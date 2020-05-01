On the field sports may be halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there appears to be a small light starting to appear at the end of the tunnel for some events to begin soon, albeit in a form different from the norm.
Meanwhile off the field, news continues to come in from across the sports world, including from two sports that impact athletes in the Tri-County Area — high school wrestling and Little League baseball/softball.
On Wednesday, the PIAA’s wrestling steering committee announced it had approved a proposal to reduce the number of high school weight classes from 14 to 13 for the 2020-21 season. The PIAA discussed a year ago about dropping to 12 classes, but that idea was met with disapproval across the wrestling community.
The PIAA’s announcement came a day after the NFHS announced its national rules changes and stayed with a 14-weight system. In the new PIAA proposal, the weight classes would be 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285.
Those weights are the same as the NFHS through 160 but differ in the upper weights where ones in previous years included 170, 182, 195 and 220 along with 285.
Some of the newer upper weights may sound familiar to wrestling fans though, as they are similar to the ones used in the 14-weight system from 2003-2011.
The new proposal is scheduled to be voted on at the PIAA Board of Directors’ meeting May 20.
If approved, time will tell if the PIAA made the right decision on the new weight classes, which basically eliminates one in the upper weight classes used in previous years.
With the large number of forfeits in dual meets in recent years in the state everyone involved with the sport was pretty much in agreement something had to be done and going with fewer than 14 weights would be a benefit.
However, there are arguments on both ends of the spectrum on whether class cuts should come at the lower or higher end. Data shows there were a high percentage of forfeits at 106 (51%) and 113 (45%), but in the end, I believe the PIAA went with a proposal that benefits younger and smaller wrestlers in a sport where “small” athletes can excel just as much as big, bruising heavyweights.
Had the PIAA went with a system with the lowest weight being 110 (which was lowest in their 12-class idea) or 113 which is the next highest in the current weights, chances are the sport would lose even more smaller competitors.
How many newcomers to the varsity level — who already aren’t established stars — weighing 95-105 pounds are going to come out if they are forced to wrestle at say 113, a weight that usually features more wrestlers of all ages than 106.
The key for the sport’s survival is trying to get more kids out, and keeping younger, smaller wrestlers competing against kids more their size in the lower weights is a good step at trying to do that more so than having an extra class in the upper weights where competitors often bounce around more any way.
Changing sports to the youth level, Little League International announced Thursday it was cancelling Regional and World Series tournaments in all age groups for baseball and softball.
Most involved with the sport saw the decision coming with everything going on in the world with COVID-19 and the decision to not have large gatherings. It doesn’t make the decision any easier for the youth who won’t have an opportunity to make summer-long memories trying to reach those levels of play.
And, for sports reporters like myself making that journey along with them, documenting all the highs and lows along the way. For me, the Little League All-Star season is one of my favorite times of the local sports year.
I began my career here at the Courier in July of 2006 — right in the middle of All-Star season. It was certainly a new experience for me because the paper I came from did nothing coverage-wise with Little League. That first summer helped me meet a lot of new people in an unfamiliar place for me, and it still does that to this day.
But, bringing people from different states together at regionals or different countries in respect to the World Series, just doesn’t seem logical at this time with travel restrictions and the like to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.
All is not lost though, as Little League International did not cancel the regular season and is in fact letting the decision to play up to all local leagues depending on restrictions in different states and localities.
Little League had previously set a date of May 11 before which no activities could happen, and that date still stands. However, after May 11 Little League President Stephen Keener has said districts and leagues should look to states and localities for guidance on when or if the season can resume.
Keener also is urging districts to to hold all-star tournaments (at local level) to give kids a small taste of what they normally might experience.
Without a full All-Star season, that is still entirely possible. In fact, as DuBois Little League President Scott Frano said in an earlier story, leagues may now be able to play more regular season games in June and July and even into early August.
He also discussed possibly playing inter-league games with other towns or perhaps District 10 could still hold some type of All-Star tournament late in the summer. And, perhaps bigger towns could have more than one team in each age group if they wanted to allow more players to experience that “All-Star” feeling.
One thing I do know, the Little League leaders in each town in the area will ultimately do what they feel is in the best and safety interests of their players, coaches, parents and fans.
q q q
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com