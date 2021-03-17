DuBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team went toe-to-toe with District 10 champ Cathedral Prep for two-plus quarters Tuesday night, but the Ramblers’ stifling defense, particularly on the perimeter, proved too much for the Beavers to overcome in a 47-34 loss in the District 8/9/10 Class 5A subregional finals.
DuBois (18-6) prospered all season from the 3-point line, having hit eight of them in Saturday’s 56-32 win vs. Carrick in the subregional opener.
However, Prep (17-6) took away that lifeline Tuesday night and pressured the perimeter from the get-go. DuBois managed just a couple open looks from behind the line and only hit three 3-pointers in the contest.
And, one of those came from big man Brady Woodward, who along with fellow senior Michael Orzechowski did their part in the paint to help keep DuBois in the game.
The duo combined to score 18 of the Beavers’ 34 points, including 11 of 17 in the first half as Prep held the outside (guards) trio of Jordin Sommers, Lennon Lindholm and Nick Felix to a combined six points at the break.
Woodward had DuBois’ lone 3-pointer in the first half, but despite its guards being silenced, DuBois still only trailed 19-17 at the half. Woodward led DuBois with 11 points, while Orzechowski had seven.
Prep pushed the lead out to as many as 12 points (31-19) in the third quarter only to see DuBois battle back within seven (33-26) early in the fourth. That’s as close as the Beavers got though as Prep got the lead back to double-digits (37-26) on a 3-pointer by Malachi Milsap with 4:22 to play and never let it get under 10 the rest of the way.
“I the entire game we competed, and defensively the first half, I thought we were really good,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “They (Prep) played very strong game and were physical defensively, and they got stops and we needed to hit a few more shots to keep it interesting (in second half) and maintain striking distance.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that. That’s a credit to their defense.”
The loss brought to an end one of the best three-year runs in program history, or at the very least, the last 20 years or so. The current senior class — comprised of Sommers, Felix, Lindholm, Orzechowski, Woodward, Nick Farrell and McKellen Jaramillo — helped the Beavers go a combined 52-19 and win a pair of playoff games in the Class 5A subregional playoffs. Bennett took over the program when the group was sophomores.
“This group of seniors who played since they were sophomores, in those three seasons we have had 15, 19 and 18 wins,” said Bennett. “I don’t know where that ranks in DuBois history, but that’s a pretty good run. They definitely have done a tremendous amount to stabilize and elevate our program.
“They will be a hard group to replace, but the good news is our juniors and sophomores have been with them and seen the standard the set and the work ethic required. Now, we just have to have people get in the gym and follow the lead those seniors gave to us the last several years.”
DuBois jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on hoops by Woodward and Felix in what proved to be a low-scoring first quarter and first half.
Prep countered with a three by Khali Horton and a hoop from Malachi Milsap to go up 5-4 with 3:19 left in the opening quarter. The teams traded scores from there with Prep leading 10-8 after the opening eight minutes. Felix had a long 3-pointer at the buzzer rattle out.
Milsap opened the scoring in the second quarter with a pair of free throws before a Lindholm hoop and try by Woodward from the right corner put the Beavers back on top 13-12 just over two minutes into the quarter.
Prep countered with a 7-0 spurt, five of which came from Will Innes, to lead 19-13 before DuBois got baskets from Orzechowski and Sommers to get back within two at 19-17.
Prep elected to hold the ball for the final 1:42 after Sommers score, but the Ramblers eventually came up empty as the best look they got was an off-balance shot that hit the front of the rim.
The third quarter started with Rambler Liam Galla going 1 of 2 at the foul line just over a minute in before Woodward scored inside on the other end to make it a 20-19 game. Prep then ripped off an 11-0 run that proved to be the difference in the game.
Galla jumps-started that run with five straight points, while Innes capped it with a 3-pointer. Galla and Innes each scored 10 points, as did Horton, for Prep.
Lindholm finally ended Prep’s run with a 3-pointer in the final minute before Felix was fouled at the buzzer. He hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 31-23 after three quarters.
A Sommers free throw and hoop by Orzechowski in the opening two-plus minutes of the fourth helped DuBois get back within seven points at 33-26. However, Milsap’s trey at the 4:22 put the Ramblers back up 11 at 37-26.
DuBois got no closer than 10 points (39-29) the rest of the way as the Ramblers put away the win and advanced to the PIAA playoffs.
CATHEDRAL PREP 47,
DuBOIS 34
Score by Quarters
Prep 10 9 12 16 — 47
DuBois 8 9 6 11 —34
Cathedral Prep—47
Tavion Spencer 2 0-0 4, Khali Horton 4 1-2 10, Malachi Milsap 3 2-2 9, Will Innes 3 2-3 10, Liam Galla 3 3-7 10, Reece Colvin 0 4-6 4, Ethan King-Vincent 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-20 47.
DuBois—34
Jordin Sommers 1 1-2 3, Nick Felix 3 1-2 8, Lennon Lindholm 2 0-0 5, Michael Orzechowski 3 1-2 7, Brady Woodward 5 0-0 11, Chooch Husted 0 0-0 0, Nick Farrell 0 0-0 0, McKellen Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Ryan Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Joey Foradora 0 0-0 0, Al Pasternak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-6 34.
Three-pointers: Prep 5 (Horton, Milsap, Innes 2, Galla), DuBois 3 (Felix, Lindholm, Woodward).