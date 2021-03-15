HERSHEY — Entering the postseason, the Johnsonburg wrestling program found itself in the midst of one of the longest current PIAA medal droughts among all District 9 schools that offer the sport.
Thanks to senior Cole Casilio that drought is now over, ending a dry spell that went back so far Casilio wasn't even born yet when a Johnsonburg wrestler last stepped on the podium in Hershey. Casilio tried to end that drought a year ago when he reached states for the first time but fell one win short of making the podium.
Casilio put together an impressive postseason run that saw him win both a District 9 Class AA title and coveted Northwest Regional crown at 160 pounds. He then added an extra title no other Ram wrestler has, as he finished as the runner-up in the first-ever West Super Regional Tournament, which was created by the PIAA to help limit the number of wrestlers in each postseason tourney to eight per weight class because of COVID-19.
The Ram did some of the best wrestling of his career to finish second at the Super Regional, winning as pair of right contests before suffering a tough 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker match to eventual state champ A.J. Corrado of Burrell in the Super Regional final two weekends ago.
That silver medal performance earned him a trip to Hershey for the medal rounds. Unfortunately for Casilio, he couldn't replicate the close wins he had at IUP inside the Giant Center as he went 1-2 to end his individual high school career with a seventh-place medal.
"I definitely wanted to place a little bit higher, and had a couple mistakes and a few things that didn't go my way," said Casilio. "I had three really goods tournaments coming up to this point and having four in a row is a little tough. It's great that I ended on a win though, and something I wanted to do. I definitely didn't want to not take a match here, so I'm pretty proud."
As for ending the Rams' medal drought, Casilio added, " I'm very grateful. Last year, I was down here in the blood rounds and lost and took it pretty hard. I told myself, 'You're going to come back, and you're going to medal.' So, I worked as hard as i could all summer and accomplished that. Wish I would have done a little better, but there's nothing you can do about that."
Casilio (19-3), who went to Hershey ranked No. 6 in the state, struggled to score in his opening two bouts, suffering a 3-0 loss to Midd-West senior Avery Bassett in the quarterfinals and a 4-0 setback to Forest Hills senior Ryan Weyandt in the consolation quarterfinals.
Bassett (37-3), a returning bronze medalist, went on to finish as the state runner-up in a tough loss to Corrado in the finals. The duo went to overtime tied 1-1, but Corrado took Bassett down to his back in OT and won by fall in 6:20 for his first state title and fourth PIAA medal.
Weyandt (28-7) went to finish fifth for the second year in a row to end his career.
As for Casilio, he didn't hang his head after the two losses and went out on a high note with a victory in the seventh-place match — beating Carlynton Oleg Melnyk (27-8) 5-2. The two wrestled a similar match in the Super Regional semifinals, which Casilio won 5-3.
This time around in Hershey, the pair wrestled a scoreless first period before Melnyk chose bottom in the second. Casilio took advantage and turned Melnyk for two nearfall points before he earned an escape to make it 2-1. The score remained that way entering the third after two battled on their feet for the final 1:39 of the second.
Casilio started down in the third and needed just 11 seconds to escape to go up 3-1 before the two once again battled for most of a period on their feet. In the end, it was Casilio who came up with a match-clinching takedown with 10 seconds left to end with a win in Hershey and become the first Ram to ever place seventh at states.
When Casilio received his medal from head coach Mike Votano and walked on to the podium, he was the first Johnsonburg wrestler to experience that feeling since 2002 when Francis Iorfido was the state runner-up at 152 a year after winning a state title at 140 in 2001. Iorfido is the only three-time state medalist in school history and the program's all-time wins leader (131-14).
Casilio is now just one of just six Rams who combined have won nine PIAA medals in program history. Casilio, now has a career record of 114-24, finds himself third on the program's wins list behind Iorfido and Jesse Wolfe (119-18, 2011 grad).
"That 160 bracket was a really tough group of kids, and he came up short in the first two matches," said Votano. "But, he rebounded there for the seventh and eighth-place match. For him to get that win at the end of the day and finish was seventh, that was a great accomplishment for him and showed a lot about his character.
"He's going to finish up as one of the top wrestlers in program history. It's really nice to see a kid who puts in a lot of hard work and get what he wanted. Cole really climbed up the ladder this season, and we're extremely proud of what he's accomplished for out program.
"We told Cole when we were out there waiting, look around and appreciate this moment. You're one of the top kids in the state right now, and for himk to come back with a medal puts another feather in the program's hat. It's something we hope will rub off onto the other kids on our team, and in our school district in general."
If not for a COVID-impacted season, Casilio likely would have made a run at Iorfido's win mark. He still as chance to add to his win total as Johnsonburg is scheduled to compete in the District 9 Class AA Team Tournament later this week. The team postseason was moved to after individual states this year because of COVID-19.