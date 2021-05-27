DuBOIS — The District 9 title battles between St. Marys and Clearfield baseball are always epic.
The two battled it out again on Wednesday at Showers Field for the Class 4A title and the right to head to the PIAA playoffs.
This time, it was the Bison coming out on top 2-1 in a pitchers duel that saw the teams’ top hurlers go at it.
“It was a super game,” said Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry. “We had some clutch hits. I am so proud of the kids. They have been up and down all year and a win tonight can change the whole complexion of the season.
“We’ve got beat 16-2. We’ve lost 10-0 twice and we got no-hit twice. But to come back and play better in the second half, improvement is what counts.”
The Bison got another gutsy performance from senior lefty Hunter Dixon, who made it through six innings before reaching his pitch limit.
Dixon, who is now 7-3 on the season, has been Clearfield’s go-to guy on the mound for big games and once again he didn’t disappoint.
The Bison senior allowed just four hits and one unearned run, while striking out five to earn the win.
“Hunter threw a great game for us today,” Lansberry said. “He’s been doing that all year for us and it shows how valuable he is.
“He gutted it out. He didn’t have his best stuff today, but he got hitters out.”
St. Marys also got a great performance from Christian Coudriet, who allowed just two earned runs on six hits. Coudriet went the distance, throwing 98 pitches to finish off the seventh.
It was Clearfield who struck early when Blake Prestash lined a single into right before moving to third on a single by Dixon then moving to third on a balk by Coudriet.
Prestash was plated on a bases-loaded walk issued to Morgen Billotte. Billotte had a nine-pitch at-bat, fouling off several pitches before earning the free pass.
Coudriet got out of the inning with his third strikeout of the frame.
Clearfield added another run in the top of the third, as Karson Rumsky doubled to start things off. He moved to third on a wild pitch before coming home on an RBI groundout by Kyle Elensky.
The game stayed that way until the bottom of the fourth, when the Dutch finally pushed a run across.
Conner Straub reached on an error, stole second, then moved to third on a groundout. He eventually was plated by a Mitchell Reiter single to cut the lead to 1-0.
Clearfield left runners stranded in both the fifth and the sixth innings.
St. Marys looked to get a rally going in the bottom of the sixth, as Reiter singled with two outs. But Dixon, who was approaching his pitch limit quickly, caught Reiter leaning and he was tagged out by Nick Domico for the third out.
“We made some great plays defensively,” said Lansberry. “In the games we have won this year, that is what we have done.
“If you makes plays like that you have a chance to win.”
Coudriet kept the Bison off the board in the top of the seventh, and Clearfield sent out reliever Karson Rumsky to pitch the bottom of the frame.
Rumsky sat the Dutch in order to set the final.
“I love these kids,” said Lansberry. “Their attitude has been so great all year long. Even if we would have lost tonight, it wouldn’t change the fact that I love these kids.”
Clearfield improved to 8-11-1. The Bison will play the winner of Somerset and Carrick on Wednesday at Somerset High School.
“It was a great game,” said St. Marys coach AJ Meeker. “It came down to a few hits here or there. We had some situations where we needed some clutch hits, and we didn’t get them today. But, that’s baseball.
“This is the same team that can pound out a seven to 10-run inning, but I give credit to their pitcher Dixon. He pitched a whale of a ball game. A couple things didn’t go our way, and it is what it is.
“I’m proud of these boys and proud of what they have accomplished this year and all the work they put into it, especially with most of them being fairly new to the varsity program.
“What’s special about these seniors, the five we have, they along with my son and a couple of the seniors at ECC were my tournament (travel) team since they were seven years old. I’ve been with then forever, so this hurts. I wish them well in their futures, but I really wish we could have gotten this one for them.”
St. Marys finished the season at 8-10.
CLEARFIELD 2,
ST. MARYS 1
Score by Innings
Clearfield 011 000 0—2 6 2
St. Marys 000 100 0—1 4 0
Clearfield—2
Billotte 3b-cf 3001, Barr 2b 3000, Rumsky cf-p 4110, Domico 1b-lf 4010, Elensky ss 4011, Bailor ss 4011, Prestash dh 3110, Gearhart lf-3b 0000, Dixon p-1b 2020, Quick cr 0000, Bloom rf 1000. Totals: 27-2-6-2.
St. Marys—1
Coudriet p-dh 3000, Redmond cr-rf 0000, Bressler rf 3000, Straub c 3100, G. Bauer 3b 3000, L. Bauer 1b 3010, Reiter 2b 3010, Mosier ss 3010, Vollmer lf 3000, Fitzgerald 2000. Totals: 26-1-4-1.
Errors—Billotte 2. LOB—Clearfield 12, St. Marys 5. 2B—Rumsky, Domico. HBP—Bloom (by Coudriet). PO—Reiter (by Dixon). SB—Straub. WP—Coudriet 2. Balk—Coudriet.
Pitching
Clearfield: Dixon—6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO. Rumsky—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
St. Marys: Coudriet—7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dixon. Losing pitcher: Coudriet.