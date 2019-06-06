SLIPPERY ROCK — After winning its first PIAA playoff game since 2011, things do not get any easier for Clarion as the Lady Cats are set to take on two-time defending champion West Greene in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals today at Slippery Rock University at 2 p.m.
District 9 runner-up Clarion (18-5) will return to familiar territory, as it also played its first round contest at Slippery Rock, a game that ended in a 6-0 victory over District 10 champion Commodore Perry.
Today the Lady Cats will go up yet another District champ, as they will face West Greene, a perennial power out of the WPIAL.
The Lady Pioneers defeated D-10 champ Williams Valley 11-7 for the Class A crown last year after topping them 9-8 for the title in 2017.
West Greene (20-4) lost just three seniors of last season’s state championship team as they return a large core of key players on their pursuit of three straight titles.
Clarion starting pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino will look to slow down a high-powered West Greene team led by senior sisters Madison and Mckenna Lampe.
Mckenna Lampe is leading the team with a .553 batting average with 40 runs scored and 24 RBIs while Madison Lampers has a .500 batting average and 36 runs scored and 33 runs batted in.
Fellow senior Kaitlyn Rizor has a .544 batting average, 34 runs and 34 RBIs, while sophomore Jersey Wise is batting .400 with 25 runs and 20 RBIs.