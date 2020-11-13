CLARION — The pressure of playing in the state quarterfinals affects every player, team and coach differently.
For some that pressure takes over and can lead to a different style of play or coaching. That’s far from the case for the Clarion volleyball program and veteran coach Shari Campbell, who are no strangers to playing in big games in the PIAA Class A postseason during her tenure.
When the Lady Cats host District 6 champ West Shamokin Saturday, it will mark the 14th time in 17 state playoffs appearances under Campbell (she took over program in 1999) that Clarion has reached at least the state quarterfinals. The Lady Cats made the semifinals seven times in their previous 13 quarterfinal showings.
It also will be a meeting of the top two ranked Class A teams in the state — Clarion is No. 1, West Shamokin No. 2 — according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. The teams opened the preseason in those same spots and have strong there all season long.
Such meetings also are nothing new for Campbell, who historically sees her teams ranked at or near the top of the state rankings year in and year out.
West Shamokin (20-1) enters the game fresh off a four-set win against District 5 champ Conemaugh Township, 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20, Tuesday in the first round of states.
The team’s group of seniors were part of a District 6 Class 2A runner-up squad as freshmen in 2017, when the Lady Wolves went 2-1 at states and were eliminated in the state semifinals on the Eastern side of the bracket. However, the Lady Wolves didn’t make it back to states in 2018 and 2019.
Maddie McConnell led West Shamokin with 17 kills in the win against Township, while Lilly Jordan had nine. Abby Oesterling had seven kills and 37 assists.
The Lady Wolves held off a valiant comeback bid by West Branch in the D-6 title game last Saturday, 25-20, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8. The title was the first for West Shamokin since it moved from the WPIAL to District 6 in 2016 and just second overall in program history.
McConnell finished with 15 kills against the Lady Warriors, while Jordan added eight. Oesterling recorded eight kills, 18 service points, five digs and 40 assists in the title-clinching victory.
West Shamokin made states in its final season in the WPIAL in 2015 as the D-7 Class 2A runner-up and beat Bradford in the first round of states that year.
As for Clarion, the latest edition of the Lady Cats are 21-0 on the season and led by seniors Brenna Campbell (setter) and Erica Selfridge (outside hitter) and junior Korrin Burns (outside hitter).
Campbell has led the Lady Cats offense for four years while playing for her mother Shari and consistently makes the right calls on who to set up at the net. And, she’s had plenty of options there during her standout career, that saw her go over 3,000 assists for her career in a sweep of Elk County Catholic in the D-9 championship match.
Burns leads the Clarion net attack this season with 311 kills — recording her 1,000th career kill in the win against ECC. Selfridge, who transferred into the district prior to this season, has posted 175 kills on the season, while sophomore Aryana Girvan has 111.
Campbell has 588 assists on the year while also leading the Lady Cat service game with 264 points and 50 aces. Sophomore libero Jordan Best is second on the team with 177 service points (38 aces), while Burns (148, 48 aces), Selfridge (134, 36 aces) and junior Payton Simko (127, 28 aces) are all also over the century mark.
The two teams are set to meet Saturday at 2 p.m.