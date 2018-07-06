BROOKVILLE — It’s certainly not how you start games that matters most and the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team has lived that run throughout the District 10 playoffs.
Thursday at Zufall Field, DuBois trailed 3-1 with two outs in the top of the fifth inning, but by the time things finished up, it was DuBois landing in the championship against Punxsutawney with a three-run fifth and eight-run sixth for 12-3 come-from-behind win.
DuBois needs to beat Punxsutawney twice to claim the title. It travels to Punxsutawney Saturday for a 4 p.m. game. The “if necessary” game is scheduled for Monday.
Brookville starter Jack Knapp was working on a one-hitter in the fifth inning, holding on to a 3-1 lead before DuBois took advantage of Knapp’s first two walks of the game followed by a dropped fly ball to left field that cut it to 3-2.
Then Tyler Chamberlin singled in two runs to give DuBois the lead for good at 4-3.
Meanwhile, DuBois lefty Aiden Snowberger was mowing down Brookville since replacing starter Andrew Green with two outs in the fourth inning. He retired all seven batters he faced to get the win, striking out four.
In the sixth inning, DuBois broke the game open starting and ending with the big bat of Kaden Clark. He led off the sixth with a line shot home run to left field off Knapp, who then had to leave the game due to hitting his 85-pitch limit.
DuBois went on to put six of the next eight batters on base and took advantage of another costly error that led to Clark’s second home run of the inning, a tape-measure grand slam homer over the bank down the left-field line to set the final score.
Brookville’s three errors proved mighty costly as 10 of DuBois’ 12 runs were unearned. Trey Wingard reached on a one-out error in the second and scored on Kaden Brezenski’s two-out single.
Brookville scored all three of its runs in the third inning. Cole Householder reached on an infield single, James Carberry walked and after one out, Carter Kessler singled in Householder with Carberry also scoring on an outfield error on the hit. Smith singled in Kessler to put Brookville up 3-1.
That held up until the fifth inning. After Brezenski’s RBI single in the second, Knapp retired nine straight until his two straight walks with two outs in the fifth helped start the DuBois rally. Jack Pete and Killian Radel finished the sixth on the mound for Brookville.
Green gave up all four of Brookville’s hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking three.
The game started after a 20-minute delay as the field was worked on after the line of storms blew through the area not long before the teams arrived at the field.
