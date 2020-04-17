ST. MARYS — People get nicknames for many reasons. Some stick with you over time, while others come and go.
For St. Marys senior Gregory Tettis, his nickname “Geggs” came about at a young age. And, it has not only stuck with him through high school but really become who he is in every day life — whether it be playing sports, in school or whatever.
“One interesting thing about me is definitely my nickname, Geggs,” said Tettis. “I have had it since I was a baby since my brother (Hayden) couldn’t pronounce ‘Gregory.’ It has become my identity, and many people are confused when someone calls me Gregory or Greg.”
Hayden, who is two years older than Gregory, not only gave his younger brother his nickname but also unknowingly played a role in helping shape the person he became.
“I never really thought I had a role model in sports,” said the youngest Tettis. “I always had amazing coaches, but one of my main ideals is independence. However, in hindsight, I could say that I looked up to my brother, but I would never tell him that.
“We played basically the the same sports. He was always good, so I wanted to be better.”
Both wrestled and played baseball for the Dutchmen, with Gregory adding cross country to his athletic resume.
The current Dutch senior got started in wrestling and baseball at four years old and continued to play both from the youth level all the way up through high school. Cross country entered the fold his freshman year.
“My favorite part about sports is being in an environment with my peers that leads to the highest of highs and the lowest of lows,” he said. “I am able to experience with them as well as be there for them.”
Tettis went on to earn four varsity letters in wrestling and three in cross country. He also was on pace to collect his second letter in baseball this past spring had sports not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In cross country, his best finish at the District 9 Class AA Championships was 21st his sophomore year. He also was 24th as a freshman and 30th as a junior.
Tettis arguably enjoyed his most success as a varsity athlete in wrestling, where he was a three-time Class AAA Northwest Regional qualifier while posting a career record of 55-56.
He placed third at districts as a freshman and fourth both his sophomore and senior seasons. He saved his best for last record-wise, going 19-12 this past winter.
On the diamond, Tettis reached the varsity level a year ago and played in 16 games. He had limited plate appearances (10), going 1-for-8 with three runs scored.
Of his three sports, Tettis said baseball is his favorite.
“It was my first sport, and it is what all my closest friends played,” he said. “Without baseball, I don’t believe I would have the bonds I have today.”
The Dutchman will miss out on playing alongside all his friends in his final season on the diamond, and however hard that is, he knows the decision was made for the right reasons.
“I believe the choice to close schools and cancel sports seasons for the rest of the academic year was not decided on a whim,” he said. “Rather, it was made with everyone, young and old, in mind.
“I understand the choice, but I can’t say that I haven’t been affected. I miss baseball, and I really miss hanging out with my friends.”
His favorite game he played in also happened on the diamond, and came his freshman year when the St. Marys JV squad beat Hollidaysburg for the first time ever.
Outside of sports, Tettis is heavily involved in other activities in and out of school. He is a member of DECA and the National Honor Society and helped the Rotary with Project Gifts for Kids this year. He also is the treasurer of a student-run club called the St. Marys Rocket Development Group.
The son of Jim and Tammy Tettis, the Dutchman also has two older sisters — Corrinne and Danielle.
After graduation, Tettis plans to study computer engineering at either the University of Pittsburgh, Rochester Institute of Technology or Cornell University. He does not plan to continue playing collegiately but would consider joining a club sport to stay fit.