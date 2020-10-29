HYDE — It will be a battle of the Bison — or Bisons — depending on which spelling you prefer when Clearfield hosts undefeated Bedford in the District 5-9 Class 3A subregional championship game Friday night at the Bison Sports Complex.
Clearfield enters the game fresh off a 41-30 victory against previously unbeatean St. Marys last week in the D-9 title game, while Bedford closed out a 7-0 regular season with 64-12 home victory against Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference for Johnstown. The Bisons were the lone team to enter the D-5 Class 3A playoffs.
Bedford is averaging 41.3 points per game this season and has big wins against the likes of Richland (27-20) and Chestnut Ridge (35-7). The loss was Richland’s lone one of the season, while Ridge has two losses. The Bisons have allowed seven points or less in four of their seven games this season.
Junior Mercury Swaim leads the Bedford offense as a dual-threat quarterback. He has completed 62 of 101 passes for 1,054 yards with 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Swaim also is the team’s leading rusher with 61 carries for 626 yards and 11 TDs.
Ressler (33-298, 4 TDs) and Elijah Cook (47-215, 5 TDs) help compliemnt Swaim in the backfield, while Ressler also is the Bisons’ leading receiver with 31 catches for 496 yards and six scores. Gregory Edwards (18-337, 2 TDs) also has made an impact in the passing game.
On the other side, the host D-9 Bison are led by the duo of junior quarterback Oliver Billotte and senior receiver Jake Lezzer.
Billotte has completed 57 percent of his passes (56-98) for 921 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also is the team’s leading rushing with 39 carries for 202 yards and five scores. Jason Plubell (36-139, 1 TD) and Mark McGonigal (31-131, 4 TDs) also play a role in the ground game.
As for Lezzer, he has hauled in 27 catches for 511 yards and scored four TDs. The only Bison over the century mark in receiving yards is junior Karson Kline (13-186, 3 TDs).
Clearfield’s defense has seven interceptions in just five games, led by junior Nate Natoli who has three.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.