third straight close match of the day for Ram.
Casilio, ranked No. 6 in the state by papowerwrestling.com, reached the finals by upending returning state medalist Hunter Weitoish (14-6) of Philipsburg-Oscoela 3-1 in overtime in the quarterfinals before besting Carlynton senior Oleg Melnyk (27-5) 5-3 in the semifinals.
The matchup vs. Weitoish was the seventh in three years between the pair, with Casilio avenging a 7-1 loss to the Mountie in the first round of state a year ago.
The victory against Melnyk guaranteed Casilio a trip to Hershey, where he will become the program’s first PIAA medalist since 2002 when Francis Iorfido was a runner-up at 152. Ironically, Casilio wasn’t even born yet when Iorfido won that silver medal.
Based his performance at the Super Regional, Casilio could be a real threat to make the Rams’ first PIAA medal in 19 years be another silver or possibly even a gold medal.
Casilio (18-1) will get a stiff test from the get-go Friday in the new-look, one-day state championships that will feature eight-man brackets battling it out for eight medals.
The Ram faces Midd-West senior Avery Bassett (35-2), who entered the Super Regional weekend as the second-ranked wrestler in the state before finishing third in the east. Bassett is a four-time state qualifier who placed third a year ago.
The other quarterfinal in the top half of the draw has East Super Regional champ Holden Garcia (14-0), a sophomore from Notre Dame-Green Pond, wrestling Forest Hills senior Ryan Weyandt (26-5). Weyandt, who finished fifth a year ago, is ranked No. 4 in the state, while state returnee Garcia is No. 5.
Corrado is in the bottom half of the bracket and squares off against Benton junior Nolan Lear (28-4), a returning fifth-place medalist who is ranked third in the state.
East Super Regional runner-up Bailey Gimbor (21-2) of Hamburg, a four-time qualifier, faces Melnyk in the final quarterfinal.
Friday’s Class AA Championships will be broken up into four sessions, two each for the two weight groupings (106-138, 145-285) being used all postseason.
Casilio will wrestle in Session 2, which features the quarterfinals (12:30 p.m.) and then the semifinals/consolation quarterfinals (2 p.m.). All those wrestlers will return in the evening in Session 4 for the consolation semifinals (7 p.m.) followed by the finals and all other place matches at 8 p.m.
In a normal year, Johnsonburg would have had a second wrestler competing inside the Giant Center as fellow senior Nolan Shaffer joined Casilio in being a Northwest Regional to make it to the West Super Regional. They were the program’s first regional champs since Keith Miller won his second straight crown in 2003.
Shaffer saw his Rams career come to an end Saturday at IUP’s Kovalchick Center though, as he went 1-3 to place sixth at 138 pounds. He fell one win shy of reaching Hershey, losing 5-2 to Mercer’s Carson Filer in the consolation semifinals.
Had Shaffer won that match, Johnsonburg would have had two state medalists for the first time since 1981 when Don Parana was fourth at 145 and Pat Funair placed sixth at 138.
Shaffer ended his Rams’ career one win short of the 100-win milestone with a record of 99-32. If not for the shortened season due to COVID-19, Shaffer would have easily went over the century mark during the season.