HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team hosted a quad meet Saturday featuring DuBois, Curwensville and Montoursville, and it was the host Bison who enjoyed a perfect 3-0 day.
The Bison defeated Curwensville (42-12), DuBois (33-28) and Montoursville (35-28) to improve its dual meet record to 6-2 on the year.
DuBois went 1-2 on the day, beating Curwensville (39-30) and falling to Montoursville (32-30) outside of its close matchup vs. the Bison. The Beavers are now 3-3 on the season,
As for the Golden Tide, they dropped all three of their matches, as they also lost to Montoursville (50-22), which finished 2-1.
Clearfield’s banner day was powered by the the quintent of Evan Davis (106-113), Nolan Barr (126), Justin Hand (132-138), Karson Kline (152-160) and Oliver Billotte (285) — who all went 3-0 on the day.
All three of Davis’ wins were first-period falls, while Barr had a pair of crucial victories in the tight wins against DuBois and Montoursville.
Against DuBois, Barr scored a takedown in overtime to upend Brendan Orr, 5-3, in the match’s final bout to seal Clearfield’s 33-28 victory. It also gave the Bison just their second triumph in the “The Battle for the Buck” — a traveling trophy created in 2014 by Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni and his staff as a way to honor the late Pete Morelli, who was a wrestler and long-time coach at DuBois.
The Beavers had won the trophy in the teams’ annual rivalry match five of the six years since it was created — including four straight. The Bison’s victory is their first against DuBois since they won the trophy (51-20) in 2015.
Barr wasn’t done with big wins on the day, though, as he collected a 4-0 decision over Montoursville’s Cole Johnson in the final round of the team event. Teammate Hand followed with an 11-4 decision over Lucas Sherwood as those two wins helped Clearfield hang on against the Warriors.
The matchup between the Bison and Beavers was the big one of the day between the local teams in event.
DuBois won three of the first five bouts and scored bonus points in all three victories to grab an early 16-6 lead.
After Hand beat DuBois’ Cadin Delaney, 7-2, in the opening bout at 132, Beaver Chandler Ho pinned Patrick Knepp in 1:44. Teammate Austin Mitchell followed with a second-period pin of Will Dominico (in 3:39) at 145 to make it 12-3 Beavers.
Clearfield’s Kline followed with a 6-2 win vs. Jake Krause before Beaver senior Ryan Gildersleeve notched a 14-2 major decision against Wyatt Reorda at 160 to put his team up 10 at 16-6.
The Bison upperweights then seized control of the match.
Carter Chamberlain captured a big toss-up win at 172 to start that stretch, as he edged Ryan White 10-8. Mark McGonigal followed with a forfeit win at 189, while teammate Hayden Kovalick notched another close win at 215 — besting Zack Gallagher, 9-6.
Oliver Billotte kept the Bison rolling with a 34-second pin of Ja’Reese Stowe at heayweight before Davis pinned Aubree Donahue in 26 seconds at 106 to cap a run of five straight wins by the Bison that put them up 30-16.
DuBois quickly got back into the match on forfeit wins by Kam Stevenson and Davey Aughenbaugh at 113 and 120, respectively, to make it a two-point match at 30-28.
However, Barr finished off Clearfield’s overall victory with his overtime win against Orr at 126. Orr forced the extra session with a third-period takedown to even things at 3-3, but it was Barr who got the decisive takedown in OT to hand the Bison an exciting 33-28 victory.
DuBois’ other two matches on the day also were tight battles.
The Beavers finished with a 7-6 edge in wins against Curwensville but came away with the nine-point victory (39-0) because of bonus points in its final contest of the day. DuBois recorded five pins (Ho, Mitchell, Gildersleeve, White, Gallagher) and also got a forfeit win from Aughenbaugh.
In its opener, DuBois also won seven of 13 bouts, but Montoursville won the bonus-point battle, 14-6, to pull out the win. DuBois held leads of 21-0 and 27-4 before the Warriors rallied behind its upperweights (189-285) and lightweights (106-113).
Montoursville won five straight in those weights, getting six points in four of them to spark the comeback.
Ho, Mitchell and Aughenbaugh each went 3-0 on the day for DuBois. Ho had two pins and a technical fall, Mitchell two pins and Aughenbaugh a pair of forfeit wins. Orr, White and Gildersleeve finished 2-1, with White recording a pair of pins.
DuBois is back in action Tuesday at home against Altoona, while Clearfield travels to Huntingdon that same night. Curwensville wrestles at Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday.
Here is a look at all the results from the day:
ROUND 1
CLEARFIELD 42, CURWENSVILLE 12
126 –Nolan Barr (CF) pinned Nik Fegert, 1:26 (6-0)
132 –Ryder Kuklinskie (CU) dec. Luke Freeland, 5-4 (6-3)
138 –Justin Hand (CF) dec. Zach Shaffer, 6-2 (9-3)
145 –Will Domico (CF) dec. Mitchell Sutika, 1-0 (12-3)
152 –Karson Kline (CF) dec. Logan Augenbaugh, 9-7 (15-3)
160 –Chase Irwin (CU) dec. Wyatt Reorda, 6-5 (15-6)
172 –Carter Chamberlain (CF) won by forfeit (21-6)
189 –Mark McGonigal (CF) dec. Jake McCracken, 12-8 (24-6)
215 –Hayden Kovalick (CF) pinned Duane Brady, 1:19 (30-6)
285 –Oliver Billotte (CF) won by forfeit (36-6)
106 –Evan Davis (CF) pinned Damian Brady, 0:57 (42-6)
113 –Jacob Carfley (CU) won by forfeit (42-12)
120 –No match (42-12)
MONTOURSVILLE 32,
DuBOIS 30
126 –Brendan Orr (D) won by forfeit. (6-0)
132 –Cadin Delaney (D) dec. Lucas Sherwood, 6-2. (9-0)
138 –Chandler Ho (D) tech. fall Broc Lutz, 15-0 (4:11). (14-0)
145 –Austin Mitchell (D) maj. dec. Kayden Frame, 11-1. (18-0)
152 –Jake Krause (D) dec. Josiah Schans, 11-4. (21-0)
160 –Isaac Corry (M) maj. dec. Ryan Gildersleeve, 9-1. (21-4)
172 –Ryan White (D) pinned Caleb Moser, 3;12. (27-4)
189 –Cael Crebs (M) won by forfeit. (27-10)
215 –Dylan Bennett (M) pinned Zack Gallagher, 0:28. (27-16)
285 –Gaven Farquharson (M) pinned Ja’Reese Stowe, 0:28. (27-22)
106 –Jackson Watkins (M) pinned Aubree Donahue, 0:24. (27-28)
113 –Brandon Wentzel (M) maj. dec. Kam Stevenson, 12-3. (27-32)
120 –Davey Aughenbaugh dec. Aspen Bassler, 4-2. (30-32)
ROUND 2
CLEARFIELD 33, DuBOIS 28
132 –Justin Hand (C) dec. Cadin Delaney, 7-2 (3-0)
138 –Chandler Ho (D) pinned Patrick Knepp, 1:44 (3-6)
145 –Austin Mitchell (D) pinned Will Domico, 3:39 (3-12)
152 –Karson Kline (C) dec. Jake Krause, 6-2 (6-12)
160 –Ryan Gildersleeve (D) maj. dec. Wyatt Reorda, 14-2 (6-16)
172 –Carter Chamberlain (C) dec. Ryan White, 10-8 (9-16)
189 –Mark McGonigal (C) won by forfeit (15-16)
215 –Hayden Kovalick (C) dec. Zack Gallagher, 9-6 (18-16)
285 –Oliver Billotte (C) pinned Ja’Reese Stowe, 0:34 (24-16)
106 –Evan Davis (C) pinned Aubree Donahue, 0:26 (30-16)
113 –Kam Stevenson (D) won by forfeit (30-22)
120 –Davey Aughenbaugh (D) won by forfeit (30-28)
126 –Nolan Barr (C) dec. Brendan Orr, 5-3 (33-28)
MONTOURSVILLE 50,
CURWENSVILLE 22
32 –Ryder Kuklinskie (CU) won by forfeit (0-6)
138 –Zach Shaffer (CU) pinned Broc Lutz, 1:48 (0-12)
145 –Kayden Frame (M) maj. dec. Mitchell Sutika, 12-0 (4-12)
152 –Isaac Cory (M) pinned Logan Augenbaugh, 3:14 (10-12)
160 –Josiah Schans (M) pinned Chase Irwin, 3:19 (16-12)
172 –Caleb Moser (M) won by forfeit (22-12)
189 –Cael Crebs (M) pinned Jake McCracken, 1:21 (28-12)
215 –Dylan Bennett (M) pinned Duane Brady, 1:19 (34-12)
285 –Lane Stutzman (M) won by forfeit (40-12)
106 –Damian Brady (CU) pinned Jackson Watkins, 1:53 (40-18)
113 –Brandon Wentzel (M) maj. dec. Jacob Carfley, 15-2 (44-18)
120 –Cole Johnson (M) won by forfeit (50-18)
126 –Nik Fegert (CU) maj. dec. Lucas Sherwood, 9-1 (50-22)
ROUND 3
DuBOIS 39,
CURWENSVILLE 30
138 –Chandler Ho (D) pinned J.D. Strong, 1:00 (6-0)
145 –Austin Mitchell (D) pinned Zach Shaffer, 3:32 (12-0)
152 –Logan Augenbaugh (CU) pinned Jake Krause, 1:31 (12-6)
160 –Ryan Gildersleeve (D) pinned Dylan Harmic, 2:22 (18-6)
172 –Ryan White (D) pinned Chase Irwin, 0:43 (24-6)
189 –Brennen Moore (CU) won by forfeit (24-12)
215 –Zack Gallagher (D) pinned Jake McCracken, 1:53 (30-12)
285 –Duane Brady (CU) pinned Ja’Reese Stowe, 1:15 (30-18)
106 –Damian Brady (CU) pinned Aubree Donahue, 0:38 (30-24)
113 –Jacob Carfley (CU) dec. Kam Stevenson, 7-6 (30-27)
120 –Davey Aughenbaugh (D) won by forfeit (36-27)
126 –Brendan Orr (D) dec. Nik Fegert, 7-5 (39-27)
132 –Ryder Kuklinskie (CU) dec. Cadin Delaney, 2-0 (39-30)
CLEARFIELD 35,
MONTOURSVILLE 28
138 –Luke Freeland (CF) dec. Broc Lutz, 4-2 (3-0)
145 –Will Domico (CF) dec. Kayden Frame, 4-2 (6-0)
152 –Isaac Cory (M) pinned Wyatt Reorda, 1:01 (6-6)
160 –Karson Kline(CF) won by tech. fall over Josiah Schans, 17-2 5:27 (11-6)
172 –Carter Chamberlain (CF) pinned Caleb Moser, 3:26 (17-6)
189 –Cael Crebs (M) maj. dec. Mark McGonigal, 9-0 (17-10)
215 –Dylan Bennett (M) pinned Hayden Kovalick, 0:36 (17-16)
285 –Oliver Billotte (CF) pinned Lane Stutzman, 1:52 (23-16)
106 –Brandon Wentzel (M) won by forfeit (23-22)
113 –Evan Davis (CF) pinned Jackson Watkins, 0:26 (29-22)
120 –Aspen Bassler (M) won by forfeit (29-28)
126 –Nolan Barr (CF) dec. Cole Johnson, 4-0 (32-28)
132 –Justin Hand (CF) dec. Lucas Sherwood, 11-4 (35-28)