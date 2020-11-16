CLARION — The Clarion volleyball team put together yet another all-around dominant performance Saturday, as the Lady Cats rolled to a sweep of West Shamokin, 25-10, 25-23, 25-11, in a battle of the top-two ranked Class A teams in the state in the PIAA quarterfinals.
Top-ranked Clarion (22-0) came out swinging from the get-go and never trailed in the match against the second-ranked Lady Wolves, the District 6 champions who entered the matchup at Clarion High School with a 17-2 record. Both teams have held those Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings since the preseason.
To further show Clarion's dominance in the match, not only did West Shamokin never lead, but there was also only one tie — and that came at 1-1 early in the second set. The Lady Wolves were playing without starter Maddie McConnell and had another starter, Lexie Young, be limited due to an injury.
Clarion also held the Lady Wolves to just 13 service points, with eight of those coming late in the second set when West Shamokin momentarily pulled things together.
The Lady Wolves rallied from a 19-10 deficit to get within a point at 24-23. However, after scoring three straight points, Lady Wolves freshman Lily Jordan sent her fourth serve long — giving Clarion the set and a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Cats rolled from there in the third set as they racked up their 21st sweep in 22 matches this season. The only team to capture a set from Clarion this year is D-10 champ Maplewood, which won the opening game (26-24) of the teams' match Sept. 23 at Maplewood before Clarion won the next three to secure the victory.
Maplewood saw its season come to and end Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs, as the Lady Tigers dropped a five-set match to District 6 champ Philipsburg-Osceola.
Clarion was once again led by senior setter Brenna Campbell (30 assists) and the three-headed monster of outside hitters she has to choose from.
Senior Erica Selfridge led the Clarion net attack with 15 kills, while junior Korrin Burns was right behind her with 14. Sophomore Aryana Girvan added seven kills. Selfridge became the second Lady Cat in two matches to reach the 1,000 kill milestone — something Burns did in the D-9 finals against Elk County Catholic.
Selfridge also tied teammate Jordan Best for a match-high 10 service points,. Burns added eight points at the line and Campbell six.
Selfridge, who has a 190 kills this season, collected a majority of her now 1,003 kills during her time at Bainbridge-Guilford High School in New York, where she played for her mother Tami and a program that ironically has the same Bobcats nickname as Clarion. The family moved into the Clarion School District prior to this school year and is now closer to Selfridge's older sister Abi, who plays volleyball at Clarion University.
Campbell also reached the 3,000 assist milestone against ECC, while her mother and head coach Shari Campbell notched her 400th victory in the D-9 semifinals as the program continues to make history while reaching yet another state semifinal — the second in a row and eighth under Campbell.
"They (West Shamokin) are a great team, and I consider this to probably be one of the best matches we're going to see through the bracket," said Coach Shari Campbell. "We were really prepared for them to come at us. Their setter is great and 25 (Young) is a great hitter and I know she's injured.
"If we would have seen her at 100 percent, it would have been a different story. They were also missing their other outside hitter due to a quarantine, but they are still an amazing team and it feels great for this group to make it through (to semifinals). There was just so much adversity this year and so much grit you just had to have to be in the next round.
"I know it's the goal every year, and every team is capable of achieving it. And honestly, I'm so proud of the legacy that has come before. This team has a connection and a grit together that is very special. That's what sets teams apart."
As for the 1-2 matchup, those are big games Campbell always his her teams ready for and no opponent ever seems too big to play.
"That's always been the mindset," she said. "We'll play anyone, anywhere in any division, and we won't back down."
Clarion jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead to open the match, using a sideout and three straight service points from Burns to get that advantage. The Lady Cats slowly pulled away from there, getting three-point service stints from Selfridge and Campbell to push the lead to 17-5.
Girvan later added an ace before Selfridge served up the final two points of the set for the 25-10 win. Selfridge had six kills and five of her 10 points in the first set. Girvan had four first-set kills.
After the teams traded points to start set No. 2, Clarion got a sideout and two points by Burns to go up 4-1. Best that recorded three straight points on kills by Burns Selfridge and Payton Simko.
A series of sideouts and single points ensued, a stretch that saw Clarion push its lead to 19-10, as it appeared the rout was truly on. However, West Shamokin dug deep and battled back.
A sideout and five straight points by Sophie Fusaro quickly made it a three-point game at 19-16. Selfridge ended that run with a kill for a sideout, then added a pair of points a couple serves later to make it 23-17. Selfridge gad seven kills in the set, while Burns had five.
The Lady Wolves again had an answer, getting a point from Lexie Young and then three by Jordan to pull West Shamokin within a point at 24-23. The Lady Wolves' comeback bid ended there though, as Jordan's next serve sailed long to give Clarion the set and a 2-0 lead.
That set loss seemed to take any life away any life West Shamokin had built, and Clarion wasted little time putting the Lady Wolves away in the third.
Clarion raced out to an 8-1 lead behind a pair of points from Burns and four by Best. Selfridge added two more points for a 13-4 lead before Grace Ochs later subbed in to serve and enjoyed a three-point spurt to to make it 23-9.
The Lady Cats eventually won the set, and the match, on a sideout.
Next up for Clarion is a trip to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to battle WPIAL champ Bishop Canevin for a berth in the Class A state finals on Saturday.