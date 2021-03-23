BROOKVILLE — For the second straight postseason dual match, the Brookville Raiders’ state medalists didn’t break a sweat.
Heavyweight champion Nathan Taylor, in his final bout at home, and two-time medalist Owen Reinsel picked up two easy six-pointers for the Raiders in Monday night’s PIAA first-round matchup in the Class 2A playoffs.
Taylor’s win started the night, Reinsel’s forfeit win at 126 was a sign of things to come, actually.
Chestnut Ridge had all the answers and depth to set things up exactly what was needed as the Lions won all but two bouts on the mat, including seven of the final eight, in a 41-21 win over the Raiders.
The Lions (11-0) head to Burrell for their quarterfinal match on Wednesday. The Raiders’ season ended at 11-6.
The Raiders and Lions, and Burrell, all tangled at the Raiders’ annual Ultimate Duals in January. Chestnut Ridge went 2-0, beating the Raiders 38-28 and the Bucs 33-30.
“We knew we needed to beat them down low,” said Klepfer. “We needed to beat them at 113, 120, which was a nice win for Logan (Oakes), and then we wanted the matchup with (Ross) Dull and Reinsel at 126 and they forfeited and moved up and it shifted their whole lineup up from there and that really made things tough on us.
“It was going to take an exceptional effort, and that what it takes in these kinds of meets, and it wasn’t because a lack of effort. We had a couple positions that didn’t just cost people points, it cost them a bout. You have to capitalize on those positions and they did. Credit to them. They are very well-coached and they were just better tonight.”
Ross Dull was also a state medalist and moving up past Reinsel started a seven-bout winning streak that put things away for the Lions. Dull pinned Brecken Cieleski, Kobi Burkett decked Josh Popson at 138 and Colton Bollman pinned Burke Fleming at 145 to put the Lions up 24-15.
The run continued with two straight major decisions, Jack Moyer’s 14-4 win over Coyha Brown and Luke Moore’s 13-3 win over Bryce Weaver at 152 and 160.
At 172, Trevor Weyandt reversed a loss by pin to Wyatt Griffin and January and beat him 11-4. Dan Moore caught Jackson Zimmerman and pinned him in the second period for the Lions’ final win at 189.
“We won the toss and we kind of knew,” Lions head coach Josh Deputy said. “Brookville made the moves and we stayed home the first time. This time, we decided we’re going to follow them up through where the matchups were the last time. We got most of the matchup from last time, there were a few different ones, but that was how things shook out and fortunately it worked out for us.”
Bryce Rafferty set the final score, winning the Raiders’ second bout on the mat when he pinned Baltzer Bollman at 215.
Earlier, the Lions won two straight after forfeiting to Taylor to start things. Hunter Riggleman decisioned Jared Popson 7-3 at 106 and Calan Bollman, who beat Cayden Walter 3-2 at the Duals, made it two straight with a 6-1 decision.
The loss denied Walter his 100th career win. Walter finished 99-35 with a sixth-place state medal he won as a junior.
Logan Oakes won a 6-4 decision at 120 for the Raiders over Chestnut Ridge’s Brock Holderbaum, who beat Popson at 106 in January.
Reinsel’s forfeit win at 126 finished his season at 29-5. He’s also sitting at 99 wins with a 99-18 record. Taylor finished 87-24.
“It was a different atmosphere this year and there were tons of adversity thrown at us and every school,” Klepfer said. “I thought we wrestled a tough schedule and our record could be deceiving at 11-6, but we don’t shy away from the competition and we’re trying to wrestle the best teams and we feel that’s the best way to prepare our kids for the individual postseason. (Chestnut Ridge) was just better tonight.”
CHESTNUT RIDGE 41,
BROOKVILLE 21
HWT-Nathan Taylor (B) won by forfeit. (0-6).
106-Hunter Riggleman (CR) dec. Jared Popson (B), 7-3. (3-6).
113-Calan Bollman (CR) dec. Cayden Walter (B), 7-3 (6-6).
120-Logan Oakes (B) dec. Brock Holderbaum (CR), 6-4. (6-9).
126-Owen Reinsel (B) won by forfeit. (6-15).
132-Ross Dull (CR) pinned Brecken Cieleski (B), 3:12. (12-15).
138-Kobi Burkett (CR) pinned Josh Popson (B), 1:36. (18-15).
145-Colton Bollman (CR) pinned Burke Fleming (B), 1:42. (24-15).
152-Jack Moyer (CR) maj. dec. Coyha Brown (B), 14-4. (28-15).
160-Luke Moore (CR) maj. dec. Bryce Weaver (B), 13-3. (32-15).
172-Trevor Weyandt (CR) dec. Wyatt Griffin (B), 11-4. (35-15).
189-Dan Moore (CR) pinned Jackson Zimmerman (B), 2:30. (41-15).
215-Bryce Rafferty (B) pinned Baltzer Bollman (CR), 3:35. (41-21).