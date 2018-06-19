WILLIAMSPORT — The Central Penn League announced its All-Star teams for the 2018 high school baseball and softball seasons on Monday.
The Tri-County Area was well represented on the squads, as 11 players from DuBois and St. Marys.
Six Tri-County Area players earned spots on the All-Star baseball team — five St. Marys players and one from DuBois.
St. Marys Jake Meeker earned a spot on the team as a catcher, while infielder Jared Groll also represented the Dutchmen on the team.
Nate Beimel was named to the squad as a pitcher and utility player, while outfielder Brandon Sicheri also garnered honors. Beimel was named a Central Penn All-Star for the second time.
DuBois infielder Dylan McCluskey was the Beavers’ lone representative.
The remainder of the lineup included Altoona’s Matt Hartman and Ian Yon, Williamsport’s Ethen Stryker, Quentin Brown and Tanner Esposito, and Punxsutawney’s Tyler Richardson.
Williamsport’s Kyle Schneider was named the 2018 League Coach of the Year after leading his team to the league title.
On the softball All-Star team, DuBois infielder Kylee Bundy, outfielder Sarah Snyder and utility player Maddy Ho were all named to the team.
The Tri-County Area was also represented by St. Marys outfielder Micayla Bothun and pitcher Maura Fledderman.
Williamsport infielder Katie Meale and outfielder Mariah Wright were also named to the team.
After earning the league championship, Punxsutawney earned the most selections to the team with four.
The state-champion Lady Chucks were represented by pitcher/infielder Kylee Lingenfelter, catcher Madison Stonebraker, infielder Grace Aikens and outfielder Sarah Weaver.
Punxsutawney’s Alan Pifer was named the league’s coach of the year after leading the team to the league championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.