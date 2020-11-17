PITTSBURGH — When the Clarion and Bishop Canevin volleyball teams meet tonight in the PIAA Class A semifinals, those in attendance will see two teams play who are no strangers to the state playoffs — or each other.
Going back to 2010, the two schools have only missed the state playoffs once each — Clarion in 2016 and Bishop Canevin in 2011 — while each also has won a state title (Clarion in 2012, Canevin in 2015).
The differences stop there though, as Clarion has enjoyed far more success in the PIAA postseason overall during that stretch. Outside of going 4-0 in winning its state title in 2015, this year marks just the second time outside that the Lady Crusaders have advanced past the first round in 10 appearances.
Conversely, Clarion (22-0) will be playing in its seventh state semifinal in that 11-year period — reaching the state finals three straight years from 2010-12. The Lady Cats punctuated that three-year run by capturing the program’s lone state championship in 2012.
The Lady Crusaders fell victim twice to Clarion in that run of state finals appearances. The Lady Cats swept Canevin in state pool play in 2010, then swept the Lady Crusaders again in the first round (25-18, 25-19, 25-21) in 2012 on its way to PIAA gold.
The last two meetings have been much more competitive, with Clarion recording five-set wins in the 2014 quarterfinals (23-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19, 15-12) and 2017 first round (5-19, 23-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-6). Clarion reached the semifinals each of those seasons before being eliminated by the eventual state champion both years.
What happens this time around is anyone’s guess, but the teams are considered two of the bes in the state in Class A. Clarion has been ranked No. 1 in the state all year by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, while Canevin, the WPIAL champ the past four years, started the year unranked but was up to No. 3 in the latest poll last week.
Clarion is fresh off a sweep of second-ranked West Shamokin (25-10, 25-23, 25-11), the D-6 champ, while Bishop Canevin won its states opener in four sets against District 10 champ Saegertown, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 25-21 in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
The Lady Cats once again have a stable of hitters that are guided by senior setter Brenna Campbell, who reached the 3,000 assist milestone in a sweep of Elk County Catholic in the D-9 finals.
She has a pair of outside hitters in junior Korrin Burns and senior Erica Selfridge who each reached 1,000 career kills in the last two matches — Burns vs. ECC and Selfridge Saturday vs. West Shamokin.
Burns leads Clarion on the year with 325 kills, while Selfridge has 190. Sophomore outside hitter Aryana Girvan has added 118 kills playing opposite that duo. Campbell makes the trio go though and has racked up 618 assists on the season.
On the other side, Bishop Canevin (17-1) has a pair of hitters over the century mark in senior Gillian Golupski (159) and junior Abbie Maziarz (123), according to the team’s Maxpreps page. Junior setter Sani Jones has 345 assists, while junior Mia Altman has added 108 assists.
Golupski and Maziarz had 13 and 11 kills, respectively, vs. Saegertown, while junior Olivia Thomas added seven and sophomore Keira Kozlowski six.
Action gets underway at 6 p.m. at Bishop Canevin.