The Mountain League recently announced its All-Star teams for football, and the Clearfield Bison were well represented with six players combining to capture honors at nine different positions.
League champion Penns Valley had 12 total All-Stars, as did Bellefonte. Both teams finished league play with 7-1 records, but Penns Valley won the title by virtue of a 14-6 win at Penns Valley in Week 6.
Bald Eagle Area, which tied Clearfield with a 6-2 league mark but finished third in the standings based on a 36-28 win vs. the Bison, also had nine All-Stars.
Clearfield had six players earn First Team honors, led by junior Jake Lezzer who made both the First Team Offense (receiver) and Defense (defensive back) despite being suffering a season-ending injury early in a Week 6 game against Tyrone.
Lezzer was joined on the First Team offense by senior teammates Quentin Bloom (guard), Brett Zattoni (running back) and Zach Hess (placekicker). Junior linebacker Nick Domico joined Lezzer as a First Team selection on defense.
Domico also was named to the Second Team offense as a tight end, while Hess garnered Second Team honors as a punter. Senior Allan Myers was a Second Team pick on offense at center.
Below is a full listing of the Mountain League All-Star Football Teams:
OFFENSE
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback: Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley
Running Back: CJ Funk, Bellefonte
Running Back: Brett Zattoni, Clearfield
Wide Receiver: Jake Lezzer, Clearfield
Wide Receiver: Austin Fisher, Penns Valley
Wide Receiver: Andrew Miller, Huntingdon
Tight End: Logan Snyder, Penns Valley
Center: Julian Emel, Bellefonte
Guard: Quentin Bloom, Clearfield
Guard: Trevor Mauk, Bellefonte
Tackle: JD Besch, Bellefonte
Tackle: John Aston, Penns Valley
Athlete: Gage McClenahan, Balld Eagle Area
Placekicker: Zach Hess, Clearfield
SECOND TEAM
Quarterback: Jaden Jones, Bald Eagle Area
Running Back: Tommy Snyder, Bald Eagle Area
Running back: Kaleb Stamm, Philipsburg-Osceola
Wide Receiver: Stephen Ripka, Penns Valley
Wide Receiver: Damon Gripp, Tyrone
Wide Receiver: Kaden Bittinger, Bald Eagle Area
Tight End: Nick Domico, Clearfield
Center: Allan Myers, Clearfield
Guard: Isaiah Reed, Huntingdon
Guard: Zach Royer, Penns Valley
Guard: Max Barrier, Bellefonte
Tackle: Nick Kreger, Bellefonte
Tackle: Asher Burkett, Bald Eagle Area
Tackle: Zack Peck, Huntingdon
Athlete: Jeff Hoenstine, Central
Placekicker: Gage Ripka, Penns Valley
DEFENSE
FIRST TEAM
Defensive End: Isaiah Nadolsky, Bellefonte
Defenive End: Isaiah Reed, Huntingdon
Defensive Line: Trevor Mauk, Bellefonte
Defensive Line: David Close, Bald Eagle Area
Defensive Line: Ben Sharer, Penns Valley
Linebacker: CJ Funk, Bellefonte
Linebacker: Nick Domico, Clearfield
Linebacker: Austin Fisher, Penns Valley
Defensive Back: Jake Lezzer, Clearfield
Defensive Back: Derrick Fultz, Huntingdon
Defensive Back: Andrew Miller, Huntingdon
Defensive Back: Jeff Hoenstine, Central
Specialist: Stephen Ripka, Penn s Valley
Punter: Cam Brandt, Tyrone
DEFENSE
SECOND TEAM
Defensive End: John Aston, Penns Valley
Defenive End: Tommy Snyder, Bald Eagle Area
Defensive Line: Caleb Burns, Bald Eagle Area
Defensive Line: Kaleb Snook, Tyrone
Defensive Line: Bryer Colyer, Central
Linebacker: Logan Snyder, Penns Valley
Linebacker: Ethan Rossman, Bellefonte
Linebacker: Zack Peck, Huntingdon
Defensive Back: Jalen Emel, Bellefonte
Defensive Back: Kaden Bittinger, Bald Eagle Area
Defensive Back: Trae Bauman, Bellefonte
Defensive Back: Brennan Hyde, Penns Valley
Punter: Zach Hess, Clearfield