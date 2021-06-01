DuBOIS — The Clarion softball team lived to play another day Monday morning as the Lady Cats rolled past Elk County Catholic, 13-1 in 5 innings, in the District 9 Class A consolation game at Heindl Field.
Clarion win, coupled with DuBois Central Catholic’s 12-2, 5-inning victory against Clarion-Limestone in the title game, forced a “true second place” game Wednesday to see who will be district’s second representative in the state playoffs. Clarion and Clarion-Limestone will play that “true second place” game at noon.
While Clarion won in lopsided fashion, things actually started out well for the third-seeded Lady Crusaders.
Emily Mourer pitched around a hit batsman and a walk in the top of the first, then ECC grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom of the inning.
Lucy Klawuhn ripped a leadoff double and scored two batters later when Lydia Anderson singled to center. Klawuhn advanced to third on a two-out double by Sydney Alexander, but Clarion starter Payton Simko stranded both Lady Crusaders in scoring position when she struck out Ellie Baron to end the inning.
Clarion responded with a three-run top of the second to take the lead itself.
The Lady Cats scored two runs on errors in the inning, while Jordan Best had a RBI double.
It was all Clarion from there, as the Lady Cats scored three times in the third and four more in the fourth to put themselves on the verge of a mercy-rule victory as they led 10-1.
Kylee Beers led the Clarion attack, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Best was 2-for-2 with two doubles and a RBI.
Noel Anthony, Simko and Brianna Forrest also had two hits for the Lady Cats. Forrest drove in three runs.
Klawuhn had two of ECC’s five hits. Alexander and Mourer each smacked doubles to account for two of the other three hits.
Clarion put the mercy rule into play in the fifth with three more runs to push its lead to 13-1.
Elk County finished the year with a 15-8 record.
CLARION 13,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Clarion 033 43 — 13
ECC 100 00 — 1
Clarion—13
Noel Anthony 4121, Jordan Best 3121, Brenna Campbell 2110, Payton Simko 4321, Kylee Beers 4334, Ava Kiser 2200, Brianna Forrest 4123, Emily Troese 3100, McKayla Kerle 3010. Totals: 29-13-13-10.
Elk County Catholic—1
Lucy Klawuhn 3120, Gabby Weisner 3000, Lydia Anderson 3011, Emily Mourer 2010, Sydney Alexander 2010, Ellie Baron 2000, Caitlyn Vollmer 2000, Tessa Fledderman 1000, Elizabeth Anderson 1000, Hope Farley 1000, Reagan Bauer 0000, Kathrine Kirst 0000. Totals: 20-1-5-1.
Errors: Clarion 0, ECC 5. LOB: Clarion 7, ECC 5. 2B: Anthony, Best 2, Simko, Beers 2; Klawuhn, Mourer, Alexander. HBP: Best (by Mourer), Kiser 2 (by Mourer). SB: Best, Campbell, Kiser 2, Forrest 3. CS: Campbell (by Vollmer).
Pitching
Clarion: Payton Simko-5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
ECC: Emily Mourer-5 IP, 13 H, 13 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 3 HB.
Winning pitcher: Simko. Losing pitcher: Mourer.