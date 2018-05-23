SHIPPENSBURG — In the PIAA Class AAA track and field state championship set to begin Friday, there are 11 events in which athletes from the Tri-County area set to compete.
The top eight finishers in each event at the meet will receive medals.
On the girls side, area athletes will be in action in eight events, while area boys will compete in three events at the meet.
In the girls competition, athletes from St. Marys will hit the track in six events, while DuBois will be represented in two field events.
St. Marys’ 4x800 relay team of Kyla Johnson, Samantha Hayes, Megan Quesenberry and Tessa Grotzinger earned the 27th seed in the event with a time of 10:11.01, which earned them first place at the District 9 meet.
Johnson is also set to compete in the 3,200 as the 25th seed after qualifying with a time of 11:53.89.
Summer Herring will represent St. Marys in the 100 hurdles as the 31st seed with a qualifying time of 16.64 seconds. Herring is 2.52 seconds behind top seed Jayla Ellis out of Oakland Catholic.
St. Mary’s Arianna Kleppinger qualified for the 100 with a time of 12.94 seconds and will compete as the 29th seed.
Avonworth’s Hayden Robinson is the number one seed in the event with a time of 11.92 seconds.
The Lady Dutch will be represented by Amanda Foster in the 1,600, as the senior has a seeding time of 5:15.28, which ranks 22nd. Foster is just 8.43 seconds out of a medal position.
Foster will also compete in the 800 as the 24th seed with a time of 2:25.02/ West Allegheny’s Maddie Salek holds the top seed with a time of 2:11.34.
Jerica Fischer will represent DuBois in the high jump, as the senior qualified with a jump of five feet and is tied for the 23rd seed in the event.
DuBois’ second competitor at the meet is senior Crystal Clinger, who will compete in the discus as the 23rd seed after recording a throw of 102-05 in winning districts.
On the boys side, two boys will represent DuBois in three events at the state championship meet.
Kenny Garvey will compete in the 200 after qualifying as the 30th seed with a time of 23.49 seconds. Garvey is 1.28 seconds off eighth place for a medal position.
Jordan Meinert will compete in the high jump, as the junior enters the event tied for the 15th seed with a height of 6-2. He is just two inches behind the eighth seed for a shot at a medal.
Meinert will also be in the long jump as the 34th seed after recording a distance of 20-6 at districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.