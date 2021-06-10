WILLIAMSPORT — The Central Penn League released its All-Star teams for both baseball and softball on Wednesday, with local league members DuBois and St. Marys combining for 10 selections between the two sports.
Six came on the baseball side, with DuBois senior Garrett Starr being honored at two different positions — pitcher and infield. He was joined on the squad by senior teammate Chandler Ho, who made it was an outfielder.
St. Marys had four All-Stars on the baseball side in seniors Garret Bauer (infield), Connor Bressler (utility player) and juniors Conner Starub (catcher) and Christian Coudriet (pitcher).
League champion Hollidaysburg also had players selected at four positions in Caleb Gampe (infield & pitcher), Zach Miller (infield), and Carson Kensinger (pitcher), while Jon Szynal was named Coach of the Year.
The Williamsport duo of Dallas Griess (outfield) and Deacon Brown (outfield) round out the baseball. Griess was the lone two-time All-Star selection on this year’s team.
On the softball side, St. Marys’ had a pair of All-Stars in sophomores Olivia Eckels (infield) and Kendall Young (pitcher).
DuBois had one selection in junior Sarah Henninger, who made the squad at catcher.
League champion Williamsport, which saw its coach Chase Smith earn Coach of the Year honors, had four All-Stars in Aubri Blair (infield), Isabelle Griswold (infield), Myla Kelley (outfield) and Kendall McAnelly (pitcher).
Punxsutawney had a pair of selections in Riley Presloid (infield) and Ciara Toven (outfield), as did Hollidaysburg in Olivia Knab (outfield) and Maria Malone (pitcher).
Henninger and Griswold both were named league All-Stars for the second time in their careers.