PUNXSUTAWNEY – Logan Johnston’s double under the glove of a diving center fielder Cole Labenne with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning drove home two runs to give the Punxsutawney Chucks a 4-3 walk-off win over Brookville Wednesday night at Kuntz Field.
On the annual Chucks’ Senior Night game against the Raiders, it was the hosts who rallied for the win in a briskly played game after the Raiders tied it in the sixth at 2-2. Brookville (4-8) scored on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the eighth only to see the Chucks scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
Tyler Richardson reached on a two-base throwing error on a grounder to Aaron Park at third. After Seth Dunkle got a flyout for the first out, Park entered on the mound and Isaac Stouffer reached on an infield single.
With runners on first and third, Johnston lined a pitch into shallow center just out of the reach of Labenne and the ball bounced far enough away to allow Richardson and Stouffer to score.
Tanner Labenne tied the game with a two-out, two-run double off Johnston in the top of the sixth. Johnston got the no-decision, allowing just three hits in six innings.
Richardson gave up three straight singles to Brady Caylor, Seth Dunkle and Aaron Park to start the eighth and after getting Tanner Labenne to pop out, he walked Dane Lyle to force in a run. Still with one out, the Raiders missed on a chance for more when Cole Labenne lined into an inning-ending double play.
Tyler Park got a no-decision in a strong start for the Raiders. He went five innings and allowed just four hits while walking two and striking out two. Dunkle replaced Park with a runner on base and no outs in the sixth and got out of the inning on a double play started by Park, who had moved to second base.
“(Tyler) looked looked real good against Bradford,” Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry said. “He was changing speeds and had enough depth to his curveball where he was getting some easy outs. We had planned to start Aaron, but we used him to finish Monday … I probably screwed that game up 10 different ways. I have about six on my list right now.
“I guess I should’ve brought (Aaron) in at the beginning of the (eighth).”
The Chucks (8-5) got a big break in the fifth when Addison Neal walked to lead off the inning and moved to second on Andrew Britton’s bunt. Neal tried to race to third on the play, but was initially called out after being tagged by Tyler Park covering. However, the call was reversed and Neal scored right after that on Alec Greenblatt’s single.
The Raiders head to Oil City today.
