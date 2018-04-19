DuBOIS — Wednesday’s boys track and field meet between DuBois and Punxsutawney went down to the wire, and it was the visiting Chucks who scored a few more points in the final two events to upend the Beavers, 79-71.
The teams were tied at 68-68 with just the shot put and 4x400 relay left to be completed, and Punxsy won both events while adding a third in the shot put to pull out the hard-fought eight-point victory.
Despite falling short in the final score, DuBois still had some strong performances on the day led by newcomer Kyle Hopson, who came away with three wins.
Hopson edged teammate Kenny Garvey at the line in the 100 dash to win in 11.45 seconds. He also notched a win in the long jump with a leap of 19-9. he added a second place in the 200 dash.
Hopson and Garvey teamed up with Damien Ashenfelter and Dom DiLullo to win the 4x100 relay. Punxsy failed to complete the second handoff and thus was disqualified. Knowing that, Garvey throttled down on the anchor leg as the Beavers won with a slower than usual time of 53.0.
DuBois also got a pair of wins in the field from Jordan Meinert, who claimed top honors in the triple jump (38-9 1/2) and high jump (5-8) while placing second to Hopson in the long jump.
The Beavers also got wins from Riley Barnett in the javelin (147-3) and Andrew Boyle in the 800 (2:10.3). Barnett added a second in the shot out and third in discus, while Boyle was the runner-up in the triple jump.
“Kyle Hopson had a big day for us with three wins,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “Jordan Meinert and Andrew Boyle also did a nice job picking up wins for us, and Riley Barnett continues to be consistent for us in the throws.”
DuBois also got individual second-place finishes on the day from Layton Yarus (400), Tucker Fenstaermacher (3,200), Austin Shaffer-Doan (discus), Brandon Connor (javelin) and Coby Grimm (pole vault).
Beaver Brenden Saunders placed third in both the 110 and 300 hurdle events, while Yarus (800), Logan Wells (3,200) and Ryan Gildersleeve (pole vault) also collected third places for DuBois.
The Beavers are back in action Friday at the Lock Haven Invite.
