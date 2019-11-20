Lezzer TD grab
Clearfield’s Jake Lezzer, back left, jumps over DuBois’ Zach Shilala in the end zone to haul in a 17-yard touchdown as Michael Isman (33) helps defend on the play during the teams' season-opening game. Lezzer, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6, was recently named a Mountain League First Team All-Star on both offense (receiver) and defense (defensive back). Lezzer was one of six Bison to earn honors at nine positions.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

The Mountain League recently announced its All-Star teams for football, and the Clearfield Bison were well represented with six players combining to capture honors at nine different positions.

League champion Penns Valley had 12 total All-Stars, as did Bellefonte. Both teams finished league play with 7-1 records, but Penns Valley won the title by virtue of a 14-6 win at Penns Valley in Week 6.

Bald Eagle Area, which tied Clearfield with a 6-2 league mark but finished third in the standings based on a 36-28 win vs. the Bison, also had nine All-Stars.

Clearfield had six players earn First Team honors, led by junior Jake Lezzer who made both the First Team Offense (receiver) and Defense (defensive back) despite being suffering a season-ending injury early in a Week 6 game against Tyrone.

Lezzer was joined on the First Team offense by senior teammates Quentin Bloom (guard), Brett Zattoni (running back) and Zach Hess (placekicker). Junior linebacker Nick Domico joined Lezzer as a First Team selection on defense.

Domico also was named to the Second Team offense as a tight end, while Hess garnered Second Team honors as a punter. Senior Allan Myers was a Second Team pick on offense at center.

Below is a full listing of the Mountain League All-Star Football Teams:

OFFENSE

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback: Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley

Running Back: CJ Funk, Bellefonte

Running Back: Brett Zattoni, Clearfield

Wide Receiver: Jake Lezzer, Clearfield

Wide Receiver: Austin Fisher, Penns Valley

Wide Receiver: Andrew Miller, Huntingdon

Tight End: Logan Snyder, Penns Valley

Center: Julian Emel, Bellefonte

Guard: Quentin Bloom, Clearfield

Guard: Trevor Mauk, Bellefonte

Tackle: JD Besch, Bellefonte

Tackle: John Aston, Penns Valley

Athlete: Gage McClenahan, Balld Eagle Area

Placekicker: Zach Hess, Clearfield

SECOND TEAM

Quarterback: Jaden Jones, Bald Eagle Area

Running Back: Tommy Snyder, Bald Eagle Area

Running back: Kaleb Stamm, Philipsburg-Osceola

Wide Receiver: Stephen Ripka, Penns Valley

Wide Receiver: Damon Gripp, Tyrone

Wide Receiver: Kaden Bittinger, Bald Eagle Area

Tight End: Nick Domico, Clearfield

Center: Allan Myers, Clearfield

Guard: Isaiah Reed, Huntingdon

Guard: Zach Royer, Penns Valley

Guard: Max Barrier, Bellefonte

Tackle: Nick Kreger, Bellefonte

Tackle: Asher Burkett, Bald Eagle Area

Tackle: Zack Peck, Huntingdon

Athlete: Jeff Hoenstine, Central

Placekicker: Gage Ripka, Penns Valley

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

Defensive End: Isaiah Nadolsky, Bellefonte

Defenive End: Isaiah Reed, Huntingdon

Defensive Line: Trevor Mauk, Bellefonte

Defensive Line: David Close, Bald Eagle Area

Defensive Line: Ben Sharer, Penns Valley

Linebacker: CJ Funk, Bellefonte

Linebacker: Nick Domico, Clearfield

Linebacker: Austin Fisher, Penns Valley

Defensive Back: Jake Lezzer, Clearfield

Defensive Back: Derrick Fultz, Huntingdon

Defensive Back: Andrew Miller, Huntingdon

Defensive Back: Jeff Hoenstine, Central

Specialist: Stephen Ripka, Penn s Valley

Punter: Cam Brandt, Tyrone

DEFENSE

SECOND TEAM

Defensive End: John Aston, Penns Valley

Defenive End: Tommy Snyder, Bald Eagle Area

Defensive Line: Caleb Burns, Bald Eagle Area

Defensive Line: Kaleb Snook, Tyrone

Defensive Line: Bryer Colyer, Central

Linebacker: Logan Snyder, Penns Valley

Linebacker: Ethan Rossman, Bellefonte

Linebacker: Zack Peck, Huntingdon

Defensive Back: Jalen Emel, Bellefonte

Defensive Back: Kaden Bittinger, Bald Eagle Area

Defensive Back: Trae Bauman, Bellefonte

Defensive Back: Brennan Hyde, Penns Valley

Punter: Zach Hess, Clearfield

