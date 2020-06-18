DuBOIS — Christ Lutheran Church used a six-run bottom of the fourth to secure a 10-6 come-from-behind win over the Falls Creek Eagles in a Minor League contest at Way Memorial Filed Wednesday.
Trailing 5-3 after three innings of play, Christ Lutheran took advantage of a handful of walks in the home half of the fourth to recapture the lead.
Nolan Clouser started the inning by drawing a walk and moved around to third on a pair of wild pitches before Blake Barrett reached on a walk to put runners on the corners with nobody out.
Clouser then scored on a wild pitch with Connor Mitchell at the plate, as Perkins eventually drew a walk to put runners on the corners once again.
After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Brett Matthews took a base on balls to load the bases and bring up the top of the order in Epsen Baer.
Baer reached after being hit by a pitch to push across Barrett and tie the game at five, as Mitchell then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch before Jordan Bowser walked to load the bases with still only one out in the frame.
Evan Burton then drew the second bases-loaded walk of the inning to score Matthews and push the lead to two runs.
JT Hughes followed by driving a double into left field to bring home Baer and Bowser to surpass the five-run limit for the inning as the home side took a 9-5 lead into the fifth inning.
Falls Creek got a run back in the top of the fifth as James Crabtree tripled into right field with one out and eventually scoring on the play as the throw to third skipped past the bag and rolled to the fence.
Christ Lutheran then scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the frame when Ryder Benninger led off by reaching on a walk and eventually scored when a throw back to the mound got away to bring the final score to 10-6.
The game was then called after the fifth inning to allow time for the Little League game to follow on the same field.
Christ Lutheran jumped out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, as Bowser got things started by reaching on a one-out walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch.
Burton then plated Bowser with a single to right field, as Hughes followed with his first of three extra-base hits on the day, tripling over the center fielder’s head to bring home Burton and make it a 2-0 game after one inning of play.
The Eagles responded right away by scoring five runs in the top of the second to take the lead, as Max Risser started the inning by working a walk before moving to second on a groundout by Cash Wolfgang then to third on a wild pitch.
Levi Strong then drew a walk before a double steal allowed Strong to move to second while Risser came across to score Falls Creek’s first run of the game.
Strong later scored on a wild pitch to even the game at two, as Conner Perkins and Knox Shenkle drew back-to-back walks to keep the offense rolling.
After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Crabtree lined a pitch into center field to bring home both runners and give the Eagles a 4-2 advantage.
With Joben Smith at the plate, Crabtree made his way around the bases on a trio of wild pitches to score as Falls Creek reached the five-run limit for the inning as Crabtree finished the game 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
Christ Lutheran began chipping away at the deficit in the bottom of the third, as Bowser was hit by a pitch with one away before moving to second on a wild pitch.
After a fly out on the infield, Hughes delivered a two-out RBI by doubling into right-center field to cut the visitors’ lead to 5-3.
Hughes finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs.
The home side then took the lead back for good with a six-run outburst in the fourth inning on the way to the 10-6 victory in what was both team’s season-opener.
Christ Lutheran is back in action Monday against Paris, while Falls Creek takes on Harley Davidson Tuesday as both games get underway at 5:15 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church 10,
Falls Creek Eagles 6, 5 innings
Score By Innings
Falls Creek 050 01 — 6
Christ Lutheran 201 61 — 10
Falls Creek—6
Tyler Farrell ss-c 2010, Alex Lyle 2b-ss-p 2000, Eric Decker c-p 1000, Max Risser p-1b 0100, Cash Wolfgang 1b-3b 2000, Levi Strong 3b 1100, Conner Perkins lf-cf 1100, Knox Shenkle eh-cf-rf 1100, Chase Perkins cf-lf 2000, James Crabtree rf 2222, Joben Smith eh-lf 1000. Totals: 15-6-3-2.
Christ Lutheran—10
Espen Baer 3b 2101, Jordan Bowser 2b 0300, Evan Burton p-ss 2112, JT Hughes ss-p 3034, Ryder Benninger c 2100, Nolan Clouser 1b 2100, Blake Barrett cf 0100, Connor Mitchell lf 2100, Xander Blakley rf 3000, Brett Matthews eh-rf 1100. Totals: 17-10-4-7.
Errors: Falls Creek 1, Christ Lutheran 2. 3B: Crabtree, Hughes. 2B: Hughes 2. HBP: Farrell (by Burton), Risser (by Burton); Bowser (by Risser), Baer (by Decker). SB: Risser, Strong, Co. Perkins; Mitchell. CS: Smith (by Benninger).
Pitching
Falls Creek: Max Risser-3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO, 1 HBP; Eric Decker-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 8 BB, 2 SO, 1 HBP; Alex Lyle-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Christ Lutheran: Evan Burton-3 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO, 2 HBP; JT Hughes-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hughes. Losing pitcher: Decker.