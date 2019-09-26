DuBOIS — Just like that the high school football regular season has reached its midpoint as the area gets set for Week 5 action.
There will be plenty of action this week, as the slate is made up of 10 games, with each area team going up against a non-area team.
With half of the season gone, some area teams are in the midst of strong seasons, while others are still in search of their first win.
Clearfield, Clarion and Redbank Valley will all look to move to 6-0 on the year, while DuBois and Brockway will look to get in to the win column for the first time this season.
All of the games kickoff Friday at 7 p.m. with the exception of Brockway’s home game against Bradford, which will get underway at 7:30 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this week’s action:
Clearfield (5-0)
at Bellefonte (4-1)
The Bison are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the area as they take their perfect record on the road for a matchup with Bellefonte.
The Red Raiders also enter on a hot streak, having won four in a row after losing their opener to Jersey Shore as they are averaging 49.5 points per game during the winning streak.
The game will likely be a high-scoring affair, as both teams are putting up big numbers on that side of the ball through the midway point of the season.
Bellefonte is averaging 549.8 yards per game this season, led by 417.2 yards per game on the ground, while Clearfield averages 396.0 yards behind a balanced attack of 201 yards per game on the ground and 195 in the passing game.
C.J Funk leads the ground game for the Red Raiders with 791 yards on 53 carries and nine touchdowns, while five other running backs have over 100 yards on the ground for the team this year.
On the other side, Clearfield quarterback Oliver Billotte is on the verge of surpassing 1,000 yards through the air, as he enters this week’s game with 975 yards on 59-of-107 passing and nine touchdowns.
Billotte also leads the ground attack for the Bison, having carried the ball 62 times for 257 yards and 11 scores.
The Bison have won eight of the last nine matchups between the two school’s as the only loss in that stretch came when Bellefonte secured a 55-28 victory in 2017, as Clearfield bounced back with a 49-21 victory last season.
Erie (2-3)
at DuBois (0-5)
Coming off a heartbreaking 55-54 homecoming loss at the hands of Oil City, the Beavers look to bounce back against Erie as they stay at home for the third week in a row after opening with a trio of road games.
On the other side, the Royals are coming off a 38-8 loss to undefeated McDowell in their first game against a Pennsylvania school on the season.
Erie’s other four games this season have come against teams from Washington, D.C, Ohio, New York and Ontario, Canada.
Offensively the Royals are led by quarterback Trevon Tate, as he is 14-of-34 passing for 225 yards and five touchdowns on the year.
Tate is also a threat in the ground game, as he leads the team with 350 rushing yards on 68 carries and seven touchdowns.
The defensive side of the ball is where DuBois has struggled this year, as it is allowing an area-worst 43.4 points per game this season as well as 416.6 yards per game.
Turnovers have also hurt the Beavers this season, as they have coughed the ball up 11 times while forcing just seven takeaways, as their -4 turnover ratio is second worst in the area ahead of only Brockway.
Alex Kovalyak continues to lead all area quarterbacks, as he surpassed 1,000 yards on the season and has thrown for 1,141 this year to go along with eight touchdowns.
Bradford (0-5)
at Brockway (0-5)
Two of the three winless teams in the District 9 Big School League meet Friday night at Varischetti Field when Bradford travels to Brockway as part of the Rovers’ Homecoming festivities.
Despite both teams’ struggles on both sides of the ball this season, one will go home Friday night with a win, while the other will be forced to go back to the drawing board yet again.
Brockway, which has beet outscored 201-51, enters the game off a 42-7 loss at Ridgway, while Bradford lost 28-0 at previously winless Moniteau. The Owls’ offensive woes have been way worse than the Rovers as they have scored just one touchdown all year while being outscored 226-6.
Brockway made some changes on offense last week against the Elkers, flipping positions for Jon Wood (running back to quarterback) and Conner Ford (QB to RB). Wood wound up throwing for 56 yards, including an 8-yard TD pass to Ford, while the two combined for 116 yards rushing.
Wood and Conner have accounting for a vast majority of the Rovers’ offensive production this year. Wood (217 yards,) and Ford (209) both have over 200 yards rushing yards, while Wood (10-182,) and Ben Glasl (11-135,) both are over the century mark in receiving yards.
Ford has completed 34 of 71 passes for 443 yards with two TDs and five interceptions on the season, while Wood was 5 of 14 last week for 56 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Bradford has rushed for just under 300 yards as a team on the year and thrown for another 363. Quarterback Caleb Nuzzo has completed 42 of 78 passes for 331 yards with one TD and five picks. His favorite target is Austen Davis (15-179, 1 TD).
The Owls leading rusher is Derek Sunafrank, who has 27 carries for 91 yards.
Clarion (5-0)
at Kane (5-0)
The Bobcats hit the road to face Kane in one of two battles between undefeated teams this week as the game could be key in determining the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A playoffs.
The two teams currently sit tied for first, one game ahead of Ridgway, Brookville and Keystone who all enter this week’s action at 4-1.
The Wolves come into the game on back-to-back shutout victories over Brockway and Punxsutawney as they have allowed just six points combined in their last three victories.
Clarion has been strong on the defensive side of the ball as well this season, as it has yet to allow an opponent to score more than 14 points in a game this year.
The Bobcats currently sit at second in the area in points allowed per game (10.8) and yards allowed per game (202.0) behind Ridgway.
Quarterback Zuke Smith has been a pivotal part of the Wolves’ offense this season, as the junior is 34-of-75 passing on the year for 646 yards and nine touchdowns along with four interceptions.
On the ground, Kane relies on the dual-threat of Jake Alcorn and Teddy Race, as Alcorn has 343 yards and four scores, while Race has rushed for 323 yards and four touchdowns.
On the other side, Clarion is led by senior running back Austin Newcomb, who leads the Tri-County Area with 781 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Bobcats enter on a two-game win streak in the series having secured victories in each of the last two seasons after Kane had won the previous two matchups in 2016 and 2014.
Karns City (3-2)
at St. Marys (3-2)
St. Marys returns home to face Karns City as both teams will be looking to bounce back from tough losses and avoid their first two-game losing streak of the season.
For the Gremlins, they are coming of a 42-41 loss in double overtime against Brookville, while the Dutchmen suffered a 49-14 loss on the road against Clarion.
The game will pit the Gremlins’ ground and pound style of offense against St. Marys’ arial attack.
While Karns City is averaging less than 50 yards per game through the air, it makes up for it in the ground game where the team is averaging 271.8 yards a game.
The ground game for the Gremlins is led by Anthony Kamenski, who has 409 yards on 103 totes this season.
The Gremlins have won each of the last eight meetings between the two teams as St. Marys’ last win came with a 28-20 victory in 2010.
Karns City’s offense has put up more than 40 points in three of its five games this year, one of which being last week’s loss to the Raiders.
On the other side, St. Marys had averaged 51.3 points per game on its three-game winning streak after an opening loss to Ridgway before being toppled by the Bobcats last week.
The Dutch offense is led by quarterback Christian Coudriet, who is 79-of-126 passing this year for 1,095 yards and nine touchdowns, but has also thrown seven interceptions.
Jacob Kline leads St. Marys’ ground game with five scores on 51 carries for 472 yards.
Smethport (4-0)
at Redbank Valley (5-0)
Redbank Valley welcomes Smethport to town Friday night for Homecoming in a key District 9 Small School League crossover game between undefeated teams. The outcome could go a long way in determining who the top seed for the D-9 Class A playoffs will be.
The Bulldogs also look to get some revenge for a 20-7 loss at Smethport last season, a win that helped propel the Hubbers to a district title.
Both teams come in having faced opponents who have struggled so far this season.
The Bulldogs’ five opponents so far are 8-17, four of those wins coming from Keystone, while the Hubbers’ four foes are 4-16. The only common foes so far have been Sheffield and Otto-Eldred so far. The Bulldogs beat Sheffield, 61-28, while the Hubbers blanked the Wolverines, 40-0. The Bulldogs beat the Terrors, 47-12, while the Hubbers just beat the Terrors, 36-22, last week.
The Hubbers’ offense centers much around quarterback Noah Lent, who has thrown for 306 yards, most of which (197) came in the opener against Sheffield. Lent also has gained nearly 500 yards with five TDs on the ground, while Braedon Johnson (45-308) also gets a lot of carries. He’s also a danger on returns with a punt return for a score this season.
As for Redbank, the Bulldogs average 396 yards per game offensively (285 rushing, 111 passing). The ground attack is a balanced one with Ray Shreckengost (41-402, 6 TDs), Kobe Bonanno (39-306, 6 TDs), Hudson Martz (33-216, 4 TDs) and quarterback Gunner Mangiantini (26-185, 4 TDs) all playing a part.
Through the air, Mangiantini has completed 48 of 81 passes for 533 yards with three TDs and three interceptions. His top receivers are Ethan Hetrick (11-226, 2 TDs), Dalton Bish (12-107) and Javin Brentzel (13-107).
Brookville (4-1)
at Moniteau (1-4)
Brookville will look to make it back-to-back wins after securing a thrilling double-overtime victory over Karns City last week on the heels of its first loss of the season to Clarion as it takes on a Moniteau team coming off its first win of the year.
The Warriors started the season 0-4 before defeating winless Bradford 28-0 on the road in Week 4.
Offense has been a struggle for Moniteau this season, as it is averaging just 13.6 points per game and just over 200 yards a game as it will face a Raiders offense that has had no trouble moving the ball this season.
Brookville is scoring 33.8 points per game on the year behind its passing game that leads the area with 260 yards per game.
After quarterback Jack Krug went down with an injury in Week 3, Robert Keth has stepped up and thrown for 450 yards on 30-of-51 passing for five touchdowns in his absence.
Brookville has won the last two matchups between the two teams after the Warriors had won three straight from 2014-16.
Ridgway (4-1)
at Punxsutawney (0-5)
Ridgway will look to record its fourth win in a row as it travels to face a winless Punxsutawney squad Friday night.
The Elkers have bounced back from a Week 1 loss against Kane with a trio of dominant wins, as they have outscored Moniteau, Bradford and Brockway by a combined 139-14 over the last three weeks.
On the other side, the Chucks have scored just 40 points on the year, 21 of which coming in a 60-21 defeat on the road against St. Marys.
Those offensive struggles could likely continue, as Punxsy will be going up against one of the area’s best defensive units.
Ridgway is allowing an area low 9.0 points per game and 174.2 total yards per game as their rush defense also leads the way with just 76 yards allowed a game.
The Elkers’ offense has also not disappointed this season, as their 40.4 points per game are second among Tri-County teams.
Paul Gresco leads the offense has he has thrown for 773 yards and eight touchdowns to just two interceptions on 50-of-73 passing this season.
The Ridgway ground game is led by Gabe Watts, who has carried the ball 38 times for 300 yards and four scores.
Elk County Catholic (2-3)
at Cameron County (0-4)
Elk County looks to bounce from a 36-7 home loss to Union/A-C Valley when it travels out Route 120 Friday night to Emporium to take on a winless Cameron County squad that lost 31-20 at Sheffield last Saturday.
The Crusaders are 1-2 since losing starting running back Stephen bobby to an injury, but Sam Kaul has stepped in admirably in his absence to give ECC a threat in the running game.
Kaul has three straight 100-yard games, including 216 in a 35-7 win against Port Allegany, since taking over the starting running back duties. Kaul currently ranks second in the area in rushing yards with 503 to go along with three touchdowns.
Raivis Bobby also has stepped in recent weeks and has 35 carries for 145 yards and a score.
Dylan Baney rushed for 158 yards and three rushing touchdowns for Cameron County last week in the loss against Sheffield, two of which came in the final five minutes to make the final score and game appear closer than it was.
Coudersport (4-0)
at Curwensville (1-4)
Undefeated Coudersport makes the long trek south to Coach Andy Evanko Stadium to take on a Curwensville squad that has lost three games in a row after a 1-1 start.
Outside of its 20-0 win against Cameron County in Week 1, Curwensville has struggled to get its offense going in its other four games. The Golden Tide have lost those four games by a combined score of 85-7 against team with a total record of 14-5.
However, the Golden Tide defense has allowed 26 or fewer points in each of those losses despite the large amount of time it has spent on the field. The Tide gave up just 14 points a week ago in a 14-7 set back to Keystone (4-1).
Curwensville tried to get Jake McCracken more involved in the offense last week, as he finished with four carries for 64 yards and one catch for 44 yards. McCracken is the Tide’s leading receiver on the year with 15 grabs for 209 yards. He also has scored of the Tide’s four touchdowns on the season.
As for Coudy, the Falcons have a run-heavy offense that features a balanced attack. Four different players have rushed for more than a 100 yards on the season, led by the duo of T Gleason (51-316, 7 TDs) and Hayden Keck (39-267, 5 TDs). Keck also has thrown for 282 yards with three TDs and one interception.
Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.