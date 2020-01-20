HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team finished fourth at its own Bison Duals Saturday at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium, falling to Altoona 39-33 in the third-place match to end the day with a record of 2-3.
The Bison dropped three 1-point decisions in the loss to the Mountain Lions.
Clearfield was knocked into the third-place matchup after a semifinal loss to eventual tournament champion Montoursville, which took down the Bison 49-22.
Clearfield opened the tournament with a 59-18 rout of Union City before falling to tournament runner-up Benton by a slim 33-28 margin.
The Bison actually won eight of the 14 contested bouts against Benton, but only picked up bonus points in two of them, getting an 18-second fall from Karson Kline at 145 and a major decision from Brett Zattoni at 195.
Benton also got the best of the Bison in two crucial overtime bouts.
Clearfield rebounded from that loss to defeat Saegertown 40-33 in the quarterfinal round, getting a major decision from Mark McGonigal at 170 and a dual-clinching pin from Hayden Kovalick at 182 in the final two bouts.
Oliver Billotte (220-285) and Luke Freeland (138) both went 5-0 on the day for the Bison, while Nolan Barr (120), McGonigal (160-170) and Zattoni (182-195) were all 4-1.
Billotte had three pins, a decision and a forfeit, while Freeland recorded four pins and a decision. Barr picked up three decisions and a pin, McGonigal had two pins, a major decision and a regular decision and Zattoni scored a major, two decisions and a forfeit.
Evan Davis (106), Kline (145) and Kovalick all went 3-2.
Full results for the Bison can be found on the Scoreboard on Page B3.
Clearfield (7-5) is back in action Tuesday at Central.